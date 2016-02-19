Advanced Technical Ceramics provides a thorough overview of technical ceramics. This book is divided into three parts encompassing 13 chapters that cover all aspects of technical ceramics, including definitions, raw materials, electronic and mechanical materials and processes, and biomaterials. Part I deals with the classification of ceramics by their chemical composition, mineral content, processing and production methods, properties, and uses. This part also includes the synthetic raw materials, production processes, and thermo-mechanical properties of ceramics. Part II describes the electrical, electronic, magnetic, thermal, chemical, and optical properties of ceramics, as well as their biomedical applications. Part III focuses on several precision machining methods for ceramics, such as cutting, grinding, lapping, polishing, and laser processing. Ceramics scientists, engineers, and researchers will find this text invaluable.