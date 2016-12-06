Adult and Pediatric Spine Trauma, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America, Volume 28-1
Authors: Douglas Brockmeyer Andrew Dailey
Description
This issue will focus on both adult and pediatric spine trauma. Featured articles are as follows: Pharmacologic Treatment of SCI; Classification of Adult Subaxial Cervical Trauma; Classification and Management of Pediatric Craniocervical Injuries; Classification and Management of Pediatric Subaxial Injuries; Classification of Adult Thoracolumbar Injuries; Management of Pediatric Thoracolumber Injuries; Treatment of Odontoid Fractures in the Aging Population; Treatment of Facet Fractures in the Cervical Spine; and many more!
About the Authors
