Advanced Mass Spectrometry for Food Safety and Quality, Volume 68
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Advisory Board
- Contributors to Volume 68
- Series Editor’s Preface
- Preface
- Part I Advanced Mass Spectrometry Approaches and Platforms
- Chapter 1. Mass Spectrometry in Food Quality and Safety: An Overview of the Current Status
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Current Instrumentation and Operation in Mass Spectrometry
- 3. Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption Ionization Coupled to Time-Of-Flight Mass Spectrometry (MALDI-TOF)
- 4. Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS)
- 5. Mass Spectrometry (MS) Combined with Chromatography or Related Techniques
- 6. Conclusions and Future Trends
- Chapter 2. Advanced Mass Spectrometry
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Mass Spectrometric Resolution and Accuracy
- 3. Obtaining and Processing Information
- 4. Imaging Mass Spectrometry (IMS)
- 5. Conclusions
- Chapter 3. Elemental and Isotopic Mass Spectrometry
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Theoretical Aspects
- 3. Applications
- 4. Conclusion and Future Outlook
- Chapter 4. Ambient Ionization Techniques
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Principles and Classes of Ambient Ionization MS Techniques
- 3. Application of Ambient Ionization MS Techniques in Food Analysis
- 4. Conclusions
- Chapter 5. High-Performance Ion Mobility Spectrometry
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Ion Mobility Spectrometer
- 3. Analysis of Food Flavors and Composition with Ion Mobility Spectrometry
- 4. Determination of Food Compositions and Food Additives with IMS
- 5. Analysis of Food Contaminants and Residue with Ion Mobility Spectrometry
- 6. Conclusions
- Part II Mass Spectrometry Applications within Food Safety and Quality
- Chapter 6. Food Proteins and Peptides
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Proteomic Techniques
- 3. Food Security
- 4. Food Safety, Quality, and Authentication
- 5. Food Peptidomics and Digestomics
- 6. Conclusions and Outlook
- Chapter 7. Mass Spectrometry in Food Allergen Research
- 1. Food Allergy
- 2. The Role of Mass Spectrometry Applied to Food Allergen Research
- 3. Advances in MS Methods for Multiple Detection of Food Allergens
- 4. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 8. Lipidomics
- 1. Introduction and Overview
- 2. Lipids: Definitions and Classification
- 3. Structures, Functions, and Occurrence of Lipids
- 4. Extraction Methods of Lipids
- 5. Mass Spectrometry in Lipidomics Research
- 6. Chromatographic Separations in Lipidomics Research
- 7. Conclusions and Future Perspectives
- Chapter 9. Food Forensics
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Mass Spectrometric Analysis for Food Forensics
- 3. Conclusions and Future Trends
- Chapter 10. Emerging Contaminants
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Emerging Contaminants
- 3. Extraction Techniques
- 4. Mass Spectrometry Analyzers
- 5. Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS)
- 6. Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS)
- 7. Other Methods
- 8. Conclusions
- Chapter 11. Engineered Nanomaterials in the Food Sector
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Food Nanotechnology
- 3. Naturally Occurring Nanomaterials and Those Derived from Conventional Food Processing
- 4. Fabrication of Nanomaterials
- 5. Food Contact Materials
- 6. Nanosized Food Ingredients and Nanosized Delivery Systems
- 7. Structuring of Foods
- 8. Nanosensors
- 9. Safety Aspects of Nanomaterials in Food
- 10. Legal Obligation
- 11. Analytical Approaches to Characterize Nanoparticles in Food
- 12. Conclusions
- Chapter 12. Food Pathogens
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Common Foodborne Pathogens (Spoilage and Pathogenic Bacteria)
- 3. Diagnosis of Microorganisms
- 4. Mass Spectrometry in Microbial Analysis
- 5. Identification of Food Pathogens by Mass Spectrometry
- 6. Conclusions and Future Aspects
- Chapter 13. Foodomics
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Definition of Foodomics
- 3. General Flowchart on Foodomics of MS
- 4. Food Matrices
- 5. Sample Preparations
- 6. Separation
- 7. MS Detection
- 8. Data Analysis
- 9. Data Assessment
- 10. Advanced Future Foodomics Approach with MS
- List of Abbreviations
- Index
Description
Advanced Mass Spectrometry for Food Safety and Quality provides information on recent advancements made in mass spectrometry-based techniques and their applications in food safety and quality, also covering the major challenges associated with implementing these technologies for more effective identification of unknown compounds, food profiling, or candidate biomarker discovery.
Recent advances in mass spectrometry technologies have uncovered tremendous opportunities for a range of food-related applications. However, the distinctive characteristics of food, such as the wide range of the different components and their extreme complexity present enormous challenges. This text brings together the most recent data on the topic, providing an important resource towards greater food safety and quality.
Key Features
- Presents critical applications for a sustainable, affordable and safe food supply
- Covers emerging problems in food safety and quality with many specific examples.
- Encompasses the characteristics, advantages, and limitations of mass spectrometry, and the current strategies in method development and validation
- Provides the most recent data on the important topic of food safety and quality
Readership
Food scientists, analytical chemists, microbiologists, toxicologists, post-graduate students, and all those who use mass spectrometry for evaluating food quality and safety
Details
- No. of pages:
- 734
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 1st May 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444633927
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444633408
Reviews
"...well written and comprehensive, and covers most of the current aspects of advanced MS for food safety and quality…an authoritative reference in the expanding field of food analysis." --Analytical and Bioanalytical Chemistry
"...a useful guide for food scientists, analytical chemists, microbiologists, toxicologists, and all those who use mass spectrometry for evaluating food quality and safety or interested in high throughput screening strategies and technology platforms." --Acta Alimentaria
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Yolanda Picó Series Volume Editor
Yolanda Pico was born in Valencia, Spain, in 1964. She received her Ph.D. in Pharmacy in 1992, after which she was a post-doctoral fellow at the Vrije Universiteit of Amsterdam (The Netherlands) (1992/1993) and at the “La Sapienza” University (Rome, Italy) (1996); Assistant Professor of Nutrition and Bromatology at the University of Valencia (1993-1998). Since 1998 she is full Professor of Nutrition and Food Science at the Department of Preventive Medicine and Public Health, Food Science, Toxicology and Legal Medicine of the University of Valencia and the Head of the research group in Food and Environmental Safety (SAMA-UV). Her research interests include identification of unknown compounds by liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry, microextraction separations and environmental and food safety, development of new analytical methods to determine contaminants in food and the environment and the application of methodologies to the risk assessment of different hazard within both field. She is the author of nearly 240 peer-reviewed papers 180 scientific papers in journals of SCI, 30 book chapters and editor of 3 books on Food and Environmental Safety and Applications of liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry. She has a hirsh index of 47 has been a member of various international scientific committees of renowned institutions. Other relevant activities include the following: Member of the Scientific Panel of Plant Protection Products and their Residues (PPR Panel) of the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) (2009-2012) and partner of projects related with food, water and soil quality at the different national and international levels. She has been supervising 9 Ph.D. theses on food analysis (1992-2014).
Her main focusses are: risk assessment of the exposure to pesticide residues, veterinary and human medicines, illicit drugs, perfluorinated compounds, and other emerging compounds including toxic-analytical aspects, of bioavailability and bioaccesibility, synergisms, toxicity evaluation and detoxification.
Affiliations and Expertise
Food and Environmental Safety Research Group, University of Valencia, Spain