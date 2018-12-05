Advanced Tools for Integrated Water Resources Management, Volume 3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Citizen Science and Low-Cost Sensors for Integrated Water Resources Management
Jonathan D. Paul and Wouter Buytaert
2. Urban Forestry: An Underutilized Tool in Water Management
John T. Van Stan, S. Jeffrey Underwood, and Jan Friesen
3. Water Accounting for Integrated Water Resources Management: Experiences and Recommendations
Andrea Momblanch, María Pedro-Monzonís, Abel Solera, and Joaquín Andreu
4. Valuation of Guadalquivir River Basin Water Resources (southern Spain) Using SEEA-Water
María M. Borrego-Marín, Carlos Gutiérrez-Martín, and Julio Berbel
5. Applying Water Accounting Methods Through Statistical Data and Simulation Models: The Duero Transboundary Watershed
David J. Vicente, Leonor Rodríguez-Sinobas, Luis Garrote, and Raúl Sánchez
6. A National Scale Planning Tool for Agricultural Droughts in Germany
Matthias Zink, Luis Samaniego, Rohini Kumar, Stephan Thober, Juliane Mai, David Schäfer, and Andreas Marx
7. Forecasting Changes in Agricultural Irrigation Demand to Support a Regional Integrated Water Resources Management Strategy
Jerry W. Knox, David Haro-Monteagudo, Tim Hess, and Joe Morris
8. Managed Aquifer Recharge as a Tool to Enhance Sustainable Groundwater Management in California: Examples from Field and Modeling Studies
Helen E. Dahlke, Gabriel T. LaHue, Marina R.L. Mautner, Nicholas P. Murphy, Noelle K. Patterson, Hannah Waterhouse, Feifan Yang, and Laura Foglia
Description
Advanced Tools for Integrated Water Resources Management, Volume Three, explores a wide breadth of emerging and state-of-the-art technologies used to study advanced tools for integrated water resources management. The book provides insights in chapters relating to How to involve the public - citizen science approaches for IWRM, Urban forestry as a management tool for urban water, Applying water accounting methods in Mediterranean areas, The Jucar River case, Valuation of Guadalquivir River Basin water resources (southern Spain) using SEEA Water Account, Applying water accounting methods through statistical data and simulation models, and much more.
Key Features
- Covers a wide breadth of emerging and state-of-the-art technologies
- Includes contributions from an International board of authors
- Provides a comprehensive set of reviews relating to water resource management
Readership
From informed citizens to scientists in the environmental and energy sectors, water management practitioners, researchers, students.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 5th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128143001
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128142998
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Jan Friesen Serial Volume Editor
Jan Friesen is a research associate in the Department of Catchment Hydrology at the Helmholtz Centre of Environmental Research – UFZ. He has received his Ph.D. from the Delft University of Technology, The Netherlands and his diploma (M.Sc.) from the University of Bonn, Germany. His research focuses on ecohydrology, remote sensing, and sensor development, where he has authored more than 40 publications in international peer-reviewed journals and book chapters. He has extensive experience in semi-arid and data scarce countries such as Ghana, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Oman and his work has a strong connection to water management issues. He has worked as a guest editor to several special issues on water management. Currently, he is involved in several projects in Oman including research on submarine groundwater research and on decentralized waste water management. Since 2014 he is a member of the Arab-German Young Academy of Sciences and Humanities (AGYA) and since 2017 he serves as the German Co-President of AGYA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Helmholtz Centre of Environmental Research – UFZ, Germany
Leonor Rodríguez-Sinobas Serial Volume Editor
Leonor Rodriguez-Sinobas is a full professor of Hydraulic and Hydrology Engineering at the Agricultural Engineering School of Madrid, Universidad Politécnica de Madrid. She also received a M.Sc. at Davis California University, USA. Her academic and scientific contributions focus on the design and management of irrigation systems, and on water resources to improve the sustainability of irrigated areas. The results of her work have been published in more than 60 publications in international peer-reviewed journals and book chapters. Likewise, she has contributed as a Guess Editor in four Special issues in Elsevier and in American Society and Civil Engineering journals. She is currently collaborating with the program “Science without Frontiers” funded by the Education Ministry of Brazil since 2011 and she has signed “Memorandum of Understanding” with the Ecological and Biological Dept. at Oregon State University and with the Demirel-Suleyman University in Turkey. In addition, she has participated and coordinated projects from the Spanish Research Agency and European Union and is involved in strategies for continuum learning education in hydraulic and hydrology matters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical University of Madrid, Spain