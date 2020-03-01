Advanced 3D-Printed Systems and Nanosystems for Drug Delivery and Tissue Engineering explores the intricacies of nanostructures and 3D printed systems in terms of their design as drug delivery or tissue engineering devices, their evaluation, and diverse applications. 3D printing is rapidly forging its niche as an advanced and transformative build technology holding significant application in pharmaceutical sciences for creating bioinspired solid 3D devices from a digital model with customisable, complex shapes, surfaces and architectures, employing diverse materials. Noteworthy applications of 3D printing in pharmaceutical research include the design of personalised 3D-printed oral tablets, drug delivery devices, and tissue engineering scaffolds.

The book highlights the most recent advances in both nanosystems and 3D-printed systems for both drug delivery and tissue engineering applications. It discusses the convergence of biofabrication with nanotechnology constructing a directional customisable biomaterial arrangement for promoting tissue regeneration, combined with the potential for controlled bioactive delivery. These discussions provide a new viewpoint for both biomaterials scientists and pharmaceutical scientists.