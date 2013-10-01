Adsorption by Powders and Porous Solids
The declared objective of this book is to provide an introductory review of the various theoretical and practical aspects of adsorption by powders and porous solids with particular reference to materials of technological importance. The primary aim is to meet the needs of students and non-specialists who are new to surface science or who wish to use the advanced techniques now available for the determination of surface area, pore size and surface characterization. In addition, a critical account is given of recent work on the adsorptive properties of activated carbons, oxides, clays and zeolites.
- Provides a comprehensive treatment of adsorption at both the gas/solid interface and the liquid/solid interface
- Includes chapters dealing with experimental methodology and the interpretation of adsorption data obtained with porous oxides, carbons and zeolites
- Techniques capture the importance of heterogeneous catalysis, chemical engineering and the production of pigments, cements, agrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals
Advanced undergraduates, postgrads, researchers, and practitioners in physical chemistry, materials science, surface science, and chemical engineering.
Preface to the First Edition
Preface to the Second Edition
List of Main Symbols
Superscripts
Subscripts
Use of operator Δ
Reference
1. Introduction
1.1 The Importance of Adsorption
1.2 Historical Aspects
1.3 General Definitions and Terminology
1.4 Physisorption and Chemisorption
1.5 Types of Adsorption Isotherms
1.6 Energetics of Physisorption and Molecular Modelling
1.7 Diffusion of Adsorbate
References
2. Thermodynamics of Adsorption at the Gas/Solid Interface
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Quantitative Expression of Adsorption of a Single gas
2.3 Thermodynamic Potentials of Adsorption
2.4 Thermodynamic Quantities Related to the Adsorbed States in the Gibbs Representation
2.5 Thermodynamic Quantities Related to the Adsorption Process
2.6 Indirect Derivation of the Quantities of Adsorption from of a Series of Experimental Physisorption Isotherms: The Isosteric Method
2.7 Derivation of the Adsorption Quantities from Calorimetric Data
2.8 Other Methods for the Determination of Differential Enthalpies of Adsorption
2.9 State Equations for High Pressure: Single Gases and Mixtures
References
3. Methodology of Gas Adsorption
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Determination of the Surface Excess Amount (and Amount Adsorbed)
3.3 Gas Adsorption Calorimetry
3.4 Adsorbent Outgassing
3.5 Presentation of Experimental Data
References
4. Adsorption at the Liquid–Solid Interface: Thermodynamics and Methodology
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Energetics of Immersion of Solid in Pure Liquid
4.3 Adsorption from Liquid Solution
References
5. Classical Interpretation of Physisorption Isotherms at the Gas–Solid Interface
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Adsorption of a Pure Gas
5.3 Adsorption of a Gas Mixture
5.4 Conclusions
References
6. Modelling of Physisorption in Porous Solids
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Microscopic Description of the Porous Solids
6.3 Intermolecular Potential Function
6.4 Characterization Computational Tools
6.5 Modelling of Adsorption in Porous Solids
6.6 Modelling of Diffusion in Porous Solids
6.7 Conclusions and Future Challenges
References
7. Assessment of Surface Area by Gas Adsorption
7.1 Introduction
7.2 The BET Method
7.3 Empirical Methods for Isotherm Analysis
7.4 The Fractal Approach
7.5 Conclusions and Recommendations
References
8. Assessment of Mesoporosity
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Mesopore Volume, Porosity and Mean Pore Size
8.3 Capillary Condensation and the Kelvin Equation
8.4 Classical Computation of the Mesopore Size Distribution
8.5 DFT Computation of the Mesopore Size Distribution
8.6 Hysteresis Loops
8.7 Conclusions and Recommendations
References
9. Assessment of Microporosity
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Gas Physisorption Isotherm Analysis
9.3 Microcalorimetric Methods
9.4 Conclusions and Recommendations
References
10. Adsorption by Active Carbons
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Active Carbons: Preparation, Properties and Applications
10.3 Physisorption of Gases by Non-Porous Carbons
10.4 Physisorption of Gases by Porous Carbons
10.5 Adsorption at the Carbon–Liquid Interface
10.6 LPH and Adsorbent Deformation
10.7 Characterization of Active Carbons: Conclusions and Recommendations
References
11. Adsorption by Metal Oxides
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Silica
11.3 Aluminas: Structure, Texture and Physisorption
11.4 Titanium Dioxide Powders and Gels
11.5 Magnesium Oxide
11.6 Miscellaneous Oxides
11.7 Applications of Adsorbent Properties of Metal Oxides
References
12. Adsorption by Clays, Pillared Clays, Zeolites and Aluminophosphates
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Structure, Morphology and Adsorbent Properties of Layer Silicates
12.3 Pillared Clays: Structures and Properties
12.4 Zeolites: Synthesis, Pore Structures and Molecular Sieve Properties
12.5 Phosphate-Based Molecular Sieves: Background and Adsorbent Properties
12.6 Applications of Clays, Zeolites and Phosphate-Based Molecular Sieves
References
13. Adsorption by Ordered Mesoporous Materials
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Ordered Mesoporous Silicas
13.3 Effect of Surface Functionalisation on Adsorption Properties
13.4 Ordered Organosilica Materials
13.5 Replica Materials
13.6 Concluding Remarks
References
14. Adsorption by Metal-Organic Frameworks
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Assessment and Meaning of the BET Area of MOFs
14.3 Effect of Changing the Nature of the Organic Ligands
14.4 Effect of Changing the Metal Centre
14.5 Effect of Changing the Nature of Other Surface Sites
14.6 Influence of Extra-Framework Species
14.7 Special Case of the Flexibility of MOFs
14.8 Towards Application Performances
References
Index
Jean Rouquerol
Jean Rouquerol is director of the Centre de Thermodynamique, and a leading authority on adsorption thermodynamics and the methodology of thermal analysis and adsorption calorimetry
Centre de Thermodynamique, Marseilles, France
Françoise Rouquerol
Francoise Rouquerol leads a research team at the Centre de Thermodynamique et de Microcalorimetrie and the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique in Marseille, France. She is also a senior professor at University of Provence.
Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique, Marseilles, France
Philip Llewellyn
Laboratoire des Matériaux Divisés, Revetements, Electrocéramiques, Université de Provence-CNRS, Marseille, France
Guillaume Maurin
Institut Charles Gerhardt, Universite de Montpellier II, Montpellier, France
Kenneth Sing
Kenneth Sing is an emeritus professor of Brunel University and visiting professor at Bristol University, both in the UK. He is co-author of the well-known book Adsorption, Surface Area and Porosity.
Department of Chemistry, Brunel University, Uxbridge
"An introductory chapter summarizes relevance, history, and terminology of adsorption, including chemisorption vs. physisorption, and discusses energetics, molecular modeling, and diffusion. The following chapters treat thermodynamics at a gas/solid and solid/liquid interfaces, measurement and monitoring technique, isotherm theory and interpretation, mathematical modeling of adsorption processes, and use of adsorption to measure surface area and porosity of materials." --ProtoView.com, January 2014
Review of first edition:
"A long-awaited but worthy successor to the book considered by many to be the bible of porous materials characterization: ‘Gregg & Sing’ (2nd Edition, 1982). This collaboration between the Rouquerols and Ken Sing has created a detailed handbook covering not only important theoretical aspects, but copious experimental and application information too. Adsorption calorimetry gets more attention than before (not surprising given the Rouquerols' affiliation), as do ‘new’ materials such as MCM's and ‘new’ calculation models like DFT (Density Functional Theory) and Monte Carlo simulation. Importantly, there is a great deal of coverage given to adsorptives other than nitrogen (the most common but not necessarily the most appropriate in all cases). Hundreds of references are given for follow-up reading in areas of special interest. Anyone seeking a reliable, broad, yet highly informative coverage of adsorption methodology for porous materials characterization should invest in this title." --Worthy Successor by "thomasetc" (USA), June 2000, Amazon.com