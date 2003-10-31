Advanced Concrete Technology 2
1st Edition
Concrete Properties
Description
Based on the Institute of Concrete Technology's Advanced Concrete Technology Course, these four volumes are a comprehensive educational and reference resource for the concrete materials technologist. An expert international team of authors from research, academia and industry has been brought together to produce this unique series. Each volume deals with a different aspect of the subject: constituent materials, properties, processes and testing and quality. With worked examples, case studies and illustrations throughout, the books will be a key reference for the concrete specialist for years to come.
Key Features
- Expert international authorship ensures the series is authoritative
- Case studies and worked examples help the reader apply their knowledge to practice
- Comprehensive coverage of the subject gives the reader all the necessary reference material
Readership
Practitioners in the concrete and cement industry. Academics and postgraduate students of civil engineering and related subjects
Table of Contents
FRESH CONCRETE: Rheology of concentrated suspensions, pastes, mortars and concretes; workability, segregation and bleeding. Theory and principles governing the correct placing and compaction of concrete
SETTING AND HARDENING CONCRETE: Plastic settlement and plastic shrinkage; exothermic characteristics; early age thermal movements; Curing Strength development; maturity, accelerated curing; assessment of safe stripping times; Hot and cold weather concreting.
PROPERTIES OF HARDENED CONCRETE: Strength; deformation under load; elasticity; Creep; drying shrinkage and other volume changes, thermal properties
DURABILITY OF CONCRETE AND CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION: Durability concepts; pore structure and transport processes; Reinforcement corrosion; Fire resistance; Frost damage; Acid, soft water and sulphate attack. Delayed ettringite formation; Alkali silica reaction; Methods of providing durable concrete; short-term tests to assess long-term behaviour. Specifying and achieving cover to reinforcement
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
- Published:
- 31st October 2003
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080490007
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750651042
About the Editor
John Newman
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Civil Engineering, Imperial College, London, UK
B S Choo
Affiliations and Expertise
School of the Built Environment, Napier University, Edinburgh, UK