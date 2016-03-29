Advanced Mechanical Models of DNA Elasticity
1st Edition
Description
Advanced Mechanical Models of DNA Elasticity includes coverage on 17 different DNA models and the role of elasticity in biological functions with extensive references. The novel advanced helicoidal model described reflects the direct connection between the molecule helix structure and its specific properties, including nonlinear features and transitions. It provides an introduction to the state of the field of DNA mechanics, known and widely used models with their short analysis, as well as coverage on experimental methods and data, the influence of electrical, magnetic, ionic conditions on the persistence length, and dynamics with viscosity influence. It then addresses the need to understand the nature of the non-linear overstretching transition of DNA under force and why DNA has a negative twist-stretch coupling.
Key Features
- Includes coverage of 17 contemporary models of DNA mechanics with analysis
- Provides comparison of DNA and RNA mechanical features
- Covers advances in experimental techniques including AFM, X-ray, and optical tweezers
- Contains extensive references for further reading
Readership
Researchers and students in molecular biology, physical biology, biomedical sciences, and biophysics
Table of Contents
Dedication
Biography
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1: DNA Molecules Mechanical Properties and Models
- Abstract
- 1.1. Mechanical properties
- 1.2. Discrete, flexible chains, and atomistic models: WLC, FJC, DPC, WLRC, HW, ZZM
- 1.3. Continuum and approximation models
- 1.4. Dynamics and fluctuation
- 1.5. Persistence length features
- 1.6. A, B, Z DNA forms, S- and P-DNA phases
- 1.7. Polymer materials
- 1.8. DNA technical applications
- 1.9. DNA size and mass conversion
- 1.10. Deflection at equilibrium
Chapter 2: Force Application, Measurement, and Manipulation Accessories
- Abstract
- 2.1. Stretching micropipette, glass microneedles, and hydrodynamics
- 2.2. Optical trap and tweezers
- 2.3. Small-angle X-ray scattering interference (SAXSI)
- 2.4. Magnetic tweezers
- 2.5. Atomic force microscopy
- 2.6. Concave notch hinges
Chapter 3: AFM with Higher Mode Oscillations and Higher Sensitivity
- Abstract
- 3.1. Effects of the resonance modes. Kinetostatic method
- 3.2. Effective spring constants ratio
- 3.3. Cantilever end inclination spring constants
- 3.4. Quality factor influence
- 3.5. End extended mass (V-shaped cantilever)
- 3.6. Shift of resonant frequency
- 3.7. Actuators and detectors
- 3.8. Internal and external damping
- 3.9. Calibration
Chapter 4: Kinematics and Nonlinear Motion Transformation in Elastic Helicoids
- Abstract
- 4.1. Helix parameters
- 4.2. Motion stability
- 4.3. Transmission nonlinearity
- 4.4. Motion transformation in a thin helicoidal strip
- 4.5. Coiled ribbon helicoids
- 4.6. Transmission relations
- 4.7. Fatigue options and statistical fluctuations
Chapter 5: Dynamics of the Elastic Systems with Helicoids
- Abstract
- 5.1. Dynamic functions
- 5.2. Helicoids dynamics
- 5.3. Vibration of a thin helicoid
- 5.4. Internal friction (damping) in a helicoid
- 5.5. Shells and quasi-helicoids
- 5.6. Dynamic rate in helicoidal sensors
- 5.7. Flexural wave propagation
- 5.8. Limits of the transmission entropic fluctuations
Chapter 6: Double-Stranded DNA Elasticity
- Abstract
- 6.1. Helix chain
- 6.2. Properties of explicit helicoidal model (EHM)
- 6.3. Twist-stretch coupling
- 6.4. Statistical fluctuation
- 6.5. Stretch stiffness and Poisson’s ratio
- 6.6. Persistence length relations and Poisson’s ratio
- 6.7. Overwinding options
- 6.8. Nonlinear length fluctuations
- 6.9. Speed factor
Chapter 7: DNA Elasticity with Transition
- Abstract
- 7.1. Discrete persistence chain (DPC)
- 7.2. Reverse WLC modeling
- 7.3. Approximation by sequence of linear springs
- 7.4. Explicit helicoidal model (EHM) transition
- 7.5. Buckling of DNA molecule
- 7.6. Elasticity of ssDNA, ZZM, DPC, and EHMR models
- 7.7. Mechanical stability
- 7.8. Nonlinear dynamics and traveling waves
- 7.9. EHM in chains
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 316
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 29th March 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128020364
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128019993
About the Author
Yakov Tseytlin
YAKOV M. TSEYTLIN is a mechanical engineer, educator, and research scientist. Born in Leningrad, Russia; he arrived in the USA in 1992, becoming naturalized in 1997. His qualifications and professional positions include: MS in Mechanical Engineering, Leningrad Polytechnic Institute, PhD, 1965; Doctor of Technical Sciences, All-Russian Research Institute of Metrology, Russia, 1991; Chief of research laboratory, senior designer, senior and lead researcher, Leningrad Instrumental Plant, All-Russian Research Institute of Metrology, Russia; senior designer, senior researcher Federal Products Co. USA, 1992; project engineer in Automatic Machinery Co. US, 1999; assistant to associate professor in Leningrad Polytechnic Institute; visiting professor in Leningrad Institute of Precise Mechanics and Optics; Manager and Engineer, All-Russian Institute of Advanced Education in Standardization and Metrology;
Adviser and Opponent of Graduate Dissertations in Central Research Institute for Fuel Apparatus, All-Russian Research Institute of Metrology, Leningrad Polytechnic Institute. He has contributed numerous articles to professional journals, and authored 4 monographs. He is also a member of International Society of Automation (recognition awards 1998-2012, ISA). His achievements include development of methods and concepts in micro elasticity, DNA elasticity modeling, atomic force microscopy, and information criterion of measurement uncertainty negligibility.
Affiliations and Expertise
Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University, St. Petersburg, Russia
Reviews
"...an extremely useful book that describes the important concepts of advanced mechanical models of DNA elasticity and discusses extensive technical details, providing an effective way to get a better understanding of DNA mechanical features and functions. Score: 91 - 4 Stars" --Doody's