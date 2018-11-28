Advanced Nanomaterials for Membrane Synthesis and Its Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Development of Adsorptive Ultrafiltration Membranes for Heavy Metal Removal
Sazreen Shahrin, Woei-Jye Lau, Sutrasno Kartohardjono, Rasoul Jamshidi Gohari, Pei-Sean Goh, Juhana Jaafar and Ahmad F. Ismail
2. Carbon-Based Nanocomposite Membranes for Water and Wastewater Purification
G.P. Syed Ibrahim, Arun M Isloor, Erna Yuliwati and Ahmad F. Ismail
3. Development of Nanomaterial-Based Photocatalytic Membrane for Organic Pollutants Removal
Mahesan Naidu Subramaniam, Pei-Sean Goh, Woei-Jye Lau, Be-Cheer Ng and Ahmad F. Ismail
4. Progress of Stimuli Responsive Membranes in Water Treatment
Siew-Chun Low and Qi-Hwa Ng
5. The Use of Nanomaterials in the Synthesis of Nanofiber Membranes and Their Application in Water Treatment
Nikiwe Kunjuzwa, Lebea Nathnael Nthunya, Edward Ndumiso Nxumalo and Sabelo Dalton Mhlanga
6. Zeolite-Based Mixed Matrix Membranes for Hazardous Gas Removal
Chalida Klaysom and Salman Shahid
7. Nanomaterial-Incorporated Nanofiltration Membranes for Organic Solvent Recovery
Panupong Chuntanalerg, Sareeya Bureekaew, Chalida Klaysom, Woei-Jye Lau and Kajornsak Faungnawakij
8. Carbon Nanotube Composite Membranes for Microfiltration of Pharmaceuticals and Personal Care Products
Yifei Wang and Haiou Huang
9. Metal-Organic Framework Based Membranes for Gas Separation
Bassem A. Al-Maythalony
10. Nanomaterial-Incorporated Sulfonated Poly (Ether Ether Ketone) (SPEEK) Based Proton-Conducting Membranes: Properties and Applications
Atif Fazal and Amir Al-Ahmed
11. Synthesis of Nanomaterial-Incorporated Pressure Retarded Osmosis Membrane for Energy Generation
Ozgur Arar, Idil Ipek and Sarper Sarp
12. Beneficial Effect of Carbon Nanotubes on Membrane Properties for Fuel Cell Application
Khawla Mozamil Mustafa, Sajeda Adnan Mutlaq Alsaydeh and Syed Javaid Zaidi
13. Nanocomposite and Nanostructured Ion-Exchange Membrane in Salinity Gradient Power Generation Using Reverse Electrodialysis
Jin Gi Hong, Haiping Gao, Lan Gan, Xin Tong, Chengchao Xiao, Su Liu, Bopeng Zhang and Yongsheng Chen
Advanced Nanomaterials for Membrane Synthesis and Its Applications provides the academic and industrial communities the most up-to-date information on the latest trends in membrane nanomaterials and membrane nanotechnology used in wastewater treatment, environmental technology and energy. The rapid advances in nanomaterials and nanotechnology development over the past decade have resulted in significant growth of the membrane business for various industrial processes, particularly in nanotechnology-based membrane processes. While membrane technology is increasingly being used for liquid and gas separations, it has great potential in a variety of additional applications.
As the worldwide academic community has a strong interest in advanced membrane processes, particularly membrane nanotechnology for specific separations, this book provides a timely update on the topic.
- Presents a unique focus on the use of advanced nanomaterials in membrane fabrication/modification, and in the description of membrane nanotechnologies, such as nanofiltration, thin film nanocomposites and nanofibers for various applications
- Describes next generation membranes, providing first resource details on the development and commercialization stages of these new membranes
- Represents the state-of-the-art on the use of nanomaterials in membrane science
Materials Scientists, Environmental engineers, materials chemists, physicists, researchers working on nanomaterials, especially those with environmental and energy applications
- 341
- English
- © Elsevier 2019
- 28th November 2018
- Elsevier
- 9780128145043
- 9780128145036
"The academic community worldwide has a strong interest in the advanced membrane processes, particularly membrane nanotechnology for specific separations. ‘Advanced Nanomaterials of Membrane Synthesis and Its Applications’ provide the academic and industrial communities the most up-to-date information on the latest trends in membrane nanomaterials and membrane nanotechnology as used in the areas of water and wastewater treatment, environmental technology and energy applications." -Asian Textile Journal
Woei Jye Lau Editor
Woe-Jye Lau is currently an associate professor at Faculty of Chemical and Energy Engineering, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and a research fellow at Advanced Membrane Technology Research Centre (AMTEC), UTM. He obtained his Bachelor of Engineering in Chemical-Gas Engineering (2006) and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) in Chemical Engineering (2009) from UTM. Dr Lau has a very strong research interest in the field of membrane science and technology for water applications. He has published over 100 scientific papers, 12 reviews and 10 book chapters and is the author of the book entitled Nanofiltration Membranes: Synthesis, Characterization and Applications published by CRC Press in Jan 2017. He is credited with 5 patents in the field of membrane science and technology with his collaborators from academia and industry. He wrote articles on the subject of water saving and reclamation for newspapers and magazines at both national and international level. Dr Lau is currently the co-editor for Journal of Applied Membrane Science & Technology and has been appointed as guest editors for several peer-reviewed journals such as Journal of Engineering Science & Technology, The Malaysian Journal of Analytical Sciences and Chemical Engineering & Technology. Dr Lau has achieved many national and international awards since he started his career in 2009. These include Australian Endeavour Research Fellowship 2015, UI-RESOLV Program 2016 (Indonesia), Mevlana International Exchange Program 2017/2018 (Turkey) and Sakura Exchange Program 2018 (Japan)
Senior Lecturer/Research Fellow, Advanced Membrane Technology Research Centre (AMTEC), Universiti Teknologi Malaysia
Ahmad Fauzi Ismail Editor
Ahmad Fauzi Ismail is the Founding Director of Advanced Membrane Technology Research Center (AMTEC), Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM). He earned a Bachelor of Engineering in Petroleum Engineering (1989) and a Master in Chemical Engineering (1992) at the UTM, Malaysia. He earned a Ph.D in 1997 from University of Strathclyde, UK. He has more than 25 years of experience in the development of membrane technology for various applications. He has published more than 450 scientific papers, 6 books, 3 edited books and more than 40 book chapters. He has won many outstanding awards such as the Merdeka Award 2014, IChemE Malaysia Inventor of the Year Awards 2014 and the Malaysian Toray Science and Technology Award 2014. He is a Fellow of The Academy of Sciences Malaysia, Chartered Engineer in the UK (CEng) and a Fellow of the Institution of Chemical Engineers (FIChemE).
Advanced Membrane Technology Research Center (AMTEC), Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, Johor, Malaysia
Arun Isloor Editor
Arun Isloor obtained his Ph.D degree from Mangalore University, India and completed his postdoctoral research at Technion Israel Institute of Technology, Israel. Currently, he is serving as Associate Professor in Department of Chemistry, National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal-India. His research interests include membrane technology for water purification and other separation processes, nanomaterials synthesis and medicinal chemistry. He has successfully guided 16 candidates for their Ph.D and published more than 200 papers. His current Scopus ‘h’ index is 25 and one US patent in his credit and few more have been filed. He is having active research collaborations in many counties and delivered more than 40 invited lectures in the national/International conferences. He has published more than 100 science and technology related articles in India’s leading magazines and newspapers.
Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, National Institute of Technology Karnataka, India
Amir Al-Ahmed Editor
Amir-Al-Ahmed is working as a Research Scientist-II (Associate Professor) in the Center of Research Excellence in Renewable Energy at King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals (KFUPM), Saudi Arabia. Throughout his academic and research career, he has gained extensive experience in materials chemistry and electro-catalysis. His research activities are fundamentally focused on new and/or improved inorganic/organic multifunctional (nano)materials synthesis and their potential use in renewable energy (both energy conversion and storage) and water treatment. He is also working on the solar cells and storage technology for high temperature application. Dr Amir has on his credit a good number of articles published in the international scientific journals and has successfully edited six books with Trans Tech Publication, Switzerland.
Assistant Professor, Center of Research Excellence in Renewable Energy, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Saudi Arabia