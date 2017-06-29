Advanced Piezoelectric Materials
2nd Edition
Science and Technology
Table of Contents
1. The development of piezoelectric materials
Part I Piezoelectric materials
2. Lead zirconate titanate-based piezo-ceramics
3. Relaxor ferroelectric-based ceramics
4. Lead-free piezo-ceramics
5. Quartz-based piezoelectric materials
6. Lithium niobate and lithium tantalate-based piezoelectric materials
7. Single crystal PZN–PT, PMN–PT, PSN–PT and PIN–PT-based piezoelectric materials
8. Electroactive polymers as piezoelectric materials
9. Piezoelectric composite materials
Part II Preparation methods and applications
10. Manufacturing methods for piezoelectric ceramic materials
11. Multilayer technologies for piezo-ceramic materials
12. Multilayer technologies with base-metal internal electrodes
13. Templated grain growth preparation techniques for manufacturing piezoelectric single crystals
14. Thin film PZT technologies for manufacturing piezoelectric materials
15. Piezoelectric MEMS technologies
16. Aerosol techniques for manufacturing piezoelectric materials
17. Manufacturing technologies for piezoelectric transducers
Part III Application oriented materials development
18. High power piezoelectric materials
19. Photostrictive actuators using piezoelectric materials
20. The performance of piezoelectric materials under stress
Description
Advanced Piezoelectric Materials: Science and Technology, Second Edition, provides revised, expanded, and updated content suitable for those researching piezoelectric materials or using them to develop new devices in areas such as microelectronics, optical, sound, structural, and biomedical engineering.
Three new chapters cover multilayer technologies with base-metal internal electrodes, templated grain growth preparation techniques for manufacturing piezoelectric single crystals, and piezoelectric MEMS technologies. Chapters from the first edition have been revised in order to provide up-to-date, comprehensive coverage of developments in the field.
Part One covers the structure and properties of a range of piezoelectric materials. Part Two details advanced manufacturing processes for particular materials and device types, including three new chapters. Finally, Part Three covers materials development for three key applications of piezoelectric materials.
Dr. Kenji Uchino is a pioneer in piezoelectric actuators, Professor of Electrical Engineering at Penn State University, and Director of the International Center for Actuators and Transducers. He has authored 550 papers, 54 books and 26 patents in the ceramic actuator area.
Key Features
- Features an overview of manufacturing methods for a wide range of piezoelectric materials
- Provides revised, expanded, and updated coverage compared to the first edition, including three new chapters
- Suitable for those researching piezoelectric materials or using them to develop new devices in areas such as microelectronics, optical, sound, structural, and biomedical engineering
Readership
All those researching piezoelectric materials and using them to develop new devices in such areas as microelectronics, optical, sound, structural, and biomedical engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 848
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 29th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081012550
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081021354
About the Editors
Kenji Uchino Editor
Dr Kenji Uchino is a pioneer in piezoelectric actuators, Professor of Electrical Engineering at Penn State University, and Director of the International Center for Actuators and Transducers. He is also the founder and Senior VP & CTO of Micromechatronics, Inc. He has authored 277 papers, 54 books and 26 patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Penn State University, USA