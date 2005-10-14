Advanced Statistics from an Elementary Point of View is a highly readable text that communicates the content of a course in mathematical statistics without imposing too much rigor. It clearly emphasizes the connection between statistics and probability, and helps students concentrate on statistical strategies without being overwhelmed by calculations.

The book provides comprehensive coverage of descriptive statistics; detailed treatment of univariate and bivariate probability distributions; and thorough coverage of probability theory with numerous event classifications.

This book is designed for statistics majors who are already familiar with introductory calculus and statistics, and can be used in either a one- or two-semester course. It can also serve as a statistics tutorial or review for working professionals.

Students who use this book will be well on their way to thinking like a statistician in terms of problem solving and decision-making. Graduates who pursue careers in statistics will continue to find this book useful, due to numerous statistical test procedures (both parametric and non-parametric) and detailed examples.