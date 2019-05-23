Advanced Micro- and Nanomaterials for Photovoltaics
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Fundamental understanding of solar cells
Part I Novel micro– and nano– materials and concepts for photovoltaic absorbers
2. Oxide and ferroelectric solar cells
3. Thin-film colloidal quantum dot solar cells
4. Hot carrier thin film solar cells, François Gibelli, Laurent Lombez
5. Kesterite: new progress toward earth-abundant thin-film photovoltaic
Part II Novel micro– and nano– solar cells architectures and concepts
6. Photon converters for photovoltaics
7. Multifunctional optical coatings and Light Management for photovoltaics
8. Hybrid multi-functional transparent conductors
9. New directions for thin film organic solar cells: stability and performance
Part III Micro– and nano–materials and concepts for modules
10. Atmospheric Pressure Spatial Atomic Layer deposited metal oxides for thin film solar cells
11. Combined and Sequential Accelerated Stress Testing for Derisking Photovoltaic Modules
Description
Nanomaterials are becoming increasingly important photovoltaic technologies from absorbers to contacts. This book is dedicated to describing the novel materials and technologies for photovoltaics that derive from these new and novel approaches in solar technologies. We have collected a set of renowned experts in their respective fields as authors and their expertise covers a broad set of areas including novel oxides, quantum dots, CZTS and organic solar cells, as well as light management and reliability testing.
The organization of the book is divided into three sections; the first part deals with emerging photovoltaic absorbers and absorber approaches, the second part is focused on novel solar cell architectures and device concepts and components; and the last part is focused on their integration into module technologies. The first chapter is an introduction to the basics of solar cells technology facilitating an understanding by the non-expert of the following chapters.
The book is intended for academics and professionals, at the research and R&D level in materials and devices, who are looking for opportunities for applications in the solar materials, devices and modules areas. Hopefully it will serve as a reference for students and professionals looking into the potential and development of novel photovoltaic technologies, researchers looking into the development of innovative projects, and teachers in the field of energy and sustainability.
Key Features
- Showcases a range of cutting-edge photovoltaic materials and devices, exploring their special properties and how they are best used
- Assesses the challenges of fabricating solar cell devices using nanotechnology
- Explores how producing cheaper modules, increasing reliability and increasing efficiency have led to new applications for photovoltaic devices
Readership
Academics and R&D industry researchers in the fields of materials science and solar cell design
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 23rd May 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128145029
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128145012
About the Series Volume Editors
David Ginley Series Volume Editor
David Ginley is currently Chief Scientist for Materials and Chemistry Science and Technology and a Research Fellow at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. He received his PhD in Inorganic Chemistry from MIT and his BS in Chemistry from the Colorado School of Mines. He has worked extensively in Transparent Conductors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Scientist for Materials and Chemistry Science and Technology and Research Fellow, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Colorado, USA
Thomas Fix Series Volume Editor
Thomas Fix is a researcher at CNRS – University of Strasbourg, France, in the ICube laboratory. He obtained his PhD in physics in 2006 and worked for six years as a research associate at the University of Cambridge, UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, ICube laboratory, CNRS, University of Strasbourg, France.