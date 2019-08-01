Advancements in Clinical Laryngology, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 52-4

This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Guest Edited by Drs. Jonathan M. Bock, Chandra Ivey, and Karen B. Zur, is devoted to Advancements in Clinical Laryngology. Articles in this important issue include: Components of Voice Evaluation; Evidence-based Evaluation and Management of Hoarseness: Summary of AAO-HNS Clinical Practice Guideline; Identification and Management of Chronic Laryngitis; Presbyphonia and Minimal Glottic Insufficiency; Renke’s Edema; Transgender Voice; Vocal Fold Paresis; Voice Therapy for Primary Treatment of Vocal Fold Pathology; Diagnosis and Treatment for Benign Pediatric Lesions; Update of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis; Unilateral Vocal Fold Immobility in Children; Medications and their Effect on Voice; Vocal Fold Hyperkeratosis and Dysplasia (the white lesion); Gastroesophageal Reflux and its Effect on Voice; Sulcus Vocalis; Updated Medical and Surgical Treatment for Common Benign Laryngeal Lesions; Movement Disorders and Voice; and Medical Considerations for the Voice Professional.