Adrenal Cortex - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780407022751, 9781483192116

Adrenal Cortex

1st Edition

Butterworths International Medical Reviews: Clinical Endocrinology

Editors: David C. Anderson Jeremy S. D. Winter
eBook ISBN: 9781483192116
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 26th March 1985
Page Count: 308
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Adrenal Cortex presents a critical review of functional and structural zonation of the cortex. It discusses the regulation of adrenocortical function by control of growth and structure. It also addresses the adrenal cortex in the fetus and neonate. It demonstrates the cellular mechanisms involved in the acute and chronic actions of ACTH. Some of the topics covered in the book are the molecular structures of mineralocorticoid and glucocorticoid receptors; description of adrenarche and adrenal hirsutism; types of congenital enzymatic defects of the adrenal; aetiology and management of Cushing’s syndrome; and the relationship between adrenal cortex and hypertension. The description and characteristics of adrenocortical dysfunction are fully covered. The interactions between the adrenal cortex and medulla are extensively discussed. An in-depth analysis of the pharmacokinetics of natural and synthetic glucocorticoids is provided. A study of the regulation of normal steroidogenesis by adrenocortical structure is well presented. A chapter is devoted to possible role of vascular system in neural stimulations.
The book can provide useful information to neurologists, doctors, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


1 The Regulation of Adrenocortical Function by Control of Growth and Structure

Color Plate Section Facing Page

2 The Adrenal Cortex in the Fetus and Neonate

3 Cellular Mechanisms Involved in the Acute and Chronic Actions of ACTH

4 On Mineralocorticoid and Glucocorticoid Receptors

5 The Adrenarche and Adrenal Hirsutism

6 Congenital Enzymatic Defects of the Adrenal

1 The Etiology and Management of Cushing's Syndrome

8 The Adrenal Cortex and Hypertension

9 Biochemical Investigation of Adrenocortical Dysfunction

10 Interactions between the Adrenal Cortex and Medulla

11 Pharmacokinetics of Natural and Synthetic Glucocorticoids

Index

Details

No. of pages:
308
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483192116

About the Editor

David C. Anderson

Jeremy S. D. Winter

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.