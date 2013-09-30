Advanced Fibre-Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites for Structural Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Materials: Phenolic resins as a matrix material in advanced fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites; Polyester resins as a matrix material in advanced FRP composites; Vinylester resins as a matrix material in advanced FRP composites; Epoxy resins as a matrix material in advanced FRP composites. Part 2 Processing and fabrication: Prepreg processing of advanced FRP composites; Resin infusion/liquid composite moulding (LCM) of advanced FRP; Filament winding processes in the manufacture of advanced FRP composites; Pultrusion of advanced FRP composites. Part 3 Properties, performance and testing: Understanding and predicting interfacial stress in advanced FRP composites for structural applications; Understanding and predicting stiffness in advanced FRP composites for structural applications; Understanding the durability of advanced FRP composites for structural applications; Testing of pultruded glass fibre-reinforced polymer (GFRP) composite materials and structures. Part 4 Applications: Advanced fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites to strengthen structures vulnerable to seismic damage; High performance fibre-reinforced concrete (FRC) for civil engineering applications; Advanced FRP composite materials in bridge engineering: Materials, properties and applications in bridge enclosures, reinforced and prestressed concrete beams and columns; Applications of advanced FRP composites in bridge engineering: Rehabilitation of metallic bridge structures, all FRP composite bridges and bridges built with hybrid systems; Advanced FRP composites for the manufacture and rehabilitation of pipes and tanks in the oil and gas industry; Sustainable energy production: Key material requirements; Advanced FRP composite materials for sustainable energy technologies; Improving the durability of advanced FRP composites using nanoclay; Advanced FRP composites for the rehabilitation of timber and concrete structures: Assessing strength and durability.
Description
Advanced fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites have become essential materials for the building of new structures and for the repair of existing infrastructure. Advanced fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites for structural applications provides an overview of different advanced FRP composites and the use of these materials in a variety of application areas.
Part one introduces materials used in the creation of advanced FRP composites including polyester, vinylester and epoxy resins. Part two goes on to explore the processing and fabrication of advanced FRP composites and includes chapters on prepreg processing and filament winding processes. Part three highlights properties of advanced FRP composites and explores how performance can be managed and tested. Applications of advanced FRP composites, including bridge engineering, pipe rehabilitation in the oil and gas industry and sustainable energy production, are discussed in part four.
With its distinguished editor and international team of expert contributors, Advanced fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites for structural applications is a technical resource for researchers and engineers using advanced FRP composites, as well as professionals requiring an understanding of the production and properties of advanced FRP composites, and academics interested in this field.
Key Features
- Provides an overview of different advanced FRP composites and the use of these materials in a variety of application areas
- Introduces materials used in the creation of advanced FRP composites including polyester, vinylester and epoxy resins
- Explores the processing and fabrication of advanced FRP composites and includes chapters on prepreg processing and filament winding processes
Readership
Civil engineers; Materials scientists; Architects
Details
- No. of pages:
- 928
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 30th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857098641
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857094186
Reviews
"Here civil engineers set out principles and techniques for producing fiber-reinforced polymer composites, and describe examples of their structural applications. The topics include epoxy resins as a matrix material, filament winding processes in manufacturing the composites, testing pultruded glass fiber-reinforced polymer composite materials and structures, applications in the manufacture and rehabilitation of pipes and tanks in the oil and gas industry…"--ProtoView.com, February 2014
"...covers all the aspects from raw materials, fabrication, testing and quality, to applications and even ageing. So, readers who are not fully familiar with polymer composites can see the industry and technology as a whole."--JEC Composites Magazine
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
J Bai Editor
Dr Jiping Bai is a Reader at the Faculty of Computing, Engineering and Science, University of South Wales, UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Glamorgan, UK