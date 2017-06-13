Advances and Innovations in Nuclear Decommissioning - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081011225, 9780081012390

Advances and Innovations in Nuclear Decommissioning

1st Edition

Editors: Michele Laraia
eBook ISBN: 9780081012390
Hardcover ISBN: 9780081011225
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 13th June 2017
Page Count: 420
Table of Contents

Preface

Michele Laraia

1. Introduction

Michele Laraia

Part I: Planning

2. Safety and radiation protection

Jorg Kaulard

3. The "cultural" aspects of decommissioning

Michele Laraia

4. Knowledge management towards, during, and after, decommissioning

Franz Borrmann

5. The "real" costs of decommissioning

Thomas Stephen LaGuardia

6. New and unexpected stakeholders in decommissioning projects

Michele Laraia

Part II: Execution

7. Lessons Learned from decommissioning: what went wrong?

Alexander Fulton McWhirter

8. Emerging technologies

Harvey Charles Farr Jr.

9. Decommissioning after a severe accident

Chuck Negin, Miroslav Bozik, Dmitri Stelmakh, Hiroshi Rindo

10. The end state of materials, buildings and site: restricted or unrestricted release?

Tomas Hrncir, Martin Lištjak, Matej Zachar, Martin Hornacek

Part III: International Experience

11. Recent experience in decommissioning of research reactors

Kurt Lauridsen

12. Decommissioning in a multi-facility site

Michele Laraia

13. Recent experience in environmental remediation of nuclear sites

Peter Michael Booth

Description

Advances and Innovations in Nuclear Decommissioning is an essential resource for industry professionals and academics interested in acquiring the most up-to-date information on the current state of nuclear decommissioning. Written and edited by the world’s leading experts, this book considers lessons learned and new innovations in the field. Edited by Dr. Laraia, it is the perfect companion to his 2012 book, Nuclear Decommissioning, which critically reviews the nuclear decommissioning processes and technologies applicable to nuclear power plants and other civilian nuclear facilities.

Where the earlier book covers the basics of decommissioning, this new book brings you up-to-date with new areas of interest and approaches, innovative technologies, and lessons learned by both the nuclear and non-nuclear decommissioning sectors.

Key Features

  • Focuses on new aspects, trends and innovative technologies
  • Includes content on decommissioning after a severe accident, including the use of robotics
  • Brings together information from around the world and considers the lessons learned from the non-nuclear sector as well

Readership

Nuclear power utilities, plant operators and management personnel; governmental-regulatory-safety bodies and academics in this field (from graduate students to research professors)

Details

No. of pages:
420
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081012390
Hardcover ISBN:
9780081011225

About the Editors

Michele Laraia Editor

Michele Laraia, a chemical engineer by background, gained his first degree at the University of Rome. In 1975 he began to work at Italy's Regulatory Body, since 1982 as licensing manager of decommissioning projects. From July 1991, Michele worked at the International Atomic Energy Agency, Waste Technology Section, as Unit Leader responsible for decontamination and decommissioning of nuclear installations and environmental remediation. The objectives of the work were to provide guidance to Member States on the planning and implementation of nuclear decommissioning and site remediation, to disseminate information on good practices, and to provide direct assistance to Member States in the implementation of their programmes. Following his retirement in November 2011 Michele offers consultant services in the above-mentioned areas.

Affiliations and Expertise

Independent Consultant, Rome, Italy

