Advanced Technical Ceramics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126546309, 9780323154017

Advanced Technical Ceramics

1st Edition

Editors: Shigeyuki Somiya
eBook ISBN: 9780323154017
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1989
Page Count: 366
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Advanced Technical Ceramics provides a thorough overview of technical ceramics. This book is divided into three parts encompassing 13 chapters that cover all aspects of technical ceramics, including definitions, raw materials, electronic and mechanical materials and processes, and biomaterials. Part I deals with the classification of ceramics by their chemical composition, mineral content, processing and production methods, properties, and uses. This part also includes the synthetic raw materials, production processes, and thermo-mechanical properties of ceramics. Part II describes the electrical, electronic, magnetic, thermal, chemical, and optical properties of ceramics, as well as their biomedical applications. Part III focuses on several precision machining methods for ceramics, such as cutting, grinding, lapping, polishing, and laser processing. Ceramics scientists, engineers, and researchers will find this text invaluable.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Part I Introduction to Ceramics

1 Ceramics: Definitions

I. Introduction

II. Definitions

References

2 Types of Ceramics

I. Introduction

II. Classification by Chemical Composition

III. Classification by Minerals

IV. Classification by Molding Technique

V. Additional Ways to Classify Ceramics

References

3 Synthetic Raw Materials for Ceramics

I. Introduction

II. General Issues Concerning Powders for Ceramics

III. Major Materials for Ceramics

References

4 Production Processes for Ceramics

I. Introduction

II. Preparing the Body

III. The Molding Process

IV. The Firing Process

V. Issues for the Near Future in Ceramics Production Techniques

References

5 Evaluating Ceramics

I. Introduction

II. Mechanical Properties

III. Thermal Properties

References

Part II Properties and Applications of Ceramics

6 Electrical and Electronic Properties

I. Introduction

II. Insulating Properties

III. Semiconductors

IV. High-Conductivity Ceramics

V. Superconductors

VI. Ionic Conduction

References

7 Magnetic Properties

I. Introduction

II. Ferrite: An Oxide Magnetic Material

III. Summary of Characteristics

IV. Soft Magnetic Ferrite

V. Hard Ferrite

VI. Semihard Magnetic Ferrite

VII. Ferrite for Microwave Use

References

8 Thermal Properties

I. Theory of Thermal Properties

II. Ceramics That Exploit Thermal Properties

References

9 Chemical Properties

I. Introduction

II. Chemical Sensors

III. Chemical Batteries and Electric Double-Layer Capacitors

IV. Chemical Pumps

V. Electrochromism

VI. High-Temperature Steam Electrolysis

VII. Catalysts

References

10 Optical Properties

I. Noncrystalline Substances

II. Crystals

References

11 Biological Applications

I. Metallic Implants

II. Biological Practice in Optimizing Implants

III. Carbon and Ceramic Systems

IV. Medical Applications

V. Conclusion

References

12 Mechanical Properties

I. Strength of Materials

II. Mechanical Properties of Today's Ceramics

III. Ceramic Parts for Automobiles

IV. Engines

References

Part III Machining Methods

13 Precision Machining Methods for Ceramics

I. Introduction

II. Cutting

III. Grinding

IV. Lapping and Polishing

V. Laser Processing

VI. Other Machining Methods

References

Appendix: Chronology of the Development of Advanced Ceramics

Index




Details

No. of pages:
366
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323154017

About the Editor

Shigeyuki Somiya

Affiliations and Expertise

Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.