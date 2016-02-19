Advanced Technical Ceramics
1st Edition
Description
Advanced Technical Ceramics provides a thorough overview of technical ceramics. This book is divided into three parts encompassing 13 chapters that cover all aspects of technical ceramics, including definitions, raw materials, electronic and mechanical materials and processes, and biomaterials. Part I deals with the classification of ceramics by their chemical composition, mineral content, processing and production methods, properties, and uses. This part also includes the synthetic raw materials, production processes, and thermo-mechanical properties of ceramics. Part II describes the electrical, electronic, magnetic, thermal, chemical, and optical properties of ceramics, as well as their biomedical applications. Part III focuses on several precision machining methods for ceramics, such as cutting, grinding, lapping, polishing, and laser processing. Ceramics scientists, engineers, and researchers will find this text invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Part I Introduction to Ceramics
1 Ceramics: Definitions
I. Introduction
II. Definitions
References
2 Types of Ceramics
I. Introduction
II. Classification by Chemical Composition
III. Classification by Minerals
IV. Classification by Molding Technique
V. Additional Ways to Classify Ceramics
References
3 Synthetic Raw Materials for Ceramics
I. Introduction
II. General Issues Concerning Powders for Ceramics
III. Major Materials for Ceramics
References
4 Production Processes for Ceramics
I. Introduction
II. Preparing the Body
III. The Molding Process
IV. The Firing Process
V. Issues for the Near Future in Ceramics Production Techniques
References
5 Evaluating Ceramics
I. Introduction
II. Mechanical Properties
III. Thermal Properties
References
Part II Properties and Applications of Ceramics
6 Electrical and Electronic Properties
I. Introduction
II. Insulating Properties
III. Semiconductors
IV. High-Conductivity Ceramics
V. Superconductors
VI. Ionic Conduction
References
7 Magnetic Properties
I. Introduction
II. Ferrite: An Oxide Magnetic Material
III. Summary of Characteristics
IV. Soft Magnetic Ferrite
V. Hard Ferrite
VI. Semihard Magnetic Ferrite
VII. Ferrite for Microwave Use
References
8 Thermal Properties
I. Theory of Thermal Properties
II. Ceramics That Exploit Thermal Properties
References
9 Chemical Properties
I. Introduction
II. Chemical Sensors
III. Chemical Batteries and Electric Double-Layer Capacitors
IV. Chemical Pumps
V. Electrochromism
VI. High-Temperature Steam Electrolysis
VII. Catalysts
References
10 Optical Properties
I. Noncrystalline Substances
II. Crystals
References
11 Biological Applications
I. Metallic Implants
II. Biological Practice in Optimizing Implants
III. Carbon and Ceramic Systems
IV. Medical Applications
V. Conclusion
References
12 Mechanical Properties
I. Strength of Materials
II. Mechanical Properties of Today's Ceramics
III. Ceramic Parts for Automobiles
IV. Engines
References
Part III Machining Methods
13 Precision Machining Methods for Ceramics
I. Introduction
II. Cutting
III. Grinding
IV. Lapping and Polishing
V. Laser Processing
VI. Other Machining Methods
References
Appendix: Chronology of the Development of Advanced Ceramics
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 366
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 28th March 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323154017
About the Editor
Shigeyuki Somiya
Affiliations and Expertise
Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan