Adrenal Cortex presents a critical review of functional and structural zonation of the cortex. It discusses the regulation of adrenocortical function by control of growth and structure. It also addresses the adrenal cortex in the fetus and neonate. It demonstrates the cellular mechanisms involved in the acute and chronic actions of ACTH. Some of the topics covered in the book are the molecular structures of mineralocorticoid and glucocorticoid receptors; description of adrenarche and adrenal hirsutism; types of congenital enzymatic defects of the adrenal; aetiology and management of Cushing’s syndrome; and the relationship between adrenal cortex and hypertension. The description and characteristics of adrenocortical dysfunction are fully covered. The interactions between the adrenal cortex and medulla are extensively discussed. An in-depth analysis of the pharmacokinetics of natural and synthetic glucocorticoids is provided. A study of the regulation of normal steroidogenesis by adrenocortical structure is well presented. A chapter is devoted to possible role of vascular system in neural stimulations.

The book can provide useful information to neurologists, doctors, students, and researchers.