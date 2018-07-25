Advanced Epidemiologic Methods for the Study of Rheumatic Diseases, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323610506, 9780323610513

Advanced Epidemiologic Methods for the Study of Rheumatic Diseases, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 44-2

1st Edition

Authors: Sindhu Johnson
eBook ISBN: 9780323610513
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323610506
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th July 2018
Table of Contents

Foreword: The Brave New World of Rheumatic Disease Research Today

Preface: Advanced Epidemiologic Methods for the Study of Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Diseases

Minimal Clinically Important Difference: A Review of Outcome Measure Score Interpretation

Alternative Design and Analytical Techniques for Longitudinal Rheumatology Studies: Improved Understanding of Outcomes

Propensity Score Methods for Bias Reduction in Observational Studies of Treatment Effect

US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey Arthritis Initiatives, Methodologies and Data

Qualitative Methods to Advance Care, Diagnosis, and Therapy in Rheumatic Diseases

Similarity Network Fusion: A Novel Application to Making Clinical Diagnoses

Randomized Trials, Meta-Analyses, and Systematic Reviews: Using Examples

from Rheumatology

"Big Data" in Rheumatology: Intelligent Data Modeling Improves the Quality of Imaging Data

Strategies for Dealing with Missing Accelerometer Data

Use of Administrative Databases to Assess Reproductive Health Issues in Rheumatic Diseases

Measuring Patient Preferences: An Overview of Methods with a Focus on Discrete Choice Experiments

Cluster and Multiple Correspondence Analyses in Rheumatology: Paths to Uncovering Relationships in a Sea of Data

Applied Bayesian Methods in the Rheumatic Diseases

Description

This issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Sindhu Johnson, will cover Advances in Epidemiologic Methods to Study Rheumatic Diseases. This unique volume will discuss the following topics, among others: Minimal clinically important difference (MCID) for outcome measures, Alternative longitudinal study designs, Propensity score methods for observational data, Approaches to deal with missing data, Applied Bayesian Methods in Rheumatology, Qualitative methods, Similarity Network Fusion, Systematic reviews/meta-analysis and randomized trials, and Integrated analysis of data obtained in various reading campaigns of images.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323610513
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323610506

About the Authors

Sindhu Johnson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada

