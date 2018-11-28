Advanced Mine Ventilation

Part 1 Mine environment control

1. Properties of gases in underground coal mine atmospheres

2. Properties of dust particles in underground coal mine air and particle mechanics

3. Ventilation of underground coal mines: methods and computer simulation of ventilation networks

Part 2 Respirable dust control

4. Respirable coal dust control in underground coal mines

5. Silica dust control in underground coal mines

6. Diesel particulate matter control in underground coal mines

7. A strategy to eliminate dust-related diseases in underground coal mines

Part 3 Methane control in coal mines

8. Methane control pre-mining in underground coal mines

9. Methane control post-mining in underground coal mines

10. Gas outbursts in underground coal mines and their control

Part 4 Coal mine fire control

11. Spontaneous combustion of coal in underground mines and its prevention

12. Gas explosions in underground coal mines and their prevention

13. Dust explosions in underground coal mines and their prevention

14. Management of fires in underground coal mines

15. Recovery of sealed underground coal mines after extinction of the fire