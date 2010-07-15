Advanced Calculus - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123846969, 9780123846976

Advanced Calculus

1st Edition

A Transition to Analysis, Student Solutions Manual (e-only)

Authors: Joseph Dence Thomas Dence
eBook ISBN: 9780123846976
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th July 2010
Page Count: 116
No. of pages:
116
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123846976

About the Author

Joseph Dence

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Missouri, Columbia, U.S.A.

Thomas Dence

Affiliations and Expertise

Ashland University, Ohio, U.S.A.

