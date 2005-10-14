Advanced Statistics from an Elementary Point of View
1st Edition
Description
Advanced Statistics from an Elementary Point of View is a highly readable text that communicates the content of a course in mathematical statistics without imposing too much rigor. It clearly emphasizes the connection between statistics and probability, and helps students concentrate on statistical strategies without being overwhelmed by calculations.
The book provides comprehensive coverage of descriptive statistics; detailed treatment of univariate and bivariate probability distributions; and thorough coverage of probability theory with numerous event classifications.
This book is designed for statistics majors who are already familiar with introductory calculus and statistics, and can be used in either a one- or two-semester course. It can also serve as a statistics tutorial or review for working professionals.
Students who use this book will be well on their way to thinking like a statistician in terms of problem solving and decision-making. Graduates who pursue careers in statistics will continue to find this book useful, due to numerous statistical test procedures (both parametric and non-parametric) and detailed examples.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage of descriptive statistics
- More detailed treatment of univariate and bivariate probability distributions
- Thorough coverage of probability theory with numerous event classifications
Readership
Professionals seeking exposure to data analysis. Also advanced undergraduates or beginning graduate students majoring in mathematics, statistics, engineering, actuarial science, economics/finance and life sciences
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
2 Elementary Descriptive Statistical Techniques
4 Random Variables and Probability Distributions
5 Bivariate Probability Distributions
6 Discrete Parametric Probability Distributions
7 Continuous Parametric Probability Distributions
8 Sampling and the Sampling Distribution of a Statistic
9 The Chi-Square, Student’s t, and Snedecor’s F Distributions
10 Point Estimation and Properties of Point Estimators 11 Interval Estimation and Confidence Interval Estimates 12 Tests of Parametric Statistical Hypotheses 13 Nonparametric Statistical Techniques 14 Testing Goodness of Fit
15 Testing Goodness of Fit: Contingency Tables 16 Bivariate Linear Regression and Correlation
Appendix A Successive Difference to the Variance Solutions to Selected Exercises References and Suggested Reading Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 824
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 14th October 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120884940
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080570303
About the Author
Michael Panik
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Hartford, West Hartford, Connecticut, U.S.A.
Reviews
"I like the fact that this text contains information about descriptive statistics and sampling techniques...I also thought the discussion of limit laws was well-written. This text is a nice blend of applications and theory without focusing on proofs." --Laura McSweeney, Fairfield University
"The main strength of the book is the great length that this author is willing to go in explaining concepts...This text covers quite a breadth of topics. With this text, it would be easy to use some of the sections that I would not cover in class." --Christopher Mecklin, Murray State University
"The topics are comprehensive, there are thorough explanations, a good number of worked out examples, and clearly written proofs...including proofs that are not usually seen at this level. The contents are appealing." --Pierre Grillet, Tulane University
"Panik's goal is to make the book very accessible, and in this goal he succeeds. His exposition is quite clear and I found ti quite easy to follow his many examples." --MAA REVIEWS