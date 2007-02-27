Advanced Bacterial Genetics: Use of Transposons and Phage for Genomic Engineering, Volume 421
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section I. Strain Collections and Genetic Nomenclature. Chapter 1. Strain Collections and Genetic Nomenclature.
Section II. Transposons. Chapter 2: Use of Antibiotic Resistant Transposons for Mutagenesis. Chapter 3: In vivo Mutagenesis Using EZ-Tn5TM. Chapter 4: Identification of essential genes in bacteria. Chapter 5: Isolation and use of linked transposons. Chapter 6: Localized mutagenesis. Chapter 7: Generation of deletions and duplications using transposons as portable regions of homology with emphasis on Mud and Tn10 transposons. Chapter 8: Target-Directed Proteolysis in vivo. Chapter 9: Sets of transposon generated sequence-tagged mutants for structure-function analysis and engineering. Chapter 10: Using Genomic Microarrays to Study Insertional/Transposon Mutant Libraries. Chapter 11: Screening Transposon Mutant Libraries Using Full-Genome Oligonucleotide Microarrays. Chapter 12: Creating recombination-activated genes and sequence-defined mutant libraries using transposons Chapter 13: Use of transposons to study genetic regulation fusions. Chapter 14: Genomic screening for regulatory genes using the T-POP transposon.
Section III. Phage. Chapter 15: Recombineering: in vivo genetic engineering in E. coli, S. enterica and beyond. Chapter 16: ƒÜ-Red Genetic Engineering in Salmonella enterica serovar Typhimurium. Chapter 17: Integrase. Chapter 18: Challenge phage. Chapter 19: MudP22. Chapter 20: Phage metagenomics.
Description
The critically acclaimed laboratory standard for more than fifty years, Methods in Enzymology is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. Now with over 400 volumes (all of them still in print), the series contains much material still relevant today—truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences. This new volume presents methods related to the use of bacterial genetics for genomic engineering. The book includes sections on strain collections and genetic nomenclature; transposons; and phage.
Readership
Biochemists, geneticists, and molecular biologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 27th February 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080475103
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123737496
