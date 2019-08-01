Advancements in Clinical Laryngology, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323682404

Advancements in Clinical Laryngology, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 52-4

1st Edition

Authors: Jonathan M Bock Chandra Ivey Karen B Zur
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323682404
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st August 2019
Description

This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Guest Edited by Drs. Jonathan M. Bock, Chandra Ivey, and Karen B. Zur, is devoted to Advancements in Clinical Laryngology. Articles in this important issue include: Components of Voice Evaluation; Evidence-based Evaluation and Management of Hoarseness: Summary of AAO-HNS Clinical Practice Guideline; Identification and Management of Chronic Laryngitis; Presbyphonia and Minimal Glottic Insufficiency; Renke’s Edema; Transgender Voice; Vocal Fold Paresis; Voice Therapy for Primary Treatment of Vocal Fold Pathology; Diagnosis and Treatment for Benign Pediatric Lesions; Update of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis; Unilateral Vocal Fold Immobility in Children; Medications and their Effect on Voice; Vocal Fold Hyperkeratosis and Dysplasia (the white lesion); Gastroesophageal Reflux and its Effect on Voice; Sulcus Vocalis; Updated Medical and Surgical Treatment for Common Benign Laryngeal Lesions; Movement Disorders and Voice; and Medical Considerations for the Voice Professional.

About the Authors

Jonathan M Bock Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical College of Wisconsin

Chandra Ivey Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Karen B Zur Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

