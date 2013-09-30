Advanced fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites have become essential materials for the building of new structures and for the repair of existing infrastructure. Advanced fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites for structural applications provides an overview of different advanced FRP composites and the use of these materials in a variety of application areas.



Part one introduces materials used in the creation of advanced FRP composites including polyester, vinylester and epoxy resins. Part two goes on to explore the processing and fabrication of advanced FRP composites and includes chapters on prepreg processing and filament winding processes. Part three highlights properties of advanced FRP composites and explores how performance can be managed and tested. Applications of advanced FRP composites, including bridge engineering, pipe rehabilitation in the oil and gas industry and sustainable energy production, are discussed in part four.



With its distinguished editor and international team of expert contributors, Advanced fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites for structural applications is a technical resource for researchers and engineers using advanced FRP composites, as well as professionals requiring an understanding of the production and properties of advanced FRP composites, and academics interested in this field.