Advanced Concrete Technology 2

FRESH CONCRETE: Rheology of concentrated suspensions, pastes, mortars and concretes; workability, segregation and bleeding. Theory and principles governing the correct placing and compaction of concrete

SETTING AND HARDENING CONCRETE: Plastic settlement and plastic shrinkage; exothermic characteristics; early age thermal movements; Curing Strength development; maturity, accelerated curing; assessment of safe stripping times; Hot and cold weather concreting.

PROPERTIES OF HARDENED CONCRETE: Strength; deformation under load; elasticity; Creep; drying shrinkage and other volume changes, thermal properties

DURABILITY OF CONCRETE AND CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION: Durability concepts; pore structure and transport processes; Reinforcement corrosion; Fire resistance; Frost damage; Acid, soft water and sulphate attack. Delayed ettringite formation; Alkali silica reaction; Methods of providing durable concrete; short-term tests to assess long-term behaviour. Specifying and achieving cover to reinforcement