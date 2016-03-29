Advanced Mechanical Models of DNA Elasticity

YAKOV M. TSEYTLIN is a mechanical engineer, educator, and research scientist. Born in Leningrad, Russia; he arrived in the USA in 1992, becoming naturalized in 1997. His qualifications and professional positions include: MS in Mechanical Engineering, Leningrad Polytechnic Institute, PhD, 1965; Doctor of Technical Sciences, All-Russian Research Institute of Metrology, Russia, 1991; Chief of research laboratory, senior designer, senior and lead researcher, Leningrad Instrumental Plant, All-Russian Research Institute of Metrology, Russia; senior designer, senior researcher Federal Products Co. USA, 1992; project engineer in Automatic Machinery Co. US, 1999; assistant to associate professor in Leningrad Polytechnic Institute; visiting professor in Leningrad Institute of Precise Mechanics and Optics; Manager and Engineer, All-Russian Institute of Advanced Education in Standardization and Metrology;

Adviser and Opponent of Graduate Dissertations in Central Research Institute for Fuel Apparatus, All-Russian Research Institute of Metrology, Leningrad Polytechnic Institute. He has contributed numerous articles to professional journals, and authored 4 monographs. He is also a member of International Society of Automation (recognition awards 1998-2012, ISA). His achievements include development of methods and concepts in micro elasticity, DNA elasticity modeling, atomic force microscopy, and information criterion of measurement uncertainty negligibility.