Advanced Nanomaterials for Pollutant Sensing and Environmental Catalysis
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Hollow Micro-/ Nanomaterials: Synthesis and Applications
2. Noble Metal Based Nanosensors for Environmental Detection
3. Semiconductor Nanocrystals-based Nanosensors and Metal Ions Sensing
4. Nanocrystals for Catalysis: An Overview
5. Nano-Gold Boosted Environmental Catalysis
6. Nanomaterials Developed for Removing Air Pollutants
7. Advanced Nanomaterials for Degrading Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs)
8. Power Ready for Driving Catalysis and Sensing: Nanomaterials Designed for Renewable Energy Storage
9. Colloidal Semiconductor Quantum Dots Based Multi-Component Artificial System for Hydrogen Photogeneration
10. Nanocarbon-Based Hybrids as Electrocatalysts for Hydrogen and Oxygen Evolution from Water Splitting
Description
Advanced Nanomaterials for Pollutant Sensing and Environmental Catalysis presents the most recent advances and scientific discoveries in the fields of environmental protection and sensing with nanotechnology. The book's authors highlight recent advancements in how nanotechnology is being used to create more efficient pollution controls, with particular attention given to noble metal nanosensors, novel hollow micro-/nanostructures with innovative functions, and advanced nanocatalysts based on carbon materials for water splitting. Each chapter demonstrates the fundamentals of the technology, illustrating key concepts and highlighting the latest developments and challenges in these multi-disciplinary fields.
This book is a valuable resource for academic researchers, graduate students and R&D professionals in the fields of material science, chemistry, environmental science and nanotechnology.
Key Features
- Presents the current state-of-the-art and covers the fundamentals and related technologies from a strong chemical, material and environmental engineering background
- Covers current trends and issues, including nontoxicity, efficiency of decomposition, and the sensitivity of nanomaterials used for sensing and environmental remediation
- Highlights the benefits and challenges of using nanomaterials to control pollution
Readership
Researchers, academics and graduate students in the fields of materials science, chemistry, environmental science and nanotechnology; professional engineers in these areas
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128147962
About the Editors
Qidong Zhao Editor
Dr. Qidong Zhao is an Engineer at the School of Petroleum and Chemical Engineering, Dalian University of Technology, Liaoning, China. He has previously worked as a lecturer in the School of Environmental Science and Technology. Dr. Zhao has led or participated in over ten research projects sponsored by the Chinese government and has co-authored more than 120 peer-reviewed journal papers. His recent research interests include synthesis-characterization-applications of novel nanomaterials, heterogeneous photocatalysis, and environmental catalysis towards pollution control.
Affiliations and Expertise
Engineer, School of Petroleum and Chemical Engineering, Dalian University of Technology, Liaoning, China