Advanced Materials in Catalysis is a collection of materials that discusses various catalysts. The book presents the physical and chemical properties that indicate that a particular class of materials may be of catalytic interest. The text first covers bimetallic catalysts, and then proceeds to examining the catalytic properties of compounds such as graphite intercalation compounds; oxides with the scheelite structure; and synthetic layered silicates and aluminosilicate. The book also covers reduction catalysts, biological catalysts, and monolithic catalyst supports. The selection will be of great use to students and practitioners of chemistry, particularly those who are involved in research studies that investigate materials problems in catalysis.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

1 Bimetallic Catalysts

I. Introduction

II. Nature of Bimetallic Catalysts

III. Catalytic Properties of Bimetallic Systems

IV. Conclusions and Outlook

References

2 Physical and Chemical Properties of Supported Bimetallic Catalysts

I. Introduction

II. Chemical Nature of Bimetallic Catalysts

III. Structure

IV. Surface Composition

V. Catalytic Properties

VI. Summary

References

3 Catalytic Properties of Graphite Intercalation Compounds

I. Introduction

II. Interstitial Compounds of Graphite

III. Structural Aspects

IV. Chemical and Physical Properties

V. Catalytic Reactions

VI. Conclusions

References

4 Properties of Carbides, Nitrides, and Borides: Implications for Catalysis

I. Introduction

II. Carbides and Nitrides

III. Borides

IV. Conclusions

References

5 Perovskite-Related Oxides as Oxidation-Reduction Catalysts

I. Introduction

II. Solid State Properties of Perovskite-Like Oxides

III. Relation of Solid State and Catalytic Properties of Perovskites

IV. Applications of Perovskite-Type Catalysts

V. Summary and Prospects

References

6 Crystal Chemistry and Catalytic Properties of Oxides with the Scheelite Structure

I. Introduction

II. Crystal Chemistry

III. Olefin Oxidation

IV. Mechanism for Catalysis

V. Other Reactions

VI. Conclusions

References

7 Catalytic Properties of Synthetic Layered Silicates and Aluminosilicates

I. Introduction

II. Synthetic Mica-Montmorillonite

III. Metal-Substituted SMM 218

IV. Nickel Montmorillonite and Nickel Reducibility

V. Layered Metal Silicate Catalysts

8 Immobilization of Transition Metals: Complex Catalysts on Inorganic Supports

I. Introduction

II. Preparation of Bifunctional Anchoring Ligands

III. Reaction of Silylated Alkyl Phosphines with Silica

IV. Preparation of Organometallic Catalysts Anchored to Silica

V. Stability of Anchored Catalysts to Solution Leaching

VI. Poison Sensitivity of Anchored Catalysts

VII. Catalytic Activity of Anchored Catalysts

VIII. Discussion and Future Applications

IX. Conclusions

References

9 Enzymes: Biological Catalysts

I. Introduction

II. Incentives for Using Enzymes as Catalysts

III. Problems

IV. Immobilized Enzymes

V. Applications: Past, Present, and Future

References

10 Monolithic Catalyst Supports

I. Introduction

II. General Description

III. Comparison of Monolithic and Particulate Catalysts

IV. Uses of Monolithic Catalysts

V. Developing Uses of Monolithic Reactors

VI. Conclusions

References

Index

VI. Conclusion

References



