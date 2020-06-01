Advancement in Crop Improvement Techniques

Advances in Crop Improvement Techniques presents the progression of the field from its historical foundation to the most recent advancements and elaborates on conventional methods, as well as looking forward to the developing next generation techniques. With a focus on cytogenetics in combination with biotechnology, Advances in Crop Improvement Techniques presents the biotechnology and molecular biological approaches which have contributed significantly in crop improvement.

The book discusses the emerging importance of bioinformatics in analyzing the vast resources of information regarding crop improvement and its practical application and utilization. Throughout the book, emphasis is placed on various techniques used to improve agricultural crops, providing a common platform for the utility of these techniques and their combinations.

Written by an international team of contributors, Advances in Crop Improvement Techniques provides an in-depth analysis of existing tools and a framework for new research.