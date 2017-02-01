Advanced and Emerging Polybenzoxazine Science and Technology
1st Edition
Description
Advanced and Emerging Polybenzoxazine Science and Technology introduces advanced topics of benzoxazine resins and polybenzoxazines as presented through the collaboration of leading experts in the benzoxazine community, representing the authoritative introduction to the subjects. Broad topics covered include the recent development and improved understanding of the subjects, including low temperature cure, aerogels and carbon aerogels, smart chemistry in fire retarding materials and coatings, metal containing benzoxazines, rational design of advanced properties, and materials from natural renew.
In the past twenty years, the number of papers on polybenzoxazine has continuously increased at an exponential rate. During the past three years, the number of papers published is more than the previous 17 years combined. The material is now part of only a few successfully commercialized polymers in the past 35 years. Therefore, interest in this material in both academia and industry is very strong.
Key Features
- Includes the latest advancements in benzoxazine chemistry
- Describes advanced materials, such as aerogels, carbons, smart coatings, nanofibers, and shape memory materials
- Includes additional characterization data and techniques, such as FT-IR, Raman, NMR, DSC, and TGA analyses
Readership
All research areas, including academia, governmental institutions, and industries spread throughout the world. Chemists, chemical engineers, material scientists, material process engineers, polymer scientists, composite manufacturers, aerospace engineers
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface
Part I: Synthesis and Properties of Benzoxazine Resins
- Chapter 1: Various Synthetic Methods of Benzoxazine Monomers
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Various Synthetic Methods Used for Benzoxazine Synthesis
- 3 Conclusion
- Chapter 2: Catalytic Accelerated Polymerization of Benzoxazines and Their Mechanistic Considerations
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Benzoxazine Polymerization Mechanism Consideration
- 3 Catalysts for Accelerated Benzoxazine Polymerization
- 4 Catalyst Effects on Polymerization Mechanism and Network Structures
- 5 Conclusion
- Chapter 3: Molecular Designs of Benzoxazines With Enhanced Reactivity Based on Utilization of Neighboring-Group Participation and Introduction of Thioether Moiety
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Benzoxazines Activated by Neighboring-Group Participation
- 3 Benzoxazines Activated by a Thioether Group
- 4 Conclusion
- 5 Experimental
- Chapter 4: Development of New Generation Benzoxazine Thermosets Based on Smart Ortho-Benzoxazine Chemistry
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Anomalous Isomeric Effects on the Properties of Bisphenol F-Based Benzoxazines
- 3 Benzoxazole Resin: A Novel Class of Thermoset via Smart Ortho-Benzoxazine Chemistry
- 4 An Ultrahigh Performance Crosslinked PBO via Thermal Conversion From Main-Chain Type Poly(Benzoxazine Amic Acid)
- 5 Thermally Stable Polybenzoxazine via Ortho-Norbornene Functional Benzoxazine Monomers
- 6 Molecular Understanding of the Unexpected Properties of Ortho-Functional Benzoxazine Resins
- 7 Conclusion
- Chapter 5: Tailoring Polybenzoxazine Chemical Structure: Synthetic Approaches to Flexible Systems
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Benzoxazine Monomers Containing Flexible Segments
- 3 Benzoxazine Oligomers and Polymers Containing Flexible Spacers
- 4 Conclusion
- Chapter 6: 3,4-Dihydro-1,3-2H-Benzoxazines: Uses Other Than Making Polybenzoxazines
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Novel Luminescent Properties
- 3 Novel Ligands for Metal Ions
- 4 Nanoceria From Cerium-Benzoxazine Complexes
- 5 Novel Reducing Agents Through One Electron-Donation Mechanism
- 6 Nanometallic Silver-Coating Application
- 7 Conclusion
- Chapter 7: Symmetric Versus Asymmetric di-Bz Monomer Design: Structure-to-Properties Relationship
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 State of the Art of Symmetric di-Bz Monomers
- 3 Asymmetric Benzoxazines
- 4 Conclusion
Part II: Physical and Chemical Properties of Cross-linked Polybenzoxazines
- Chapter 8: Modern Developments Using Molecular Simulation to Predict the Physical and Mechanical Properties of Polybenzoxazines
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction: The Rationale for Using Molecular Simulation
- 2 The Methodology for Building a Realistic Structure for MM and MD Simulations
- 3 Calculation of Physical and Mechanical Properties for Polybenzoxazines using MM Techniques
- 4 Using MM Techniques to Examine the Influence of Hydrogen bonding in the Benzoxazine Structure
- 5 The Methodology of MD Simulations
- 6 Comparison of Mechanical Properties
- 7 Calculation of Physical Properties for Oligomeric and Telechelic Polybenzoxazines using MD Techniques
- 8 Conclusions
- 9 Materials and Methods
- Chapter 9: Predictive Methodology and Properties of Polybenzoxazines
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Basis of QSPR
- 3 Current Applications of QSPR
- 4 Glass Transition Temperature of Polybenzoxazines
- 5 Char Yield
- 6 Conclusions
- Chapter 10: Properties Enhancement Obtained in Anhydride-Modified Polybenzoxazines: Effects of Ester Functional Group on Polybenzoxazine Network
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Aromatic Ester and Amide Linkage Formation in Polybenzoxazine Alloyed With Poly(Amic Acid)
- 3 Anhydride-Modified Polybenzoxazine: An Introduction of Ester Linkages in Polybenzoxazine Network [26]
- 4 Investigation of Types of Dianhydrides on Properties of Dianhydride-Modified Polybenzoxazine [27]
- 5 Effects of Monoanhydrides and Dianhydrides on Properties of Polybenzoxazine [31]
- 6 Enhanced Fire Resistance and Thermomechanical Properties Obtained in Dianhydride-Modified Polybenzoxazine Reinforced With Carbon Fiber [30]
- 7 Future Work
- 8 Conclusions
- Chapter 11: Thermal Degradation Mechanism of Polybenzoxazines
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Thermal Degradation of Benzoxazine Models
- 3 Thermal Degradation Mechanism of Polybenzoxazine Homopolymers
- 4 Thermal Degradation Mechanism of Polybenzoxazines With Functional Groups
- 5 Thermal Degradation Mechanism of Blends Based on Polybenzoxazines
- 6 Conclusions
- Chapter 12: Mediated Surface Properties of Polybenzoxazines
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Surface Properties of Polybenzoxazines
- 3 Conclusions
Part III: Application of Advanced Organic Synthesis for Benzoxazine Resins
- Chapter 13: Thiol-Benzoxazine Chemistry for Macromolecular Modifications
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Thiol-Benzoxazine Reaction in Polymer Synthesis and Modification
- 3 Conclusion
- Chapter 14: Boron-Containing Benzoxazine Resin
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Benzoxazine Resin Synthesized with Boric Acid
- 3 Inorganic Boron Compound-Modified Benzoxazine
- 4 Benzoxazine Resin Synthesized with Icosahedral Carborane
- 5 Hyperbranched Boron Compounds Modified Benzoxazine Resin
- 6 Conclusion
- Chapter 15: Structures of Metal-Complex Polybenzoxazines and Effect of Metal Ions on the Polymerization, Degradation, and Catalysis
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Structures of the Fourth Period Transition Metal-Complex Polybenzoxazine and the Effect of Transition Metal Ions on Benzoxazine
- 3 Structures of the Rare-Earth Transition Metal-Complex Polybenzoxazine and Effect of Transition Metal Ions on Benzoxazine
- 4 Other Methods for the Preparation of Transition Metal-Complex Polybenzoxazine
- 5 Conclusion
- Chapter 16: Development of Phosphorus-Containing Polybenzoxazines
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Preparation Strategy
- 3 Conclusions
Part IV: Polybenzoxazine Blends and Alloys
- Chapter 17: Benzoxazine/Cyanate Ester Alloys
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Results and Discussion
- 3 Conclusions
- Chapter 18: Polybenzoxazine/Bismaleimide Alloys
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Benzoxazine/Bismaleimide Binary Alloys
- 3 X-Functional Benzoxazine/Bismaleimide Binary Alloys
- 4 Benzoxazine/Bismaleimide/Other Resin Tertiary Alloys
- 5 Conclusions
- Chapter 19: Arylacetylene-Derived Resins and Functional Benzoxazines
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Preparation of the Resin Blends
- 3 Processability of Arylacetylene-Derived Resin/Benzoxazine Blends
- 4 Curing Reaction of Benzoxazines, PSA, and Their Blends
- 5 Thermal and Mechanical Properties of the Cured Blends
- 6 Application of the Blends
- 7 Conclusions
- Chapter 20: Polybenzoxazines Derived from Nitrile- and Phthalonitrile-Functional Benzoxazines and Copolymers from Benzoxazine/Phthalonitrile Resin Mixtures
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Phenylnitrile-Functional Benzoxazine
- 3 Phthalonitrile-Functional Benzoxazine
- 4 Polybenzoxazine/Phthalonitrile Copolymers
- 5 Potential Applications of Benzoxazine/Phthalonitrile Copolymers
- Chapter 21: Fluorene-Based High Molecular Weight Benzoxazine Blends
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Structures and Properties of High Molecular Weight Benzoxazine Precursors
- 3 Synthesis and Properties of Fluorene-Based Oxazine Monomers and High Molecular Weight Precursors
- 4 Blends of Fluorene-Based High Molecular Weight Benzoxazine Precursors With Benzoxazine Monomer
- 5 Conclusions
- Chapter 22: Polybenzoxazine/Organosiloxane
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Methods for the Preparation of Polybenzoxazine/Polysiloxane
- 3 Properties of the Polybenzoxazine/Polysiloxane
- 4 Conclusion
Part V: Biobased Polybenzoxazine Materials
- Chapter 23: Polybenzoxazine Materials From Renewable Diphenolic Acid
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Synthesis and Characterization of DPA-Based Benzoxazine
- 3 Curing Behavior of DPA-Based Benzoxazines
- 4 Thermosetting Resins From MDP-a
- 5 MDP-a Thermosetting Resins With Enhanced Flame Retardancy
- 6 MDP-a Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotube (MWNT) Nanocomposites
- 7 Foam Thermosets From DPA-a
- 8 Conclusions
- Chapter 24: Cardanol-Based Benzoxazines and Their Applications
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Approaches for the Preparation of Cardanol-Based Benzoxazine Monomers
- 3 Characterization of Cardanol-Based Benzoxazine Monomers
- 4 Composites of Cardanol-Based Benzoxazines
- 5 Conclusions
- Chapter 25: Lignin-Based Phenols: Potential Feedstock for Renewable Benzoxazines
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Vanillin
- 3 Guaiacol
- 4 p-Hydroxycinnamic Acid Derivatives
- 5 p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid
- 6 Eugenol
- 7 Fillers for Reinforcement of Renewable Benzoxazines
- 8 Conclusions
- Chapter 26: Chitin- and Shell-Based Benzoxazines
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 CT- and CTS-Based Benzoxazine Blends
- 3 Crab- and Shell-Based Benzoxazine Composites
- 4 Conclusions
- Chapter 27: Eugenol-Based Polybenzoxazines
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Plant Derived Phenolics, Amines, and Paraformaldehyde as Precursors for Benzoxazine Synthesis
- 3 Eugenol-Based Benzoxazine Monomers and Their Polymers
- 4 Copolymers of Eugenol-Based Benzoxazines
- 5 Bio-Based Composites of Polybenzoxazines
- 6 Conclusions
- Chapter 28: Furan-Based Benzoxazines
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Experimental
- 3 Results and Discussion
- 4 Conclusions
Part VI: Morphological Control of Polybenzoxazines
- Chapter 29: Reaction-Induced Phase Separation of Benzoxazine Blends
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Benzoxazine/Poly(Ethylene Oxide) Blends
- 3 Benzoxazine/Polycaprolactone Blends
- 4 Benzoxazine/PSU (PES) Blends
- 5 Benzoxazine/Polyimide Blend
- 6 Benzoxazine/Bismaleimide Blends
- 7 Benzoxazine/Epoxy Blends
- 8 Benzoxazine/Cyanate Ester Blends
- 9 Conclusion
- Chapter 30: Precision Thermoset-Spherical Nano- and Microparticles Formation in Nanoconfinement: A Model Case From Benzoxazine Polymerization in the Blend System With Aromatic Containing Thermoplastic Resin
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Result and Discussion
- 3 Conclusions
- Chapter 31: Polybenzoxazine for Hierarchical Nanoporous Materials
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Sol–Gel-Derived Hierarchically Nanoporous Carbon Prepared From Polybenzoxazine
- 3 Hierarchically Ordered Nanoporous Carbon Prepared From Polybenzoxazine via Soft-Template Route
- 4 Hierarchically Ordered Nanoporous Carbon Prepared From Polybenzoxazine via Hard-Template Route
- 5 Conclusions
- Chapter 32: Nanostructured Carbons and Related Materials Derived From Polybenzoxazine-Based Polymers
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Morphology-Controllable Polybenzoxazines and Their Derived Carbons
- 3 Heteroatom–Doped Porous Carbons Derived From Polybenzoxazines
- 4 Conclusion and Perspective
- Chapter 33: Polybenzoxazine-Based Nanofibers by Electrospinning
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Surface Modification of Nanofibrous Membranes by In Situ Polymerization of Benzoxazines
- 3 Polybenzoxazine/Polymer Composite Nanofibers
- 4 Polybenzoxazine-Based MCNFs
- 5 MCPBz Nanofibers
- 6 Summary
- Chapter 34: HCl-Catalyzed Polymerization of Benzoxazine and Chemical Transformations Along Pyrolysis to Microporous Carbons
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 HCl-Catalyzed Synthesis of poly(BA-a) Aerogels and Their Carbonization
- 3 Chemical Characterization Along Polymerization, Curing, and Carbonization
- 4 Material Properties of Poly(BA-a) Aerogels and Their Carbons
- 5 Specific Applications of Poly(BA-a) Emerging From the H+-Catalyzed Synthesis and From the Microporosity of the Resulting Carbons
- 6 Summary
Part VII: Polybenzoxazine Composites, Hybrid Materials, and Nanocomposites
- Chapter 35: Hard Armor Composites From Ballistic Fiber-Reinforced Polybenzoxazine Alloys
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Standard Test Method for Ballistic Armor
- 3 Soft Ballistic Protective Materials
- 4 Hard Ballistic Protective Materials
- 5 Ballistic Impact Behaviors of Aramid Fiber-Reinforced Polybenzoxazine/Polyurethane Composites and Their Characterizations
- 6 Computer Simulation of Ballistic Impact in Composite Materials
- 7 Future Work
- 8 Conclusions
- Chapter 36: Polybenzoxazine/Carbon Nanotube Composites
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Characterization of Modified MWCNT and SWCNT Through Covalent Interaction
- 3 Preparation of Polybenzoxazine-CNT Nanocomposites Through Covalent Interaction
- 4 Properties of Polybenzoxazine-CNT Nanocomposites Through Covalent Interaction
- 5 Preparation of Polybenzoxazine-CNT Through Noncovalent Interaction
- 6 Conclusion
- Chapter 37: Recent Progress in Polybenzoxazine/POSS Hybrid Materials
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 POSS Precursors Used in Polybenzoxazine/POSS Hybrid Materials
- 3 Types of Polybenzoxazine/POSS Hybrid Materials
- 4 PBZ/POSS Hybrid Materials for Different Purpose
- 5 Summary and Perspective
- Chapter 38: Polybenzoxazine Nanocomposites: Case Study of Carbon Nanotubes
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Polybenzoxazine/CNT Nanocomposites
- 3 General Conclusions
- Chapter 39: Polybenzoxazine-Based Organic-Inorganic Nanohybrid Materials for High Performance Engineering Applications
- Abstract
- Acknowledgment
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Synthesis of Monomers
- 3 Synthesis of Reinforcements
- 4 Preparation of Polybenzoxazine Matrices and Nanocomposites
- 5 Results and Discussion
- 6 Conclusion
- Chapter 40: Polybenzoxazine-Clay Nanocomposites
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Organophilization Process of Clay
- 3 Methods for Preparation of Polybenzoxazine-Clay (Cationic and Anionic) Nanocomposites
- 4 Characterization of Polybenzoxazine-Clay Nanocomposites
- 5 Conclusions
- Chapter 41: Ceramic-Based Polybenzoxazine Micro- and Nanocomposites
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Properties of Ceramic Fillers
- 3 Preparation and Properties of Ceramic-Based Polybenzoxazine Composites
- 4 Conclusion
- Chapter 42: Preparation of Mechanically Flexible Composites Composed of Polybenzoxazine—Linear Low-Density Polyethylene—Fumed Silica and Study of Their Properties
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Experimental Methods
- 3 Results and Discussion
- 4 Conclusion
Part VIII: Polybenzoxazine Applications and Potential Applications
- Chapter 43: Benzoxazines in Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Benzoxazines in Proton Exchange Membranes for Fuel Cells
- 3 Benzoxazine-Based Polymers in Bipolar Plates for Fuel Cells
- 4 Conclusion
- Chapter 44: Polybenzoxazine-Based Self-Lubricating and Friction Materials
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Tribosystem: COF and Wear Rate
- 3 Tribology of Polymers [5,36,39,40]
- 4 Polybenzoxazine-Based Copolymers and Composites: COF and Specific Wear Rate
- 5 Multi Filler-Reinforced Polybenzoxazine Composites: Self-Lubricating Phenomenon
- 6 Polybenzoxazine-Based Composites: Automotive friction Materials
- 7 Conclusions
- Chapter 45: Hybrid Polybenzoxazine Nanocomposites for Low-k Dielectrics
- Abstract
- Acknowledgment
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Experimental
- 3 Curing Behavior of Benzoxazine From DSC Analysis
- 4 Structural Behavior of Polybenzoxazine Hybrid Nanocomposites
- 5 Analysis of Chemical Composition and Chemical Bonds of GO and GO-BPZ-PBz
- 6 Analysis of GO Reinforced BPZ-PBz Composites by Raman Spectral Data
- 7 Morphological Properties of Hybrid Polybenzoxazine Nanocomposites
- 8 Thermal Properties of Polybenzoxazine and Hybrid Polybenzoxazine Nanocomposites
- 9 Dielectric Properties of Polybenzoxazine Nanocomposites
- 10 Conclusions
- Chapter 46: Polybenzoxazine-Based Coatings for Corrosion Protection
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Corrosion Protection: Mechanism and Characterization
- 3 Corrosion Resistance of Polybenzoxazines
- 4 Summary and Future Direction
- Chapter 47: Polybenzoxazines as Self-Healing Materials
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Principles of Self-Healing Materials
- 3 Polybenzoxazine-Based Self-Healing Materials
- 4 Conclusion
- Chapter 48: Shape Memory Polymers From Polybenzoxazine-Modified Polymers
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Brief Overview of SMPs
- 3 Parameters Relevant to SMP Characterizations
- 4 Classification of SMPs
- 5 SMPs From Polybenzoxazine-Modified Polymers
- 6 Examples of Applications and Commercial Products
- 7 Future Trends of SMP Research
- 8 Conclusions
Part IX: Benzoxazine Resin Preparation and Spectra
- Chapter 49: Preparation of High Purity Samples, Effect of Purity on Properties, and FT-IR, Raman, 1H and 13C NMR, and DSC Data of Highly Purified Benzoxazine Monomers
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Experimental
- 3 Synthesis of a Benzoxazine Resin That Contains Intramolecular Hydrogen Bond Using Typical Mannich Condensation
- 4 Examples of Large Single Crystal Preparation of 6,6′-(Propane-2,2-diyl)bis(3-Phenyl-3,4-Dihydro-2H-Benzo[e][1,3]oxazine) (BA-a)
- 5 FT-IR, Raman, 1H and 13C NMR, DSC Data of Highly Purified Benzoxazine Monomers
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1126
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 1st February 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128041857
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128041703
About the Editor
Hatsuo Ishida
Professor Ishida has been a pioneer in the molecular characterization of composite interfaces. His activity extends to synthesis, surface vibrational spectroscopy, and rheology and processing of composite materials. He has also pioneered the development of new, very versatile polymers called polybenzoxazines. Professor Ishida received the following awards among others: The Global Salute to Polymers Award (The American Chemical Society); The Alexander von Humboldt Award for Senior Scientist, Humboldt Foundation, Germany, Oct. (1999); Eminent Scientist, Institute for Physical and Chemical Sciences (RIKEN:Japan); Award for Excellence in Adhesion Research, The Society of Adhesion; and The International Research Award, Society of Plastic Engineers (SPE). He is both SAMPE Fellow and SPE Fellow. He has been the coordinator for establishing a graduate college in polymers and petrochemistry at Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok, Thailand, in the past 20 years. He has 11 edited and translated books, 40 disclosures and patents, and over 440 papers to his credit. His H-index is 63 with total citations of more than 13,000 (as of 09/18/2014). He is a member of the editorial board of “The Journal of Adhesion,” “Journal of Nanostructured Polymers and Nanocomposites,” “Polymers,” “Journal of Materials,” “International Research Journal of Pure and Applied Chemistry,” “Austin Journal of Nanomedicine & Nanotechnology,” “International Journal of Nano Studies & Technology,” “International Research Journal of Pure and Applied Chemistry,” and “Recent Patents on Materials Science,” and Editor-in-Chief of "Composite Interfaces," and Associate Editor of “Polymers and Polymer Composites” as well as “Frontiers: Composite Materials.”
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Macromolecular Science and Engineering, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA
Pablo Froimowicz
Pablo Froimowicz is the Head of the Design and Chemistry of Macromolecules Group at the Institute of Technology in Polymers and Nanotechnology (ITPN), UBA-CONICET, School of Engineering, University of Buenos Aires, Buenos Aires, Argentina. His original background is on Organic Chemistry, although he quickly developed big interests in the area of Polymer Science where he was, in time, awarded a Ph.D. in Chemical Sciences by the National University of Cordoba, Argentina, under supervision of Prof. Dr. Miriam Strumia, and a Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering by the Grenoble Institute of Technology, France, supervised by Prof. Dr. Alessandro Gandini followed by Prof. Dr. Naceur Belgacem. Pablo then moved to Toronto as a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Toronto, Canada, where he was directed by Prof. Dr. Mitchell A. Winnik, working on synthesis of specifically designed monomer and polymer as well as in micellization processes. Next, and interested in polymeric nanoparticles, Pablo joined Director Prof. Dr. Katharina Landfester’s research group at the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research, in Mainz, Germany. There, he had also the opportunity to combine disciplines and work on the design and synthesis of responsive materials and nanomateriales toward different applications. Dr. Froimowicz then spent a sabbatical at the Grenoble Institute of Technology, France, where his interest in revalorization of natural renewable materials and sustainability was renewed. Prof. Froimowicz has been and is editor of different journals in the areas of general chemistry, organic chemistry, responsive materials, and polymer science. Since 2015 Dr. Froimowicz is a regular Visiting Associate Professor in the Department of Macromolecular Science and Engineering at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), working with Prof. Dr. Hatsuo Ishida.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Technology in Polymers and Nanotechnology, (UBA-CONICET) University of Buenos Aires, (Buenos Aires, Argentina).