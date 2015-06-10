Adrenal Cortical Neoplasia, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323388849, 9780323388856

Adrenal Cortical Neoplasia, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America, Volume 44-2

1st Edition

Authors: Alice Levine
eBook ISBN: 9780323388856
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323388849
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th June 2015
Description

This issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics, edited by Dr. Alice Levine, is devoted to Adrenal Disease. This issue will be broken down into 3 sections: Overview of Adrenal Cortical Development, Steroidogenesis, Comparative Anatomy and Molecular Pathophysiology; Benign Adrenal Tumors; and Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma. Articles in this issue include: Adrenal Cortical Zonal Development; Adrenal Steroidogenesis and Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia; Animal Models of Adrenocortical Tumorigenesis; Genetics of Adrenal Cortical Tumors; Adrenal Incidentalomas; Aldosteronomas – Challenges in Diagnosis and Management; Mild Hypercortisolism Due to Adrenal Adenomas – Definitions and Therapeutic Options; Management of Adrenal Tumors in Pregnancy; Pathology of ACC; Diagnosis and Medical Management of ACC; and Surgical Management of ACC.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323388856
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323388849

About the Authors

Alice Levine Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Endocrinology, Metabolism and Bone Diseases Mount Sinai School of Medicine

