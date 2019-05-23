Advanced Micro- and Nanomaterials for Photovoltaics

Nanomaterials are becoming increasingly important photovoltaic technologies from absorbers to contacts. This book is dedicated to describing the novel materials and technologies for photovoltaics that derive from these new and novel approaches in solar technologies. We have collected a set of renowned experts in their respective fields as authors and their expertise covers a broad set of areas including novel oxides, quantum dots, CZTS and organic solar cells, as well as light management and reliability testing.

The organization of the book is divided into three sections; the first part deals with emerging photovoltaic absorbers and absorber approaches, the second part is focused on novel solar cell architectures and device concepts and components; and the last part is focused on their integration into module technologies. The first chapter is an introduction to the basics of solar cells technology facilitating an understanding by the non-expert of the following chapters.

The book is intended for academics and professionals, at the research and R&D level in materials and devices, who are looking for opportunities for applications in the solar materials, devices and modules areas. Hopefully it will serve as a reference for students and professionals looking into the potential and development of novel photovoltaic technologies, researchers looking into the development of innovative projects, and teachers in the field of energy and sustainability.