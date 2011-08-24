Advanced Membrane Science and Technology for Sustainable Energy and Environmental Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845699697, 9780857093790

Advanced Membrane Science and Technology for Sustainable Energy and Environmental Applications

1st Edition

Editors: Angelo Basile Suzana Pereira Nunes
eBook ISBN: 9780857093790
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845699697
Paperback ISBN: 9780081016909
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 24th August 2011
Page Count: 848
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Energy

Preface

Part I: Introduction to membrane science and engineering

Chapter 1: Fundamental membrane processes, science and engineering

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Membrane processes

1.3 Conclusions and future trends

Chapter 2: Fundamental science of gas and vapour separation in polymeric membranes

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Basic principles and definitions of separation processes

2.3 Effects of the properties of penetrants and polymers

2.4 Effects of pressure on transport parameters

2.5 Effects of temperature on transport parameters

2.6 Gas permeability of polymers: objects of membrane gas separation

2.8 Appendix: list of symbols

Chapter 3: Characterization of membranes for energy and environmental applications

Abstract:

3.1 Polymer and carbon molecular sieve membranes

3.2 Zeolite and mixed matrix membranes

3.3 Mass transport characterization

3.4 Conclusions

3.6 Appendix: list of symbols

Chapter 4: Economic analysis of membrane use in industrial applications

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Economic analysis

4.3 Case studies

4.4 Conclusions and future trends

Part II: Membranes for coal and gas power plants: carbon dioxide (CO2) capture, synthesis gas processing and oxygen (O2) transport

Chapter 5: Membrane technology for carbon dioxide (CO2) capture in power plants

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Reasons for using membranes for carbon dioxide (CO2) separation and sequestration

5.3 A short review of membrane technology for CO2 separation

5.4 Performance of membrane processes for CO2 sequestration

5.5 Membrane modules for CO2 sequestration

5.6 Design for power plant integration

5.7 Cost considerations and membrane technology at the industrial scale

5.8 Modelling aspects of gas permeation membrane modules

5.9 Conclusions and future trends

5.11 Appendix: list of symbols

Chapter 6: Polymeric membranes for post-combustion carbon dioxide (CO2) capture

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Basic principles of flue gas membrane separation

6.3 Membrane development and applications in power plants

6.4 Operation and performance issues and analysis

6.5 Advantages and limitations

6.6 Future trends

Chapter 7: Inorganic membranes for pre-combustion carbon dioxide (CO2) capture

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Inorganic membranes for carbon dioxide (CO2) separation

7.3 Membrane reactors for CO2 capture

7.4 Techno-economic analysis of the integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC) and natural gas combined cycle (NGCC)

7.5 Conclusions and future trends

Chapter 8: Inorganic membranes for synthesis gas processing

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Basic principles of membrane operation

8.3 Membrane materials and development

8.4 Application and integration in industry

8.5 Membrane modules

8.6 Future trends

8.7 Conclusions

8.9 Appendix: list of symbols

Chapter 9: Oxygen transport membranes: dense ceramic membranes for power plant applications

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Oxygen transport membrane materials, development and design

9.3 Principles of oxygen membrane separation

9.4 Application and integration in power plants

9.5 Oxygen transport membranes

9.6 Future trends

9.7 Conclusions

9.8 Acknowledgements

Part III: Membranes for the petrochemical industry: hydrocarbon fuel and natural gas processing, and advanced biofuels production

Chapter 10: Membranes for hydrocarbon fuel processing and separation

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Membrane materials, development and design for hydrocarbon processing

10.3 Separation of olefins and paraffins

10.4 Removal of hydrocarbons from liquid streams

10.5 Nanotechnologies from fundamental research to large-scale industry

10.7 Appendix: list of symbols

Chapter 11: Polymeric membranes for natural gas processing

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Polymeric membrane operations in natural gas processing

11.3 Membrane materials, development and design for natural gas processing

11.4 Operation and performance issues and analysis

11.5 Application and integration into natural gas operations

11.6 Advantages and limitations

11.7 Future trends

11.10 Appendix: list of symbols

Chapter 12: Membranes for advanced biofuels production

Abstract:

12.1 General overview of second-generation biofuels

12.2 Hydrolysis of biomass to produce sugars

12.3 Key role of process engineering for second-generation biofuels production

12.4 Membrane bioreactors

12.5 Biocatalyst continuously separated by a membrane system and recirculated into the reaction tank

12.6 Biocatalyst immobilized onto the membrane surface

12.7 Continuous stirred tank reactor with biocatalyst immobilized on the membrane surface (CSTMB)

12.8 Single pass membrane bioreactor

12.9 Hollow fibre membrane bioreactor with recycling of unreacted substrate

12.10 Conclusions

12.13 Appendix: list of symbols

Part IV: Membranes for alternative energy applications: batteries, fuel cells and hydrogen (H2) production

Chapter 13: Ion exchange membranes for vanadium redox flow batteries

Abstract:

13.1 Electrochemical energy storage

13.2 Vanadium redox flow batteries

13.3 Membranes

13.4 Conclusions

Chapter 14: Membranes for lithium batteries

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Types of lithium battery and basic operating principles

14.3 Polymer electrolyte membranes for advanced lithium batteries

14.4 Conclusions and future trends

Chapter 15: Proton exchange membranes for fuel cells

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Basic operating principles and types of fuel cell

15.3 Membrane materials, design and fabrication processes

15.4 Membrane performance in operation: issues and analysis

15.5 Integration and application of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell systems

15.6 Advantages and limitations of PEM fuel cells

15.7 Future trends

15.10 Appendix: list of symbols

Chapter 16: Functional ceramic hollow fibre membranes for catalytic membrane reactors and solid oxide fuel cells

Abstract:

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Membrane materials issues

16.3 Membrane development routes and macrostructure control

16.4 A multifunctional dual-layer hollow fibre membrane reactor (DL-HFMR) for methane conversion

16.5 Dual-layer hollow fibres for a micro-tubular solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC)

16.6 Other ways of improving ceramic dual-layer hollow fibres

16.7 Conclusions

Chapter 17: Proton-conducting ceramic membranes for solid oxide fuel cells and hydrogen (H2) processing

Abstract:

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Operation principle of proton-conducting ceramic membranes and demands on materials

17.3 Protons and proton conductance in ceramics

17.4 Conductivity and hydrogen (H2) flux of selected classes of ceramic membrane materials

17.5 Structure of selected classes of proton-conducting materials

17.6 Chemical stability of selected classes of ceramic membrane materials

17.7 Conclusions

17.8 Acknowledgements

Chapter 18: Membrane electrolysers for hydrogen (H2) production

Abstract:

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Basic principles of electrolysis

18.3 Membrane materials

18.4 Membrane performance

18.5 Application and integration of electrolyser systems

18.6 Some advantages and limitations of current membrane materials

18.7 Future trends

18.10 Appendix: nomenclature

Chapter 19: Biomimetic membrane reactors for hydrogen (H2) production

Abstract:

19.1 Introduction

19.2 General background to the concept

19.3 An ambitious goal with numerous challenges

19.4 Thermodynamic limitations and device design

19.5 Integrated engineering approach for solar-to-fuel conversion

19.6 Conclusions

Part V: Membranes for industrial, environmental and nuclear applications

Chapter 20: Membranes for industrial microfiltration and ultrafiltration

Abstract:

20.1 Introduction

20.2 Basic principles of microfiltration and ultrafiltration

20.3 Membrane materials and membrane preparation technology

20.4 Module configuration and process design

20.5 Concentration polarization and membrane fouling

20.6 Applications

20.7 Microfiltration and ultrafiltration in integrated processes

20.8 Advantages and limitations

20.9 Future trends

Chapter 21: Membranes for forward osmosis in industrial applications

Abstract:

21.1 Introduction

21.2 Mechanism of forward osmosis

21.3 Membranes for forward osmosis

21.4 Forward osmosis membrane modules

21.5 Effect of various parameters on transmembrane flux

21.6 Applications of forward osmosis

21.7 Conclusions

21.8 Acknowledgements

Chapter 22: Degradation of polymeric membranes in water and wastewater treatment

Abstract:

22.1 Introduction

22.2 Polymer materials and module design

22.3 Membrane failure and operational issues

22.4 Membrane degradation mechanisms

22.5 Identification and monitoring of membrane degradation

22.6 Materials degradation control strategies

22.7 Future trends

22.9 Acknowledgements

Chapter 23: Membranes for photocatalysis in water and wastewater treatment

Abstract:

23.1 Introduction

23.2 Basic principles of heterogeneous photocatalysis

23.3 Membrane materials developments and design for photocatalysis

23.4 Membrane operations performance issues and analysis: case studies

23.5 Future trends

Chapter 24: Membranes for nuclear power applications

Abstract:

24.1 Introduction

24.2 Membranes for nuclear fission applications

24.3 Membranes for nuclear fusion applications

24.4 Conclusions

24.5 Future trends

Index

Description

Membrane materials allow for the selective separation of gas and vapour and for ion transport. Materials research and development continues to drive improvements in the design, manufacture and integration of membrane technologies as critical components in both sustainable energy and clean industry applications. Membrane utilisation offers process simplification and intensification in industry, providing low-cost, and efficient and reliable operation, and contributing towards emissions reductions and energy security. Advanced membrane science and technology for sustainable energy and environmental applications presents a comprehensive review of membrane utilisation and integration within energy and environmental industries.

Part one introduces the topic of membrane science and engineering, from the fundamentals of membrane processes and separation to membrane characterization and economic analysis. Part two focuses on membrane utilisation for carbon dioxide (CO2) capture in coal and gas power plants, including pre- and post-combustion and oxygen transport technologies. Part three reviews membranes for the petrochemical industry, with chapters covering hydrocarbon fuel, natural gas and synthesis gas processing, as well as advanced biofuels production. Part four covers membranes for alternative energy applications and energy storage, such as membrane technology for redox and lithium batteries, fuel cells and hydrogen production. Finally, part five discusses membranes utilisation in industrial and environmental applications, including microfiltration, ultrafiltration, and forward osmosis, as well as water, wastewater and nuclear power applications.

With its distinguished editors and team of expert contributors, Advanced membrane science and technology for sustainable energy and environmental applications is an essential reference for membrane and materials engineers and manufacturers, as well as researchers and academics interested in this field.

Key Features

  • Presents a comprehensive review of membrane science and technology, focusing on developments and applications in sustainable energy and clean-industry
  • Discusses the fundamentals of membrane processes and separation and membrane characterization and economic analysis
  • Addresses the key issues of membrane utilisation in coal and gas power plants and the petrochemical industry, the use of membranes for alternative energy applications and membrane utilisation in industrial and environmental applications

Readership

Membrane and materials engineers and manufacturers, as well as researchers and academics interested in this field.

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Angelo Basile Editor

Angelo Basile, a Chemical Engineer, is a senior Researcher at the ITM-CNR where he is responsible for research related to both the ultra-pure hydrogen production and CO2 capture using Pd-based Membrane Reactors. He also holds a full professor of Chemical Engineering Processes. He has 140 scientific papers in peer to peer journals and 230 papers in international congresses; editor/author of more than 40 scientific books and 100 chapters on international books on membrane science and technology; 6 Italian patents, 2 European patents and 5 worldwide patents. He is referee of 116 international scientific journals and member of the Editorial Board for 22 of them. Professor Basile is also associate editor of the international journal Hydrogen Energy and of the Asia-Pacific journal Chemical Engineering, and is Editor-in-chief of the international journal Membrane Science & Technology and Editor-in-chief of Membrane Processes (Applications), a section of the international journal Membranes. Professor Basile also prepared 25 special issues on membrane science and technology for many international journals (IJHE, Chem Eng. J., Cat. Today, etc.). He participated to and was/is responsible for many national and international projects on membrane reactors and membrane science, and previously served as Director of the ITM-CNR.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Researcher, Institute on Membrane Technology (ITM), Italian National Research Council (CNR), University of Calabria, Rende, Italy

Suzana Pereira Nunes Editor

Dr Suzana Pereira Nunes is Principal Research Scientist at the Centre for Advanced Membranes and Porous Materials, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The editors are renowned for their research and development of advanced membrane technologies.

Affiliations and Expertise

King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), Saudi Arabia

