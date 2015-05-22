Advances in 3D Textiles
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Textiles
- 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Range of 3D textiles
- 1.3 Uses of 3D textiles
- 1.4 Conclusion
- Part One: 3D Woven Textiles
- 2: Solid three-dimensional woven textiles
- Abstract
- Acknowledgment
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Terminology and fabric categorization
- 2.3 3D multilayer interlock weaves
- 2.4 3D noncrimp orthogonal weaves
- 2.5 3D dual interlaced weaves
- 2.6 Machine automation and computer-aided fabric design
- 2.7 Mechanical properties of 3D woven composites
- 2.8 Manufacturing and applications
- 2.9 Outlook of future needs
- 3: Hollow three-dimensional woven fabrics
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction: Overview and potential applications
- 3.2 Principles of hollow woven fabrics
- 3.3 Properties and performance of structures based on hollow woven fabrics
- 3.4 Structural and mechanical modelling of hollow woven fabrics
- 3.5 Possible applications of hollow fabrics and future trends
- 3.6 Sources of further information and advice
- 4: Shell three-dimensional woven textiles
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Reasons for the development of weaving processes for three-dimensional shells
- 4.3 History and classification of shell three-dimensional woven textiles
- 4.4 Flat woven and unfolded double-layer fabrics
- 4.5 Shell creation by alternating thread spacings
- 4.6 Weave design and patterns of 3D woven shells
- 4.7 CAD and simulation of three-dimensional woven shells
- 4.8 Conclusion
- 5: Nodal three-dimensional woven textiles
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Nodal 3D structures
- 5.3 Nodal 3D design and production parameters
- 5.4 Applications
- 5.5 Future trends
- 5.6 Conclusion
- 2: Solid three-dimensional woven textiles
- Part Two: 3D Knitted, Braided and Nonwoven Textiles
- 6: Three-dimensional knitted textiles
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 3D knitting technologies
- 6.3 3D knitted structures
- 6.4 Properties and applications
- 6.5 Future trends
- 7: Recent advances in 3D braiding technology
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction and objectives
- 7.2 State-of-the-art
- 7.3 Ideal tubular, bifurcated structure
- 7.4 Novel track-and-column braiding processes
- 7.5 Conclusion
- 8: Developments in 3D nonwovens
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 High-bulk flat nonwovens
- 8.3 Shaped 3D nonwovens
- 8.4 Future development
- 6: Three-dimensional knitted textiles
- Part Three: 3D Textiles for Industrial Applications
- 9: 3D woven preforms for E-textiles and composites reinforcements
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 E-textiles
- 9.3 3D fabrics and preforms for composite reinforcements
- 9.4 Applications of E-textiles and 3D woven composites
- 9.5 3D weaves
- 9.6 Manufacturing technologies
- 9.7 Future trends and applications
- 10: Three-dimensional textiles in the automotive industry
- Abstract
- Acknowledgements
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Textile composite solutions used in the automotive industry
- 10.3 Manufacturing techniques for forming 3D fabrics
- 10.4 Forming simulation of 3D fabrics
- 10.5 Applications (oil pan for automotive use)
- 10.6 Discussion
- 10.7 Future trends
- 11: Three-dimensional textiles in the aerospace industry
- Abstract
- 11.1 Historical overview of aerospace fabric
- 11.2 The introduction of composite textiles
- 11.3 The introduction of carbon fiber
- 11.4 Manufacturing
- 11.5 Quality
- 11.6 Applications
- 11.7 Design considerations
- 11.8 Conclusion
- 12: Three-dimensional fabrics as medical textiles
- Abstract
- Acknowledgements
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Medical textiles
- 12.3 Textile techniques, manufacturing technologies and materials contributing to 3D medical textiles
- 12.4 Main applications of 3D textile in medicine
- 12.5 Future trends
- 12.6 Conclusion
- 12.7 Further sources
- 13: Three-dimensional textiles for protective clothing
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Types of 3D weaves and manufacture techniques
- 13.3 3D textiles used for protective clothing
- 13.4 Conclusions and future trends
- 14: Three-dimensional textiles for sports and recreational clothing
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Production and processing of 3D textiles
- 14.3 Features and requirements for sports and recreational clothing
- 14.4 Applications in sports and leisure clothing
- 9: 3D woven preforms for E-textiles and composites reinforcements
- Index
Description
Advances in 3D Textiles presents the most recent advances in the production of three-dimensional fibrous structures and how their use has resulted in the creation of novel fabrics and applications. The text covers a wide range of fabric types, including their structures, properties, and uses in the textiles industry.
Beginning with the various types of woven three-dimensional fabrics, the text then examines 3-D knitted, braided, and non-woven textiles, and the main applications and uses of three-dimensional textiles.
Key Features
- Presents the most recent advances in the production of three-dimensional fibrous structures and how their use has resulted in the creation of novel fabrics and applications
- Examines many types of 3-D textiles, including knitted, braided, and non-woven textiles, and the main uses of three-dimensional textiles
- Covers their structures, properties, and uses within the textiles industry
Readership
Research and development managers in the textile industry, and postgraduate students and academic researchers in textile science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 404
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 22nd May 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782422198
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782422143
Reviews
"...covers a wide range of fabric types, including their structures, properties, and uses in the textiles industry...The chapter in Solid three dimensional woven textiles, addresses some historic aspects and recent advancements in one of the fastest growing areas of modern composite materials..." --Asian Textile Journal
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Xiaogang Chen Editor
Dr Xiaogang Chen obtained his PhD in Textile Engineering from the University of Leeds in 1991. He is currently a reader in technical textiles in the School of Materials, The University of Manchester. In the field of modelling, he worked on mathematical models leading to the creation of CAD software for 2D and 3D woven fabrics. He also researched into geometric and mechanical modelling of textiles for engineering technical textiles. He has applied his modelling approach into the prediction of textile behaviour in energy absorption, fluid filtration, textile composites and ballistic protection.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Manchester, UK