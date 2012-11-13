Advanced Persistent Threat - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781597499491, 9781597499552

Advanced Persistent Threat

1st Edition

Understanding the Danger and How to Protect Your Organization

Authors: Eric Cole
eBook ISBN: 9781597499552
Paperback ISBN: 9781597499491
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 13th November 2012
Page Count: 320
Description

The newest threat to security has been categorized as the Advanced Persistent Threat or APT. The APT bypasses most of an organization’s current security devices, and is typically carried out by an organized group, such as a foreign nation state or rogue group with both the capability and the intent to persistently and effectively target a specific entity and wreak havoc. Most organizations do not understand how to deal with it and what is needed to protect their network from compromise. In Advanced Persistent Threat: Understanding the Danger and How to Protect your Organization Eric Cole discusses the critical information that readers need to know about APT and how to avoid being a victim.

Advanced Persistent Threat is the first comprehensive manual that discusses how attackers are breaking into systems and what to do to protect and defend against these intrusions.

Key Features

  • How and why organizations are being attacked
  • How to develop a "Risk based Approach to Security"
  • Tools for protecting data and preventing attacks
  • Critical information on how to respond and recover from an intrusion
  • The emerging threat to Cloud based networks

Readership

IT Security Professionals (Security Auditors, Security Engineers, Compliance Specialists, etc.), IT Professionals (Network Administrators, IT Managers, Security Managers, Security Analysts, Directors of Security, etc.)

Table of Contents

Dedication

Author Biography

Preface

Section I. Understanding the Problem

Chapter 1. The Changing Threat

Introduction

The Current Landscape

Organizations View on Security

You will be Compromised

The Cyber ShopLifter

The New Defense in Depth

Proactive vs Reactive

Loss of Common Sense

It is All About Risk

What Was In Place?

Pain Killer Security

Reducing the Surface Space

HTML Embedded Email

Buffer Overflows

Macros in Office Documents

The Traditional Threat

Common Cold

Reactive Security

Automation

The Emerging Threat

APT—Cyber Cancer

Advanced Persistent Threat (APT)

APT—Stealthy, Targeted, and Data Focused

Characteristics of the APT

Defending Against the APT

APT vs Traditional Threat

Sample APT Attacks

APT Multi-Phased Approach

Summary

Chapter 2. Why are Organizations Being Compromised?

Introduction

Doing Good Things and Doing the Right Things

Security is Not Helpless

Beyond Good or Bad

Attackers are in Your Network

Proactive, Predictive, and Adaptive

Example of How to Win

Data Centric Security

Money Does Not Equal Security

The New Approach to APT

Selling Security to Your Executives

Top Security Trends

Summary

Chapter 3. How are Organizations Being Compromised?

Introduction

What are Attackers After?

Attacker Process

Reconnaissance

Scanning

Exploitation

Create Backdoors

Cover Their Tracks

Compromising a Server

Compromising a Client

Insider Threat

Traditional Security

Firewalls

Dropped Packets

InBound Prevention and OutBound Detection

Intrusion Detection

Summary

Chapter 4. Risk-Based Approach to Security

Introduction

Products vs. Solutions

Learning from the Past

What is Risk?

Focused Security

Formal Risk Model

Insurance Model

Calculating Risk

Summary

Section II. Emerging Trends

Chapter 5. Protecting Your Data

Introduction

Data Discovery

Protected Enclaves

Everything Starts with Your Data

CIA

Data Classification

Encryption

Types of Encryption

Goals of Encryption

Data at Rest

Data at Motion

Encryption—More Than You Bargained For

Network Segmentation and De-Scoping

Encryption Free Zone

Summary

Chapter 6. Prevention is Ideal but Detection is a Must

Introduction

Inbound Prevention

Outbound Detection

Network vs. Host

Making Hard Decisions

Is AV/Host Protection Dead?

Summary

Chapter 7. Incident Response: Respond and Recover

Introduction

The New Rule

Suicidal Mindset

Incident Response

Events/Audit Trails

Sample Incidents

6-Step Process

Forensic Overview

Summary

Chapter 8. Technologies for Success

Introduction

Integrated Approach to APT

How Bad is the Problem?

Trying to Hit a Moving Target

Finding the Needle in the Haystack

Understand What You Have

Identifying APT

Minimizing the Problem

End to End Solution for the APT

Summary

Section III. The Future and How to Win

Chapter 9. The Changing Landscape: Cloud and Mobilization

Introduction

You Cannot Fight the Cloud

Is the Cloud Really New?

What is the Cloud?

Securing the Cloud

Reducing Cloud Computing Risks

Mobilization—BYOD (Bring Your Own Device)

Dealing with Future Technologies

Summary

Chapter 10. Proactive Security and Reputational Ranking

Introduction

Facing Reality

Predicting Attacks to Become Proactive

Changing How You Think About Security

The Problem has Changed

The APT Defendable Network

Summary

Chapter 11. Focusing in on the Right Security

Introduction

What is the Problem That is Being Solved?

If the Offense Knows More Than the Defense You Will Loose

Enhancing User Awareness

Virtualized Sandboxing

Patching

White Listing

Summary

Chapter 12. Implementing Adaptive Security

Introduction

Focusing on the Human

Focusing on the Data

Game Plan

Prioritizing Risks

Key Emerging Technologies

The Critical Controls

Summary

Index

About the Author

Eric Cole

Dr. Eric Cole is an industry recognized security expert, technology visionary and scientist, with over 15 year’s hands-on experience. Dr. Cole currently performs leading edge security consulting and works in research and development to advance the state of the art in information systems security. Dr. Cole has over a decade of experience in information technology, with a focus on perimeter defense, secure network design, vulnerability discovery, penetration testing, and intrusion detection systems. Dr. Cole has a Masters in Computer Science from NYIT, and Ph.D. from Pace University with a concentration in Information Security. Dr. Cole is the author of several books to include Hackers Beware, Hiding in Plain Site, Network Security Bible and Insider Threat. He is also the inventor of over 20 patents and is a researcher, writer, and speaker for SANS Institute and faculty for The SANS Technology Institute, a degree granting institution.

Affiliations and Expertise

Independant network security consultant and speaker, USA

Reviews

"Cole explains why advanced persistence threats are able to bypass security measures on many large computer systems and recommends how to protect an organization's data from these well-organized attackers." --Reference and Research Book News, August 2013

"This book should come in handy to anyone who's tasked with protecting an organization's networks… definitely worth it, as it is clear, concise, and thought provoking." --HelpNetSecurity.com, February 2013

Ratings and Reviews

