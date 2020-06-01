COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Advanced Antenna Systems for 5G Network Deployments - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128200469

Advanced Antenna Systems for 5G Network Deployments

1st Edition

Bridging the Gap Between Theory and Practice

5.0 star rating 1 Review
Authors: Henrik Asplund David Astely Peter von Butovitsch Thomas Chapman Mattias Frenne Farshid Ghasemzadeh Måns Hagström Billy Hogan George Jöngren Jonas Karlsson Fredric Kronestedt Erik Larsson
Paperback ISBN: 9780128200469
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st June 2020
Page Count: 740
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
175.41
135.00
108.00
103.00
117.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Advanced Antenna Systems for 5G Network Deployments: Bridging the Gap between Theory and Practice provides a comprehensive understanding of the whole field of AAS and how it can be deployed in 5G mobile networks. The book gives a thorough understanding of the basic technology components, the state-of-the-art multi-antenna solutions, what support 3GPP has standardized, the reasons for choices made, how AAS performs in a field environment, and how it can be used in network deployments. This book is ideal for R&D engineers, university researchers and graduate students who want a concise and practical reference on AAS technology and its deployment in 5G networks.

Key Features

  • Explains how AAS features impact network performance and how AAS can be effectively used in a 5G network, based on either NR and/or LTE
  • Shows what AAS configurations and features to use in different network deployment scenarios, focusing on MBB, but also including fixed wireless access
  • Presents the latest developments in multi-antenna technologies, including Beamforming, MIMO and cell shaping, along with the potential of different technologies in a commercial network context
  • Provides a deep understanding of the differences between mid-band and mmWave solutions

Readership

Mobile and wireless communications engineers, IT engineers, electronics engineers, graduate students and industry R&D engineers.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Network Deployment and Evolution
3. Elements of Wave Propagation
4. Antenna Arrays and Classical Beamforming
5. Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing - Based multiple-input multiple-output systems
6. Multiantenna technologies
7. Concepts and Solutions for High band Millimeter Wave
8. 3GPP Physical Layer Solutions for Long-term Evolution and the Evolution Towards New Radio
9. 3GPP Physical Solutions for New Radio
10. End-to-end features
11. Radio Performance Requirements and Regulations
12. Architecture and Implementation Aspects
13. Performance of Multiantenna Features and Configurations
14. Advanced Antenna Systems in Network Deployments
15. Summary and Outlook

Details

No. of pages:
740
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st June 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128200469

About the Author

Henrik Asplund

Henrik Asplund received his M.Sc. degree from Uppsala University, Sweden, in 1996 and joined Ericsson Research, Stockholm, Sweden, in the same year. Since then he has been working in the field of antennas and propagation supporting pre-development and standardization of all major wireless technologies from 2G to 5G. His current research interests include antenna techniques, radio channel measurements and modelling, and deployment options for 5G including higher frequencies.

Affiliations and Expertise

Master Researcher, Ericsson AB, Stockholm, Sweden

David Astely

David Astely

David Astely is currently a Principal Researcher with Ericsson Research in the radio area. He received his Ph.D. in signal processing from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 1999 and has been with Ericsson since 2001, where he has held various positions in both research and product development.

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal Researcher, Ericsson AB, Stockholm, Sweden

Peter von Butovitsch

Peter von Butovitsch

Peter von Butovitsch joined Ericsson in 1994 and currently serves as Technology Manager at Systems & Technology. He has held various positions at Ericsson Research and in RAN system design over the years, and from 1999 to 2014 he worked for Ericsson in Japan and China. He holds both an M.Sc. in engineering physics and a Ph.D. in signal processing from KTH, Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden. In 2016, he earned an MBA from Leicester University in the UK. Peter von Butovitsch has served as lead and corresponding author through the development of this book.

Affiliations and Expertise

Technology Manager, Department of Systems & Technology, Ericsson AB, Stockholm, Sweden

Thomas Chapman

Thomas Chapman

Thomas Chapman is currently working within the radio access and standardization team within the Standards and Technology group at Ericsson. He has been contributing into 3GPP standardisation since 2000 to the whole portfolio of 3GPP technologies including UTRA TDD, WCDMA, HSPA, LTE and NR, and has been deeply involved in concept evaluation and standardization of AAS in RAN4.

Affiliations and Expertise

3GPP Standardization Delegate, Ericsson AB, Stockholm, Sweden

Mattias Frenne

Mattias Frenne

Mattias Frenne is currently a Principal Researcher in Multi-antenna Standardization in Ericsson. He holds an M.Sc. (1996) and a Ph.D. (2002) in engineering physics and signal processing respectively, both from Uppsala University, Sweden. Mattias has contributed to the physical layer concept development for both LTE and NR and is acting as a 3GPP standardization delegate in 3GPP RAN WG1 since 2005, mainly covering topics in the multi-antenna area. He was named Ericsson Inventor of the Year in 2016.

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal Researcher, Ericsson AB, Stockholm, Sweden

Farshid Ghasemzadeh

Farshid Ghasemzadeh

Farshid Ghasemzadeh received his M.Sc. degree in electrical engineering from the Chalmers University of Technology, Gothenburg, Sweden in 1994. He joined Ericsson in 1999 and currently has a position as "Expert in Radio performance" within the department of “Standards and Technology”. He has held various position in Ericsson and worked with RAN system design and standardization. Prior to joining Ericsson in 1999, he worked for LGP telecom as a specialist in RF and microwave design, developing radio products for various standards and technologies.

Affiliations and Expertise

Expert in radio performance, Department of Standards & Technology, Ericsson AB, Stockholm, Sweden

Måns Hagström

Måns Hagström

Måns Hagström has worked with Radars and Radios for the last 20 years, doing both hardware and software development for real-time applications. Måns joined Ericsson in 2011. He is currently systems architect and involved in the evolution of AAS radios. In various roles he has been involved in both the high-band mmW and mid-band TDD AAS development at Ericsson. He holds an M.Sc. in Computer science from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden.

Affiliations and Expertise

Radio Systems Architect, Ericsson AB, Stockholm, Sweden

Billy Hogan

Billy Hogan

Billy Hogan joined Ericsson in 1995. Currently he is the Principal Engineer for AAS technology and strategies within Development Unit Networks where he drives solutions and strategy for AAS in 4G and 5G. Previously he has held various technical and leader positions in Core and Radio Access Network systemization and design. He holds a B.E. in electronic engineering from the National University of Ireland, Galway, and an M. Eng. in electronic engineering from Dublin City University, Ireland.

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal Engineer, Ericsson AB, Stockholm, Sweden

George Jöngren

George Jöngren

George Jöngren is currently an expert in adaptive multi-antenna technologies at Ericsson. Starting with his Ph.D. studies in 1999, he has two decades of experience working with state-of-the-art techniques in the multi-antenna field. He joined Ericsson in 2005 and has over the years had various roles, including working for eight years as a 3GPP delegate driving Ericsson’s efforts on physical layer multi-antenna standardization. George Jöngren holds a Ph.D in signal processing and an M.Sc. in Electrical engineering from the Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm, Sweden.

Affiliations and Expertise

Expert, Ericsson AB, Stockholm, Sweden

Jonas Karlsson

Jonas Karlsson

Jonas Karlsson joined Ericsson in 1993. Since then he has held various technical and leader positions in Ericsson covering both radio access research and system management in product development. He is currently an Expert in Multi Antenna Systems at Development Unit Networks. He holds an M.Sc. in electrical engineering and engineering physics from Linköping University, Sweden, and a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Tokyo, Japan.

Affiliations and Expertise

Expert in Multi Antenna Systems, Ericsson AB, Stockholm, Sweden

Fredric Kronestedt

Fredric Kronestedt joined Ericsson in 1993 to work on RAN research. Since then he has taken on many different roles, including system design and system management. He currently serves as Expert, Radio Network Deployment Strategies, at Development Unit Networks, where he focuses on radio network deployment and evolution aspects for 4G and 5G. Kronestedt holds an M.Sc. in electrical engineering from KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm, Sweden.

Affiliations and Expertise

Expert, Radio Network Deployment Strategies, Development Unit Networks, Ericsson AB, Stockholm, Sweden

Erik Larsson

Erik Larsson

Erik Larsson joined Ericsson in 2005. He is currently a researcher working with concept development and network performance for NR with a focus on advanced antenna systems. He holds both an M.Sc. in engineering physics and a Ph.D. in electrical engineering, specializing in signal processing, from Uppsala University, Sweden.

Affiliations and Expertise

Researcher, Ericsson AB, Stockholm, Sweden

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.