Advancement in Crop Improvement Techniques
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Advances in Crop Improvement Techniques presents the progression of the field from its historical foundation to the most recent advancements and elaborates on conventional methods, as well as looking forward to the developing next generation techniques. With a focus on cytogenetics in combination with biotechnology, Advances in Crop Improvement Techniques presents the biotechnology and molecular biological approaches which have contributed significantly in crop improvement.
The book discusses the emerging importance of bioinformatics in analyzing the vast resources of information regarding crop improvement and its practical application and utilization. Throughout the book, emphasis is placed on various techniques used to improve agricultural crops, providing a common platform for the utility of these techniques and their combinations.
Written by an international team of contributors, Advances in Crop Improvement Techniques provides an in-depth analysis of existing tools and a framework for new research.
Key Features
- Reviews techniques used for crop improvement from selection and crossing over to microorganismal approaches
- Explores the role of conventional biotechnology in crop improvement
- Summarizes the combined approaches of cytogenetics and biotechnology for crop improvement including the importance of molecular techniques in this process
- Focuses on the emerging role of bioinformatics for crop improvement
Readership
Research and academics focused on plant science, precision agriculture and crop science
Table of Contents
Section 1: Agricultural Techniques
1. Breeding Program
2. Micro-organism
3. Hybrid Seed Technology
Section 2: Conventional Biotechnology
4. Marker assisted selection
5. Genomic QTL Mapping
6. Tissue culture
Section 3: Cytogenetics and Biotechnology
7. Interspecies crosses
8. Chromosomal Aberration
9. Aneuploidy
10. Chromosomal Mapping (FISH, GISH)
Section 4: Molecular Approach
11. Transgenic Approach
12. Transcriptomics Profiling
13. Protein Profiling
14. Non coding regulatory RNA
15. Genome Editing
Section 5: Bioinformatics
16. Prediction of Novel Mi-RNA
17. Prediction of different SNPs
18. System Biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128185810
About the Editor
Narendra Tuteja
An elected fellow of numerous national and international academies, Dr. Narendra Tuteja is currently Professor and head at Amity Institute of Microbial Technology, NOIDA, India, and visiting Scientist at International Centre for Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology (ICGEB), New Delhi, India. He has made significant contributions to crop improvement under adverse conditions, reporting the first helicase from plant and human cells and demonstrating new roles of Ku autoantigen, nucleolin and eIF4A as DNA helicases. Furthermore, he discovered novel functions of helicases, G-proteins, CBL-CIPK and LecRLK in plant stress tolerance, and PLC and MAP-kinase as effectors for Gα and Gβ G-proteins. Narendra Tuteja also reported several high salinity stress tolerant genes from plants and fungi and developed salt/drought tolerant plants.
Affiliations and Expertise
Amity Institute of Microbial Technology, Noida, India; Visiting Scientist at International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB), New Delhi, India
Renu Tuteja
Renu Tuteja received her BS in Chemistry, Botany and Zoology from the University of Lucknow, India. She also received her MS in Biochemistry from the University of Lucknow, India. She did her Ph.D. in Chemistry at the University of Kanpur, India. She is presently National Officer and Group Leader for Parasite Biology at the International Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB), in New Delhi India.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Officer and Group Leader, Parasite Biology, International Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB), New Delhi, India
Nishat Passricha
Dr. Nishat Passricha, International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB), has worked on Lectin receptor like Kinase: a boon for salt stress tolerance in rice during his Ph.D. He has attended more than 10 conferences in India and abroad and presented his research papers. He has more than 10 research papers in reputed journals with high impact factor. After completing his Ph. D. he is working as postdoctoral researcher at International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB), New Delhi.
Affiliations and Expertise
International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB)
Shabnam Saifi
Post Doc Fellow International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB), New Delhi. RESEARCH PROJECTS: • Role of miRNA in Floral Transition, University of Delhi-North Campus, Delhi. • Effect of Auxin on Apical Dominance, Maitreyi College, University of Delhi, Delhi.
Affiliations and Expertise
International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB), New Delhi, India