Advanced Materials in Catalysis is a collection of materials that discusses various catalysts. The book presents the physical and chemical properties that indicate that a particular class of materials may be of catalytic interest. The text first covers bimetallic catalysts, and then proceeds to examining the catalytic properties of compounds such as graphite intercalation compounds; oxides with the scheelite structure; and synthetic layered silicates and aluminosilicate. The book also covers reduction catalysts, biological catalysts, and monolithic catalyst supports. The selection will be of great use to students and practitioners of chemistry, particularly those who are involved in research studies that investigate materials problems in catalysis.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1 Bimetallic Catalysts
I. Introduction
II. Nature of Bimetallic Catalysts
III. Catalytic Properties of Bimetallic Systems
IV. Conclusions and Outlook
References
2 Physical and Chemical Properties of Supported Bimetallic Catalysts
I. Introduction
II. Chemical Nature of Bimetallic Catalysts
III. Structure
IV. Surface Composition
V. Catalytic Properties
VI. Summary
References
3 Catalytic Properties of Graphite Intercalation Compounds
I. Introduction
II. Interstitial Compounds of Graphite
III. Structural Aspects
IV. Chemical and Physical Properties
V. Catalytic Reactions
VI. Conclusions
References
4 Properties of Carbides, Nitrides, and Borides: Implications for Catalysis
I. Introduction
II. Carbides and Nitrides
III. Borides
IV. Conclusions
References
5 Perovskite-Related Oxides as Oxidation-Reduction Catalysts
I. Introduction
II. Solid State Properties of Perovskite-Like Oxides
III. Relation of Solid State and Catalytic Properties of Perovskites
IV. Applications of Perovskite-Type Catalysts
V. Summary and Prospects
References
6 Crystal Chemistry and Catalytic Properties of Oxides with the Scheelite Structure
I. Introduction
II. Crystal Chemistry
III. Olefin Oxidation
IV. Mechanism for Catalysis
V. Other Reactions
VI. Conclusions
References
7 Catalytic Properties of Synthetic Layered Silicates and Aluminosilicates
I. Introduction
II. Synthetic Mica-Montmorillonite
III. Metal-Substituted SMM 218
IV. Nickel Montmorillonite and Nickel Reducibility
V. Layered Metal Silicate Catalysts
8 Immobilization of Transition Metals: Complex Catalysts on Inorganic Supports
I. Introduction
II. Preparation of Bifunctional Anchoring Ligands
III. Reaction of Silylated Alkyl Phosphines with Silica
IV. Preparation of Organometallic Catalysts Anchored to Silica
V. Stability of Anchored Catalysts to Solution Leaching
VI. Poison Sensitivity of Anchored Catalysts
VII. Catalytic Activity of Anchored Catalysts
VIII. Discussion and Future Applications
IX. Conclusions
References
9 Enzymes: Biological Catalysts
I. Introduction
II. Incentives for Using Enzymes as Catalysts
III. Problems
IV. Immobilized Enzymes
V. Applications: Past, Present, and Future
References
10 Monolithic Catalyst Supports
I. Introduction
II. General Description
III. Comparison of Monolithic and Particulate Catalysts
IV. Uses of Monolithic Catalysts
V. Developing Uses of Monolithic Reactors
VI. Conclusions
References
Index
VI. Conclusion
References
