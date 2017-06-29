Advanced Piezoelectric Materials - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780081012543, 9780081012550

Advanced Piezoelectric Materials

2nd Edition

Science and Technology

Editors: Kenji Uchino
eBook ISBN: 9780081012550
Paperback ISBN: 9780081021354
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 29th June 2017
Page Count: 848
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
29900.00
25415.00
240.00
204.00
310.00
263.50
280.00
238.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
29900.00
25415.00
300.00
255.00
275.00
233.75
240.00
204.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. The development of piezoelectric materials

Part I Piezoelectric materials
2. Lead zirconate titanate-based piezo-ceramics
3. Relaxor ferroelectric-based ceramics
4. Lead-free piezo-ceramics
5. Quartz-based piezoelectric materials
6. Lithium niobate and lithium tantalate-based piezoelectric materials
7. Single crystal PZN–PT, PMN–PT, PSN–PT and PIN–PT-based piezoelectric materials
8. Electroactive polymers as piezoelectric materials
9. Piezoelectric composite materials

Part II Preparation methods and applications
10. Manufacturing methods for piezoelectric ceramic materials
11. Multilayer technologies for piezo-ceramic materials
12. Multilayer technologies with base-metal internal electrodes
13. Templated grain growth preparation techniques for manufacturing piezoelectric single crystals
14. Thin film PZT technologies for manufacturing piezoelectric materials
15. Piezoelectric MEMS technologies
16. Aerosol techniques for manufacturing piezoelectric materials
17. Manufacturing technologies for piezoelectric transducers

Part III Application oriented materials development
18. High power piezoelectric materials
19. Photostrictive actuators using piezoelectric materials
20. The performance of piezoelectric materials under stress

Description

Advanced Piezoelectric Materials: Science and Technology, Second Edition, provides revised, expanded, and updated content suitable for those researching piezoelectric materials or using them to develop new devices in areas such as microelectronics, optical, sound, structural, and biomedical engineering.

Three new chapters cover multilayer technologies with base-metal internal electrodes, templated grain growth preparation techniques for manufacturing piezoelectric single crystals, and piezoelectric MEMS technologies. Chapters from the first edition have been revised in order to provide up-to-date, comprehensive coverage of developments in the field.

Part One covers the structure and properties of a range of piezoelectric materials. Part Two details advanced manufacturing processes for particular materials and device types, including three new chapters. Finally, Part Three covers materials development for three key applications of piezoelectric materials.

Dr. Kenji Uchino is a pioneer in piezoelectric actuators, Professor of Electrical Engineering at Penn State University, and Director of the International Center for Actuators and Transducers. He has authored 550 papers, 54 books and 26 patents in the ceramic actuator area.

Key Features

  • Features an overview of manufacturing methods for a wide range of piezoelectric materials
  • Provides revised, expanded, and updated coverage compared to the first edition, including three new chapters
  • Suitable for those researching piezoelectric materials or using them to develop new devices in areas such as microelectronics, optical, sound, structural, and biomedical engineering

Readership

All those researching piezoelectric materials and using them to develop new devices in such areas as microelectronics, optical, sound, structural, and biomedical engineering

Details

No. of pages:
848
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081012550
Paperback ISBN:
9780081021354

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Kenji Uchino Editor

Dr Kenji Uchino is a pioneer in piezoelectric actuators, Professor of Electrical Engineering at Penn State University, and Director of the International Center for Actuators and Transducers. He is also the founder and Senior VP & CTO of Micromechatronics, Inc. He has authored 277 papers, 54 books and 26 patents.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Penn State University, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.