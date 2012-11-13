Dedication

Author Biography

Preface

Section I. Understanding the Problem

Chapter 1. The Changing Threat

Introduction

The Current Landscape

Organizations View on Security

You will be Compromised

The Cyber ShopLifter

The New Defense in Depth

Proactive vs Reactive

Loss of Common Sense

It is All About Risk

What Was In Place?

Pain Killer Security

Reducing the Surface Space

HTML Embedded Email

Buffer Overflows

Macros in Office Documents

The Traditional Threat

Common Cold

Reactive Security

Automation

The Emerging Threat

APT—Cyber Cancer

Advanced Persistent Threat (APT)

APT—Stealthy, Targeted, and Data Focused

Characteristics of the APT

Defending Against the APT

APT vs Traditional Threat

Sample APT Attacks

APT Multi-Phased Approach

Summary

Chapter 2. Why are Organizations Being Compromised?

Introduction

Doing Good Things and Doing the Right Things

Security is Not Helpless

Beyond Good or Bad

Attackers are in Your Network

Proactive, Predictive, and Adaptive

Example of How to Win

Data Centric Security

Money Does Not Equal Security

The New Approach to APT

Selling Security to Your Executives

Top Security Trends

Summary

Chapter 3. How are Organizations Being Compromised?

Introduction

What are Attackers After?

Attacker Process

Reconnaissance

Scanning

Exploitation

Create Backdoors

Cover Their Tracks

Compromising a Server

Compromising a Client

Insider Threat

Traditional Security

Firewalls

Dropped Packets

InBound Prevention and OutBound Detection

Intrusion Detection

Summary

Chapter 4. Risk-Based Approach to Security

Introduction

Products vs. Solutions

Learning from the Past

What is Risk?

Focused Security

Formal Risk Model

Insurance Model

Calculating Risk

Summary

Section II. Emerging Trends

Chapter 5. Protecting Your Data

Introduction

Data Discovery

Protected Enclaves

Everything Starts with Your Data

CIA

Data Classification

Encryption

Types of Encryption

Goals of Encryption

Data at Rest

Data at Motion

Encryption—More Than You Bargained For

Network Segmentation and De-Scoping

Encryption Free Zone

Summary

Chapter 6. Prevention is Ideal but Detection is a Must

Introduction

Inbound Prevention

Outbound Detection

Network vs. Host

Making Hard Decisions

Is AV/Host Protection Dead?

Summary

Chapter 7. Incident Response: Respond and Recover

Introduction

The New Rule

Suicidal Mindset

Incident Response

Events/Audit Trails

Sample Incidents

6-Step Process

Forensic Overview

Summary

Chapter 8. Technologies for Success

Introduction

Integrated Approach to APT

How Bad is the Problem?

Trying to Hit a Moving Target

Finding the Needle in the Haystack

Understand What You Have

Identifying APT

Minimizing the Problem

End to End Solution for the APT

Summary

Section III. The Future and How to Win

Chapter 9. The Changing Landscape: Cloud and Mobilization

Introduction

You Cannot Fight the Cloud

Is the Cloud Really New?

What is the Cloud?

Securing the Cloud

Reducing Cloud Computing Risks

Mobilization—BYOD (Bring Your Own Device)

Dealing with Future Technologies

Summary

Chapter 10. Proactive Security and Reputational Ranking

Introduction

Facing Reality

Predicting Attacks to Become Proactive

Changing How You Think About Security

The Problem has Changed

The APT Defendable Network

Summary

Chapter 11. Focusing in on the Right Security

Introduction

What is the Problem That is Being Solved?

If the Offense Knows More Than the Defense You Will Loose

Enhancing User Awareness

Virtualized Sandboxing

Patching

White Listing

Summary

Chapter 12. Implementing Adaptive Security

Introduction

Focusing on the Human

Focusing on the Data

Game Plan

Prioritizing Risks

Key Emerging Technologies

The Critical Controls

Summary

Index