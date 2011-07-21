Advanced Topics in Forensic DNA Typing: Methodology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123745132, 9780123878236

Advanced Topics in Forensic DNA Typing: Methodology

1st Edition

Authors: John Butler
eBook ISBN: 9780123878236
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123745132
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st July 2011
Page Count: 704
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
105.00
89.25
113.59
96.55
77.99
66.29
87.95
74.76
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
99.95
84.96
60.99
51.84
75.95
64.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Intended as a companion to the Fundamentals of Forensic DNA Typing volume published in 2009, Advanced Topics in Forensic DNA Typing: Methodology contains 18 chapters with 4 appendices providing up-to-date coverage of essential topics in this important field and citation to more than 2800 articles and internet resources. The book builds upon the previous two editions of John Butler’s internationally acclaimed Forensic DNA Typing textbook with forensic DNA analysts as its primary audience.  This book provides the most detailed information written to-date on DNA databases, low-level DNA, validation, and numerous other topics including a new chapter on legal aspects of DNA testing to prepare scientists for expert witness testimony. Over half of the content is new compared to previous editions. A forthcoming companion volume will cover interpretation issues.

Key Features

  • Contains the latest information - hot-topics and new technologies
  • Well edited, attractively laid out, and makes productive use of its four-color format
  • Author John Butler is ranked as the number one "high-impact author in legal medicine and forensic science, 2001 to 2011" by ScienceWatch.com

Readership

Researchers and practitioners in forensic DNA analysis, forensic scientists, population geneticists, military and private and public forensic laboratories (for identifying individuals through remains), and students of forensic science. Law enforcement, legal professionals, government/legal policy makers.

Table of Contents

Dedication

Foreword

Introduction

Acknowledgments

About the Author

Chapter 1. Sample Collection, Storage, and Characterization

Chapter 2. DNA Extraction Methods

Chapter 3. DNA Quantitation

Chapter 4. PCR Amplification

Chapter 5. Short Tandem Repeat (STR) Loci and Kits

Chapter 6. Capillary Electrophoresis

Chapter 7. Quality Assurance and Validation

Chapter 8. DNA Databases

Chapter 9. Missing Persons and Disaster Victim Identification Efforts

Chapter 10. Degraded DNA

Chapter 11. Low-Level DNA Testing

Chapter 12. Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms and Applications

Chapter 13. Y-Chromosome DNA Testing

Chapter 14. Mitochondrial DNA Analysis

Chapter 15. X-Chromosome Analysis

Chapter 16. Non-human DNA

Chapter 17. New Technologies and Automation

Chapter 18. Legal Aspects of DNA Testing and the Scientific Expert in Court

Appendix 1. Reported Sizes and Sequences of STR Alleles

Appendix 2. Familial DNA Searches: Potential, Pitfalls, and Privacy Concerns

Appendix 3. List of Suppliers for DNA Instruments, Reagents, Services

Appendix 4. Interviews Supporting Legal Aspects of DNA Testing

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
704
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123878236
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123745132

About the Author

John Butler

John Butler

John M. Butler is a NIST Fellow and Special Assistant to the Director for Forensic Science, Office of Special Programs, at the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology, in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Dr. Butler earned his PhD from the University of Virginia while doing DNA research in the FBI Laboratory's Forensic Science Research Unit. He has won numerous scientific awards, including being named Science Watch’s #1 world-wide high-impact author in legal medicine and forensic science over the last decade (July 2011). He has over 150 publications in this field and is a frequent presenter on the topic of DNA typing, and has authored four other DNA Typing books including Advanced Topics in Forensic DNA Typing: Methodology. For a detailed CV, visit http://www.cstl.nist.gov/strbase/butler.htm.

Affiliations and Expertise

National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), Gaithersburg, MD, USA

Reviews

"John Butler has produced a series of books detailing the major issues involved in forensic DNA typing. His latest book on advanced topics in DNA typing provides exceptional coverage of this complex and difficult topic. Through his work at NIST and his many collaborations with forensic analysts, Dr. Butler has kept up to date with all recent advances in the field. In his book he brings remarkable clarity through examples, diagrams, and case notes that is unsurpassed in any other text on the subject."-- Bruce McCord, Professor, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, Florida International University, Miami, Florida

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.