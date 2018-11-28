Advanced Nanomaterials for Membrane Synthesis and Its Applications

Woe-Jye Lau is currently an associate professor at Faculty of Chemical and Energy Engineering, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and a research fellow at Advanced Membrane Technology Research Centre (AMTEC), UTM. He obtained his Bachelor of Engineering in Chemical-Gas Engineering (2006) and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) in Chemical Engineering (2009) from UTM. Dr Lau has a very strong research interest in the field of membrane science and technology for water applications. He has published over 100 scientific papers, 12 reviews and 10 book chapters and is the author of the book entitled Nanofiltration Membranes: Synthesis, Characterization and Applications published by CRC Press in Jan 2017. He is credited with 5 patents in the field of membrane science and technology with his collaborators from academia and industry. He wrote articles on the subject of water saving and reclamation for newspapers and magazines at both national and international level. Dr Lau is currently the co-editor for Journal of Applied Membrane Science & Technology and has been appointed as guest editors for several peer-reviewed journals such as Journal of Engineering Science & Technology, The Malaysian Journal of Analytical Sciences and Chemical Engineering & Technology. Dr Lau has achieved many national and international awards since he started his career in 2009. These include Australian Endeavour Research Fellowship 2015, UI-RESOLV Program 2016 (Indonesia), Mevlana International Exchange Program 2017/2018 (Turkey) and Sakura Exchange Program 2018 (Japan)