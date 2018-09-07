Advanced Issue Resolution in Safety Pharmacology
1st Edition
Description
Advanced Issue Resolution in Safety Pharmacology not only discusses unique issues that may emerge during the development of new medicines, but also provides detailed insights on how to resolve them. The book employs a valuable strategy that integrates preclinical findings with the clinical resolution of those findings. In addition, it introduces key interdisciplinary topics in an accessible and systematic format. Edited and written by leaders in the field of safety pharmacology, this book considerably advances the discussion on issue resolution topics, thus raising them to the next level of importance by providing scientists with an indispensable resource on solving safety issues.
Key Features
- Focuses on pharmacology issues that result during drug development and provides de-risking techniques and practical advice
- Covers a broad selection of topics, including specialized animal models, PBPK modeling, the use of high frequency EEG in problem-solving, drug-induced self-injury, abuse potential liability, biomarkers, imaging, and much more
- Focuses on the resolution of these issues in order to better address regulatory expectancies and develop safer, more effective drugs
Readership
Individuals interested in safety aspects of drug discovery and development including safety pharmacologists, nonclinical toxicologists, pharmacologists, clinicians, regulatory agency scientists, and academics (including graduate students and post-doctoral fellows) in medical sciences programs in these same areas
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Issue Resolution
2. Selection of Nontraditional Species for Issue Resolution Studies
3. The Use of Modeling to Facilitate Decision-Making in Safety Pharmacology Assessments
4. Issue Resolution of Drug-Induced Breathing Instability and the Occurrence of Apneic Events
5. The Impact of Drug-Induced Effects on the Gastrointestinal System: Challenges and Issue Resolution for Safety Pharmacology
6. Sleep and Sleep Disruption
7. Self-Injurious Behavior in Clinical and Preclinical Populations: Description, Etiology, and Management
8. Approaches for Early Identification of Abuse Potential Liability
9. Issue Resolution of Motor Deficits and Stereotypies
10. Issue Resolution Related to Convulsive Profiles
11. Utility of Progressive Ratio Schedules of Reinforcement in Abuse Potential Assessments
12. Application of Imaging in the Resolution of Safety Pharmacology Issues
13. Cardiovascular Safety Pharmacology Issue Resolution
14. Use of In Vitro Models in Drug Development and Issue Resolution
15. Future Needs in Issue Resolution of Problems That Arise in Drug Development
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 7th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128123348
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128122068
About the Editor
Mary Kallman
Dr. Kallman worked for Lilly Research Labs for 17 years as Group Leader for Safety Pharmacology and for Covance Laboratories, a large CRO, for 7 years as Director of Global Nonclinical Neuroscience. She retired from Covance in May of 2015 and she is currently managing a consulting business which provides input on CNS issue resolution and drug abuse liability strategies for drugs in development. She is past president of the Safety Pharmacology Society, past president for the Scientific Liaison Coalition of the Society of Toxicology and co-leader of the industry Cross Company Abuse Liability Consortium. She frequently publishes and presents on preclinical abuse liability issues and previously held National Institute of Drug Abuse RO1 grants on various abuse liability issues.
Affiliations and Expertise
CEO, Kallman Preclinical Consulting
Michael Pugsley
Dr. Pugsley currently works for Purdue Pharma LP as Director of Toxicology and PKDM. Prior to this he worked for Johnson & Johnson in the Drug Safety Sciences group conducting early discovery and IND-enabling Toxicology studies as well as Safety Pharmacology core battery studies for multiple therapeutic areas. Prior to this he was a Senior Principal Scientist at Forest Laboratories, Jersey City, NJ where he worked on a wide array of drugs that are currently used clinically such as Benicar for hypertension. Prior to his position at Forest, he worked at a biotechnology company called XOMA (US) LLC, in Berkeley, CA where he conducted in vivo and in vitro efficacy and safety pharmacology studies on a wide array of biologics for many therapeutic areas. He is currently the President of the Safety Pharmacology Society and has recently published a book entitled ‘Principles of Safety Pharmacology’. He has also authored multiple reviews and published numerous scientific articles on safety pharmacology and serves on the editorial board of several pharmacology journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Toxicology and PKDM, Purdue Pharma LP