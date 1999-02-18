Advances in Accounting, Volume 16
1st Edition
Editors: Philip Reckers
eBook ISBN: 9780080943978
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762305131
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 18th February 1999
Description
The series focuses on the academic and theoretical side of the profession in the areas of financial accounting, accounting education and auditing. The articles range from empirical, to analytical, to the development of new technologies.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © JAI Press 1999
- Published:
- 18th February 1999
- Imprint:
- JAI Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080943978
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780762305131
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Philip Reckers Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Arizona State University, U.S.A.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.