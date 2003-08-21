Advanced Concrete Technology 4
1st Edition
Testing and Quality
Description
Based on the Institute of Concrete Technology's Advanced Concrete Technology Course, these four volumes are a comprehensive educational and reference resource for the concrete materials technologist. An expert international team of authors from research, academia and industry has been brought together to produce this unique series. Each volume deals with a different aspect of the subject: constituent materials, properties, processes and testing and quality. With worked examples, case studies and illustrations throughout, the books will be a key reference for the concrete specialist for years to come.
Key Features
- Expert international authorship ensures the series is authoritative
- Case studies and worked examples help the reader apply their knowledge to practice
- Comprehensive coverage of the subject gives the reader all the necessary reference material
Readership
Practitioners in the concrete and cement industry. Academics and postgraduate students of civil engineering and related subjects
Table of Contents
TEST METHODS AND EQUIPMENT: Types, characteristics; calibration and maintenance; reference testing; Analysis of fresh concrete; Accelerated testing methods; Analysis of hardened concrete and mortar; Core drilling and testing; Partially destructive testing; Non-destructive testing; Load testing; Assessment of reinforcement condition;
QUALITY CONCEPTS: Definitions; principles and Standards; quality schemes; third party capability assessment; QA schemes for materials, ready-mixed concrete and pre-cast concrete; QA in concrete construction; product conformity
QUALITY CONTROL: Quality of mixed concrete: outline of problems involved; control techniques; selection of control procedures. Quality of finished product
STATISTICS: Measures of dispersion, probability and sampling theory, tests of significance, curve fitting and regression, repeatability and reproducibility, control charts; The role and limitations of statistics in concrete technology
STANDARDS, SPECIFICATIONS AND CODES OF PRACTICE: Review of existing documents relevant to preceding items and discussion of their relevance in the light of recent research and practice
ASSESSMENT OF CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION: Inspection of concrete and investigation of failures; assessment of concrete strength in structures; surface blemishes - causes and remedies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
- Published:
- 21st August 2003
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080489995
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750651066
About the Editor
John Newman
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Civil Engineering, Imperial College, London, UK
B S Choo
Affiliations and Expertise
School of the Built Environment, Napier University, Edinburgh, UK