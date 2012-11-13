Advanced Persistent Threat
1st Edition
Understanding the Danger and How to Protect Your Organization
Description
The newest threat to security has been categorized as the Advanced Persistent Threat or APT. The APT bypasses most of an organization’s current security devices, and is typically carried out by an organized group, such as a foreign nation state or rogue group with both the capability and the intent to persistently and effectively target a specific entity and wreak havoc. Most organizations do not understand how to deal with it and what is needed to protect their network from compromise. In Advanced Persistent Threat: Understanding the Danger and How to Protect your Organization Eric Cole discusses the critical information that readers need to know about APT and how to avoid being a victim.
Advanced Persistent Threat is the first comprehensive manual that discusses how attackers are breaking into systems and what to do to protect and defend against these intrusions.
Key Features
- How and why organizations are being attacked
- How to develop a "Risk based Approach to Security"
- Tools for protecting data and preventing attacks
- Critical information on how to respond and recover from an intrusion
- The emerging threat to Cloud based networks
Readership
IT Security Professionals (Security Auditors, Security Engineers, Compliance Specialists, etc.), IT Professionals (Network Administrators, IT Managers, Security Managers, Security Analysts, Directors of Security, etc.)
Table of Contents
Dedication
Author Biography
Preface
Section I. Understanding the Problem
Chapter 1. The Changing Threat
Introduction
The Current Landscape
Organizations View on Security
You will be Compromised
The Cyber ShopLifter
The New Defense in Depth
Proactive vs Reactive
Loss of Common Sense
It is All About Risk
What Was In Place?
Pain Killer Security
Reducing the Surface Space
HTML Embedded Email
Buffer Overflows
Macros in Office Documents
The Traditional Threat
Common Cold
Reactive Security
Automation
The Emerging Threat
APT—Cyber Cancer
Advanced Persistent Threat (APT)
APT—Stealthy, Targeted, and Data Focused
Characteristics of the APT
Defending Against the APT
APT vs Traditional Threat
Sample APT Attacks
APT Multi-Phased Approach
Summary
Chapter 2. Why are Organizations Being Compromised?
Introduction
Doing Good Things and Doing the Right Things
Security is Not Helpless
Beyond Good or Bad
Attackers are in Your Network
Proactive, Predictive, and Adaptive
Example of How to Win
Data Centric Security
Money Does Not Equal Security
The New Approach to APT
Selling Security to Your Executives
Top Security Trends
Summary
Chapter 3. How are Organizations Being Compromised?
Introduction
What are Attackers After?
Attacker Process
Reconnaissance
Scanning
Exploitation
Create Backdoors
Cover Their Tracks
Compromising a Server
Compromising a Client
Insider Threat
Traditional Security
Firewalls
Dropped Packets
InBound Prevention and OutBound Detection
Intrusion Detection
Summary
Chapter 4. Risk-Based Approach to Security
Introduction
Products vs. Solutions
Learning from the Past
What is Risk?
Focused Security
Formal Risk Model
Insurance Model
Calculating Risk
Summary
Section II. Emerging Trends
Chapter 5. Protecting Your Data
Introduction
Data Discovery
Protected Enclaves
Everything Starts with Your Data
CIA
Data Classification
Encryption
Types of Encryption
Goals of Encryption
Data at Rest
Data at Motion
Encryption—More Than You Bargained For
Network Segmentation and De-Scoping
Encryption Free Zone
Summary
Chapter 6. Prevention is Ideal but Detection is a Must
Introduction
Inbound Prevention
Outbound Detection
Network vs. Host
Making Hard Decisions
Is AV/Host Protection Dead?
Summary
Chapter 7. Incident Response: Respond and Recover
Introduction
The New Rule
Suicidal Mindset
Incident Response
Events/Audit Trails
Sample Incidents
6-Step Process
Forensic Overview
Summary
Chapter 8. Technologies for Success
Introduction
Integrated Approach to APT
How Bad is the Problem?
Trying to Hit a Moving Target
Finding the Needle in the Haystack
Understand What You Have
Identifying APT
Minimizing the Problem
End to End Solution for the APT
Summary
Section III. The Future and How to Win
Chapter 9. The Changing Landscape: Cloud and Mobilization
Introduction
You Cannot Fight the Cloud
Is the Cloud Really New?
What is the Cloud?
Securing the Cloud
Reducing Cloud Computing Risks
Mobilization—BYOD (Bring Your Own Device)
Dealing with Future Technologies
Summary
Chapter 10. Proactive Security and Reputational Ranking
Introduction
Facing Reality
Predicting Attacks to Become Proactive
Changing How You Think About Security
The Problem has Changed
The APT Defendable Network
Summary
Chapter 11. Focusing in on the Right Security
Introduction
What is the Problem That is Being Solved?
If the Offense Knows More Than the Defense You Will Loose
Enhancing User Awareness
Virtualized Sandboxing
Patching
White Listing
Summary
Chapter 12. Implementing Adaptive Security
Introduction
Focusing on the Human
Focusing on the Data
Game Plan
Prioritizing Risks
Key Emerging Technologies
The Critical Controls
Summary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2013
- Published:
- 13th November 2012
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781597499552
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597499491
About the Author
Eric Cole
Dr. Eric Cole is an industry recognized security expert, technology visionary and scientist, with over 15 year’s hands-on experience. Dr. Cole currently performs leading edge security consulting and works in research and development to advance the state of the art in information systems security. Dr. Cole has over a decade of experience in information technology, with a focus on perimeter defense, secure network design, vulnerability discovery, penetration testing, and intrusion detection systems. Dr. Cole has a Masters in Computer Science from NYIT, and Ph.D. from Pace University with a concentration in Information Security. Dr. Cole is the author of several books to include Hackers Beware, Hiding in Plain Site, Network Security Bible and Insider Threat. He is also the inventor of over 20 patents and is a researcher, writer, and speaker for SANS Institute and faculty for The SANS Technology Institute, a degree granting institution.
Affiliations and Expertise
Independant network security consultant and speaker, USA
Reviews
"Cole explains why advanced persistence threats are able to bypass security measures on many large computer systems and recommends how to protect an organization's data from these well-organized attackers." --Reference and Research Book News, August 2013
"This book should come in handy to anyone who's tasked with protecting an organization's networks… definitely worth it, as it is clear, concise, and thought provoking." --HelpNetSecurity.com, February 2013