Advanced Concrete Technology 1
1st Edition
Constituent Materials
Description
BBased on the Institute of Concrete Technology's advanced course, the Advanced Concrete Technology series is a comprehensive educational and reference resource for the concrete materials technologist. An expert international team of authors from research, academia, and industry have come together to produce this unique reference source.
This first volume deals with the constituent materials of concrete. With worked examples, case studies and illustrations throughout, the book will be a key reference for the concrete specialist for years to come.
Key Features
- Expert international authorship ensures the series is authoritative
- Case studies and worked examples help the reader apply their knowledge to practice
- Comprehensive coverage of the subject gives the reader all the necessary reference material
Readership
Practitioners in the concrete and cement industry. Academics and postgraduate students of civil engineering and related subjects
Table of Contents
CEMENTS: Review of cements including blended cements, manufacture, chemical composition, chemical and physical processes of hydration, modern methods of analysis. Calcium aluminate cement
CEMENTITIOUS ADDITIONS: Review of types covering: pulverised fuel ash, ground granulated blastfurnace slag and silica fume, origins and manufacture, chemical composition, physical characteristics; chemical and physical processes of hydration and interaction: effects on properties of concretes, mortars and grouts: methods of test: applications: mixer blends and blended cements.
ADMIXTURES: Review of types and classification: chemical composition: origin and manufacture: actions and interactions: usage: effects on properties of concretes, mortars and grouts: methods of test; applications.
AGGREGATES: Review of types: elementary mineralogy and petrology: Aggregate prospecting; quarrying and gravel-winning practice:Production of artificial aggregates: Sampling and testing: effects on properties of concretes, mortars and grouts.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
- Published:
- 2nd September 2003
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080489988
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750651035
About the Editor
John Newman
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Civil Engineering, Imperial College, London, UK
B S Choo
Affiliations and Expertise
School of the Built Environment, Napier University, Edinburgh, UK