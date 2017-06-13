Advances and Innovations in Nuclear Decommissioning is an essential resource for industry professionals and academics interested in acquiring the most up-to-date information on the current state of nuclear decommissioning. Written and edited by the world’s leading experts, this book considers lessons learned and new innovations in the field. Edited by Dr. Laraia, it is the perfect companion to his 2012 book, Nuclear Decommissioning, which critically reviews the nuclear decommissioning processes and technologies applicable to nuclear power plants and other civilian nuclear facilities.

Where the earlier book covers the basics of decommissioning, this new book brings you up-to-date with new areas of interest and approaches, innovative technologies, and lessons learned by both the nuclear and non-nuclear decommissioning sectors.