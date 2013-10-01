Adsorption by Powders and Porous Solids - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080970356, 9780080970363

Adsorption by Powders and Porous Solids

2nd Edition

Principles, Methodology and Applications

Authors: Jean Rouquerol Françoise Rouquerol Philip Llewellyn Guillaume Maurin Kenneth Sing
eBook ISBN: 9780080970363
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080970356
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st October 2013
Page Count: 646
Description

The declared objective of this book is to provide an introductory review of the various theoretical and practical aspects of adsorption by powders and porous solids with particular reference to materials of technological importance. The primary aim is to meet the needs of students and non-specialists who are new to surface science or who wish to use the advanced techniques now available for the determination of surface area, pore size and surface characterization. In addition, a critical account is given of recent work on the adsorptive properties of activated carbons, oxides, clays and zeolites.

Key Features

  • Provides a comprehensive treatment of adsorption at both the gas/solid interface and the liquid/solid interface
  • Includes chapters dealing with experimental methodology and the interpretation of adsorption data obtained with porous oxides, carbons and zeolites
  • Techniques capture the importance of heterogeneous catalysis, chemical engineering and the production of pigments, cements, agrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals

Readership

Advanced undergraduates, postgrads, researchers, and practitioners in physical chemistry, materials science, surface science, and chemical engineering.

Table of Contents

Preface to the First Edition

Preface to the Second Edition

List of Main Symbols

Superscripts

Subscripts

Use of operator Δ

Reference

1. Introduction

Abstract

1.1 The Importance of Adsorption

1.2 Historical Aspects

1.3 General Definitions and Terminology

1.4 Physisorption and Chemisorption

1.5 Types of Adsorption Isotherms

1.6 Energetics of Physisorption and Molecular Modelling

1.7 Diffusion of Adsorbate

References

2. Thermodynamics of Adsorption at the Gas/Solid Interface

Abstract

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Quantitative Expression of Adsorption of a Single gas

2.3 Thermodynamic Potentials of Adsorption

2.4 Thermodynamic Quantities Related to the Adsorbed States in the Gibbs Representation

2.5 Thermodynamic Quantities Related to the Adsorption Process

2.6 Indirect Derivation of the Quantities of Adsorption from of a Series of Experimental Physisorption Isotherms: The Isosteric Method

2.7 Derivation of the Adsorption Quantities from Calorimetric Data

2.8 Other Methods for the Determination of Differential Enthalpies of Adsorption

2.9 State Equations for High Pressure: Single Gases and Mixtures

References

3. Methodology of Gas Adsorption

Abstract

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Determination of the Surface Excess Amount (and Amount Adsorbed)

3.3 Gas Adsorption Calorimetry

3.4 Adsorbent Outgassing

3.5 Presentation of Experimental Data

References

4. Adsorption at the Liquid–Solid Interface: Thermodynamics and Methodology

Abstract

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Energetics of Immersion of Solid in Pure Liquid

4.3 Adsorption from Liquid Solution

References

5. Classical Interpretation of Physisorption Isotherms at the Gas–Solid Interface

Abstract

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Adsorption of a Pure Gas

5.3 Adsorption of a Gas Mixture

5.4 Conclusions

References

6. Modelling of Physisorption in Porous Solids

Abstract

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Microscopic Description of the Porous Solids

6.3 Intermolecular Potential Function

6.4 Characterization Computational Tools

6.5 Modelling of Adsorption in Porous Solids

6.6 Modelling of Diffusion in Porous Solids

6.7 Conclusions and Future Challenges

References

7. Assessment of Surface Area by Gas Adsorption

Abstract

7.1 Introduction

7.2 The BET Method

7.3 Empirical Methods for Isotherm Analysis

7.4 The Fractal Approach

7.5 Conclusions and Recommendations

References

8. Assessment of Mesoporosity

Abstract

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Mesopore Volume, Porosity and Mean Pore Size

8.3 Capillary Condensation and the Kelvin Equation

8.4 Classical Computation of the Mesopore Size Distribution

8.5 DFT Computation of the Mesopore Size Distribution

8.6 Hysteresis Loops

8.7 Conclusions and Recommendations

References

9. Assessment of Microporosity

Abstract

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Gas Physisorption Isotherm Analysis

9.3 Microcalorimetric Methods

9.4 Conclusions and Recommendations

References

10. Adsorption by Active Carbons

Abstract

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Active Carbons: Preparation, Properties and Applications

10.3 Physisorption of Gases by Non-Porous Carbons

10.4 Physisorption of Gases by Porous Carbons

10.5 Adsorption at the Carbon–Liquid Interface

10.6 LPH and Adsorbent Deformation

10.7 Characterization of Active Carbons: Conclusions and Recommendations

References

11. Adsorption by Metal Oxides

Abstract

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Silica

11.3 Aluminas: Structure, Texture and Physisorption

11.4 Titanium Dioxide Powders and Gels

11.5 Magnesium Oxide

11.6 Miscellaneous Oxides

11.7 Applications of Adsorbent Properties of Metal Oxides

References

12. Adsorption by Clays, Pillared Clays, Zeolites and Aluminophosphates

Abstract

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Structure, Morphology and Adsorbent Properties of Layer Silicates

12.3 Pillared Clays: Structures and Properties

12.4 Zeolites: Synthesis, Pore Structures and Molecular Sieve Properties

12.5 Phosphate-Based Molecular Sieves: Background and Adsorbent Properties

12.6 Applications of Clays, Zeolites and Phosphate-Based Molecular Sieves

References

13. Adsorption by Ordered Mesoporous Materials

Abstract

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Ordered Mesoporous Silicas

13.3 Effect of Surface Functionalisation on Adsorption Properties

13.4 Ordered Organosilica Materials

13.5 Replica Materials

13.6 Concluding Remarks

References

14. Adsorption by Metal-Organic Frameworks

Abstract

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Assessment and Meaning of the BET Area of MOFs

14.3 Effect of Changing the Nature of the Organic Ligands

14.4 Effect of Changing the Metal Centre

14.5 Effect of Changing the Nature of Other Surface Sites

14.6 Influence of Extra-Framework Species

14.7 Special Case of the Flexibility of MOFs

14.8 Towards Application Performances

References

Index

About the Author

Jean Rouquerol

Jean Rouquerol is director of the Centre de Thermodynamique, and a leading authority on adsorption thermodynamics and the methodology of thermal analysis and adsorption calorimetry

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre de Thermodynamique, Marseilles, France

Françoise Rouquerol

Francoise Rouquerol leads a research team at the Centre de Thermodynamique et de Microcalorimetrie and the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique in Marseille, France. She is also a senior professor at University of Provence.

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique, Marseilles, France

Philip Llewellyn

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratoire des Matériaux Divisés, Revetements, Electrocéramiques, Université de Provence-CNRS, Marseille, France

Guillaume Maurin

Affiliations and Expertise

Institut Charles Gerhardt, Universite de Montpellier II, Montpellier, France

Kenneth Sing

Kenneth Sing is an emeritus professor of Brunel University and visiting professor at Bristol University, both in the UK. He is co-author of the well-known book Adsorption, Surface Area and Porosity.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Brunel University, Uxbridge

Reviews

"An introductory chapter summarizes relevance, history, and terminology of adsorption, including chemisorption vs. physisorption, and discusses energetics, molecular modeling, and diffusion. The following chapters treat thermodynamics at a gas/solid and solid/liquid interfaces, measurement and monitoring technique, isotherm theory and interpretation, mathematical modeling of adsorption processes, and use of adsorption to measure surface area and porosity of materials." --ProtoView.com, January 2014

Review of first edition:
"A long-awaited but worthy successor to the book considered by many to be the bible of porous materials characterization: ‘Gregg & Sing’ (2nd Edition, 1982). This collaboration between the Rouquerols and Ken Sing has created a detailed handbook covering not only important theoretical aspects, but copious experimental and application information too. Adsorption calorimetry gets more attention than before (not surprising given the Rouquerols' affiliation), as do ‘new’ materials such as MCM's and ‘new’ calculation models like DFT (Density Functional Theory) and Monte Carlo simulation. Importantly, there is a great deal of coverage given to adsorptives other than nitrogen (the most common but not necessarily the most appropriate in all cases). Hundreds of references are given for follow-up reading in areas of special interest. Anyone seeking a reliable, broad, yet highly informative coverage of adsorption methodology for porous materials characterization should invest in this title." --Worthy Successor by "thomasetc" (USA), June 2000, Amazon.com

Ratings and Reviews

