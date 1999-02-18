Advances in Accounting - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762305131, 9780080943978

Advances in Accounting, Volume 16

1st Edition

Editors: Philip Reckers
eBook ISBN: 9780080943978
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762305131
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 18th February 1999
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
11200.00
9520.00
159.09
135.23
67.99
57.79
111.00
94.35
84.95
72.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The series focuses on the academic and theoretical side of the profession in the areas of financial accounting, accounting education and auditing. The articles range from empirical, to analytical, to the development of new technologies.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© JAI Press 1999
Published:
Imprint:
JAI Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080943978
Hardcover ISBN:
9780762305131

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Philip Reckers Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Arizona State University, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.