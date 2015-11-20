Adult Congenital Heart Disease, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 33-4
1st Edition
Authors: Karen Stout
eBook ISBN: 9780323413275
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323413268
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th November 2015
Description
The full scope of adult congenital heart disease is examined in this issue of the Cardiology Clinics. Topics include Shunt Lesions, Coarctation of the Aorta, Tetralogy of Fallot, Transposition of Great Arteries, Fontan Repair of Single Ventricle Physiology, Arrhythmias in Adult Congenital Heart Disease, Pulmonary Hypertension. It will also feature special articles on Pregnancy, Non-pharmacologic Treatment, Transition and Psychosocial Issues, and Quality Metrics.
Details
About the Authors
Karen Stout Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Washington
