Adult and Pediatric Spine Trauma, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323482646, 9780323482844

Adult and Pediatric Spine Trauma, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America, Volume 28-1

1st Edition

Authors: Douglas Brockmeyer Andrew Dailey
eBook ISBN: 9780323482844
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323482646
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th December 2016
This issue will focus on both adult and pediatric spine trauma. Featured articles are as follows: Pharmacologic Treatment of SCI; Classification of Adult Subaxial Cervical Trauma; Classification and Management of Pediatric Craniocervical Injuries; Classification and Management of Pediatric Subaxial Injuries; Classification of Adult Thoracolumbar Injuries; Management of Pediatric Thoracolumber Injuries; Treatment of Odontoid Fractures in the Aging Population; Treatment of Facet Fractures in the Cervical Spine; and many more!

Douglas Brockmeyer Author

University of Utah Health Care

Andrew Dailey Author

University of Utah Health Care

