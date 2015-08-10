Advanced Cardiac Imaging
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- 1: Advanced cardiac imaging
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Imaging the heart
- 1.3 Techniques
- 1.4 Shared themes and challenges
- 1.5 Approach of the book
- Part One: Technological Developments in Cardiac Imaging
- 2: Ultrasound/echocardiography
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Three-dimensional echocardiography [3,4]
- 2.3 Contrast echocardiography [3–6]
- 2.4 Deformation imaging
- 2.5 Future trends
- 2.6 Further reading
- 3: Single-photon emission computed tomography
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Physical principles of SPECT
- 3.3 Camera designs
- 3.4 Tracers
- 3.5 Image processing and reconstruction
- 3.6 Low-dose SPECT
- 3.7 Dynamic SPECT
- 3.8 Hybrid imaging
- 4: Positron emission tomography
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Principles of PET
- 4.3 Clinical applications
- 4.4 Conclusion
- 5: Computed tomography
- Abstract
- 5.1 Development of cardiac CT
- 5.2 Technical principles and contemporary technology
- 5.3 CT performance, image quality parameters, and artifacts
- 5.4 Cardiac CT applications
- 5.5 Postprocessing, secondary reconstruction, and assisted interpretation
- 5.6 Radiation and dose reduction
- 5.7 Estimating the hemodynamic significance of CAD
- 5.8 Future perspectives
- 6: Magnetic resonance imaging
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Basic principles of NMR
- 6.3 Fast imaging
- 6.4 Perfusion, blood-oxygen-level-dependent, and late gadolinium enhancement imaging
- 6.5 Quantitative mapping techniques
- 6.6 Three-dimensional time-resolved (4D) flow
- 6.7 Magnetic resonance spectroscopy
- 6.8 Hyperpolarization
- 6.9 Latest technical developments and future trends
- 6.10 Sources of further information
- Part Two: Clinical Applications of Cardiac Imaging
- 7: Noninvasive coronary angiography
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Coronary artery calcium
- 7.3 CT coronary angiography
- 7.4 Limitations
- 7.5 The future
- 7.6 Coronary magnetic resonance imaging
- 8: Atherosclerotic plaque
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Non-invasive imaging of atherosclerosis
- 8.3 Computed tomography
- 8.4 Conclusions
- 9: Myocardial ischemia
- Abstract
- 9.1 Pathophysiology of ischemia
- 9.2 Invasive diagnosis of ischemia
- 9.3 Noninvasive detection and quantification of ischemia
- 9.4 Diagnostic platform
- 9.5 Risk stratification and prognosis
- 9.6 Noninvasive follow-up of the patient with known coronary artery disease
- 10: Myocardial infarction
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Echocardiography
- 10.3 Nuclear imaging
- 10.4 CMR imaging
- 10.5 Multidetector CT
- 10.6 Guidelines for use of imaging in AMI
- 10.7 Conclusion
- 11: Myocardial viability
- Abstract
- Acknowledgements
- 11.1 Background, terms, and definitions
- 11.2 Multimodality imaging for myocardial viability assessment
- 11.3 The role of myocardial viability assessment in clinical decision-making
- 11.4 Current research, emerging techniques, and hybrid imaging
- 11.5 Conclusion
- 12: Contractile function and heart failure
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Echocardiographic approach to the LV contractility
- 12.3 Assessment of RV function
- 12.4 Assessment of contractile function by CMR
- 12.5 Assessment of ventricular function using radionuclide techniques
- 13: Cardiomyopathy
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Dilated cardiomyopathy
- 13.3 Non-compaction cardiomyopathy
- 13.4 Stress (Takotsubo) cardiomyopathy
- 13.5 Arrhythmogenic (right) ventricular cardiomyopathy
- 13.6 Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy
- 13.7 Hypertrophic phenocopies
- 13.8 Infiltrative disease/restrictive cardiomyopathy
- 13.9 Cardiac iron overload
- 13.10 Pericardial constriction
- 13.11 Limitations of imaging
- 13.12 Likely future trends
- 13.13 Conclusions and reflection
- Resources
- 14: Myocarditis
- Abstract
- 14.1 Clinical background
- 14.2 Biopsy as “the invasive standard”
- 14.3 Therapeutic options
- 14.4 Imaging
- 14.5 Summary
- 15: Systemic diseases
- Abstract
- 15.1 Arterial systemic hypertension
- 15.2 Diabetic cardiomyopathy
- 15.3 Inotropic reserve in diabetic patients
- 15.4 Metabolic syndrome
- 15.5 Autoimmune connective tissue disorders
- 15.6 Thyroid disease
- 15.7 Systemic vasculitis
- 16: Acquired valvular heart disease
- Abstract
- Aortic root
- 16.1 Annulus size and calcification
- 16.2 Aortic valve leaflets
- 16.3 Sinus of Valsalva and sinotubular junction
- Aortic stenosis
- 16.4 Aortic valve/root morphology
- 16.5 Severity of aortic stenosis
- 16.6 Synthesis
- Aortic regurgitation
- 16.7 Aortic valve/root morphology
- 16.8 Severity of aortic regurgitation
- Mitral regurgitation
- 16.9 Introduction
- 16.10 Aetiology and mechanisms
- 16.11 2D/3D echocardiographic evaluation
- 16.12 Cardiac magnetic resonance
- 16.13 Multislice cardiac computed tomography
- 16.14 Conclusion
- Tricuspid and pulmonary valves
- 16.15 Tricuspid valve
- 16.16 Pulmonary valve
- Prosthetic valves
- 16.17 Introduction
- 16.18 Echocardiography
- 16.19 Cinefluoroscopy
- 16.20 Computed tomography
- 16.21 Nuclear imaging
- 16.22 Magnetic resonance imaging
- 16.23 Conclusion
- Interventional imaging for transcatheter valve procedures
- 16.24 Transcatheter aortic valve implantation
- 16.25 Transoesophageal echocardiography approach before TAVI
- 16.26 Transoesophageal echocardiography during prosthesis implantation
- 16.27 Percutaneous transcatheter repair of paravalvular regurgitation
- 16.28 TEE before transcatheter repair of paravalvular regurgitation
- 16.29 TEE during percutaneous transcatheter repair of paravalvular regurgitation
- 16.30 Percutaneous mitral valve intervention by edge-to-edge repair
- 16.31 TEE for patients selection for edge-to-edge repair
- 16.32 TEE during edge-to-edge repair
- 16.33 Conclusion
- Endocarditis
- 16.34 Introduction
- 16.35 Echocardiography
- 16.36 Molecular imaging
- 16.37 Multislice computed tomography
- 16.38 Magnetic resonance imaging
- 16.39 Conclusion
- 17: Cardiac tumours
- Abstract
- 17.1 Introduction
- 17.2 Echocardiography
- 17.3 Cardiovascular magnetic resonance
- 17.4 Cardiac computed tomography
- 17.5 Nuclear imaging techniques
- 17.6 Cardiac masses
- 17.7 Conclusions
- 18: Pericardial diseases
- Abstract
- 18.1 Introduction
- 18.2 Technical aspects
- 18.3 The pericardium: normal findings
- 18.4 Clinical scenarios
- 18.5 Cardiac masses (cysts, diverticula, hematoma, tumors)
- 18.6 Congenital absence of pericardium
- 19: Congenital heart disease
- Abstract
- 19.1 Introduction
- 19.2 Imaging modalities
- 19.3 Specific lesions
- 19.4 Summary
- 20: Diseases of the thoracic aorta and pulmonary arteries
- Abstract
- 20.1 Introduction
- 20.2 Acute aortic syndrome
- 20.3 Vasculitis
- 20.4 Imaging of the postoperative aorta
- 20.5 Pulmonary circulation
- 20.6 Aneurysmatic disease
- 21: Arrhythmia
- Abstract
- 21.1 Introduction
- 21.2 Fluoroscopy
- 21.3 Ultrasound
- 21.4 Computed tomography
- 21.5 Cardiac magnetic resonance imaging
- 21.6 Electroanatomic mapping
- 21.7 Radionuclide imaging
- 21.8 Image integration
- 22: Imaging guided interventions
- Abstract
- 22.1 Introduction
- 22.2 Transcatheter aortic valve implantation
- 22.3 Percutaneous edge-to-edge repair of the mitral valve
- 22.4 Occlusion of LAA
- 22.5 Interventional closure of ASD and PFO
- 22.6 Interventional closure of paravalvular leaks
- 22.7 Pre-interventional imaging in coronary CTO
- Index
Description
Advances in Cardiac Imaging presents the latest information on heart disease and heart failure, major causes of death among western populations. In addition, the text explores the financial burden to public healthcare trusts and the vast amount of research and funding being channeled into programs not only to prevent such diseases, but also to diagnose them in early stages.
This book provides readers with a thorough overview of many advances in cardiac imaging. Chapters include technological developments in cardiac imaging and imaging applications in a clinical setting with regard to detecting various types of heart disease.
Key Features
- Presents a thorough overview of cardiac imaging technology
- Addresses specific applications for a number of cardiac diseases and how they can improve diagnoses and treatment protocols
- Includes technological developments in cardiac imaging and imaging applications in a clinical setting
Readership
Cardiologists and radiologists in academia and clinicians in industry. It should also appeal to students studying cardiology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 804
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 10th August 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782422945
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782422822
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Koen Nieman Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Erasmus University, The Netherlands
Oliver Gaemperli Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University Hospital Zurich, Switzerland
Patrizio Lancellotti Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Liège, Belgium
Sven Plein Editor
University of Leeds, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Cardiology, University of Leeds, England, UK