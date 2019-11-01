Advanced Security and Safeguarding in the Nuclear Power Industry
1st Edition
Impacts of Radiation and Disaster Planning in the Modern World
Description
Advanced Security and Safeguarding in the Nuclear Power Industry: Impacts of Radiation and Disaster Planning in the Modern World presents an overview of contemporary developments in nuclear energy post-Fukushima. Editor Victor Nian and his team of contributors guide those involved in the nuclear industry on how to re-educate society on the benefits of nuclear energy, working towards improving public perception. This book is particularly insightful to countries with an interest in developing a nuclear industry but who are not yet a nuclear-state, as well as countries where education to improve society’s opinion on nuclear energy is crucial to its future success.
Advanced Security and Safeguarding in the Nuclear Power Industry covers the foundations of nuclear power production as well as the benefits and impacts of radiation to human society, global conventions on safety, security and safeguarding, emergency preparedness and response, and relevant legal frameworks governing nuclear safety.
Key Features
- Explores applications of nuclear energy beyond power production
- Examines the impacts of, and protection against, severe radiological disasters on society
- Discusses safety and security arrangements at international and national levels
Readership
Industry practitioners and nuclear researchers, educators, policy makers, nuclear scientists, nuclear engineers. Those working to re-educate society on nuclear power to improve public perception
Table of Contents
1. Recent advances in nuclear power technologies
2. Non-power applications of nuclear energy
3. Radiation hazards from the nuclear fuel cycle
4. Radiation detection and monitoring
5. Health impacts from exposure of radiation
6. Protection against severe radiological events
7. Emergency preparedness and response
8. International convention and legal frameworks on nuclear safety, security, and safeguards
9. Civil liability in the event of a severe nuclear disaster
10. Proposed concluding remarks
Details
- No. of pages:
- 270
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128182567
About the Editor
Victor Nian
Victor Nian joined the Energy Studies Institute in November 2013. He holds a PhD in Mechanical Engineering and Bachelor in Electrical Engineering with a minor in Management of Technology, all from the National University of Singapore (NUS). His research covers almost all aspects of peaceful and strategic use of atomic energy with a particular focus on technology and industrial developments, and emerging nuclear-states. He has established a UNi-LAB on Integrated Systems Analysis Tools in partnership with academic and research organizations around the world under Elsevier's “Research & Innovation without Borders” initiative and has served as the Executive Director since 2018.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Fellow, Energy Studies Institute, National University of Singapore, Singapore