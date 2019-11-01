Advanced Security and Safeguarding in the Nuclear Power Industry: Impacts of Radiation and Disaster Planning in the Modern World presents an overview of contemporary developments in nuclear energy post-Fukushima. Editor Victor Nian and his team of contributors guide those involved in the nuclear industry on how to re-educate society on the benefits of nuclear energy, working towards improving public perception. This book is particularly insightful to countries with an interest in developing a nuclear industry but who are not yet a nuclear-state, as well as countries where education to improve society’s opinion on nuclear energy is crucial to its future success.

Advanced Security and Safeguarding in the Nuclear Power Industry covers the foundations of nuclear power production as well as the benefits and impacts of radiation to human society, global conventions on safety, security and safeguarding, emergency preparedness and response, and relevant legal frameworks governing nuclear safety.