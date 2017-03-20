Adolescent Sexuality, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323524216, 9780323524223

Adolescent Sexuality, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America, Volume 64-2

1st Edition

Authors: Marianne Felice
eBook ISBN: 9780323524223
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323524216
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th March 2017
Description

Dr. Felice has put together clinical reviews articles that cover a broad scope of clinical issues that are common among sexually active adolescent patients. Some issues addressed include: HPV Vaccine Update; Treating Dysmenorrhea/Menorrhagia; New STD Guidelines; Emergency Contraception; Talking to Parents about Teen Sexuality; and Long-acting Reversible Contraception. Most pediatricians feel poorly equipped to address these problems. They are also complicated issues that give the average pediatric clinician pause and often take more time than usually scheduled in a busy practice. By providing practical updated information on these clinical problems, pediatric practitioners can become more comfortable in dealing with these topics. Although many clinicians are not involved with adolescents in the juvenile justice system, Dr. Felice included an article on this so that pediatricians can be more educated and sensitive to the needs of these young people. An article on human trafficking of teens in included with the hope bringing awareness of this issue. Articles in this issue were selected specifically because they directly affect primary pediatric care. For example, an article is included on how to help young people avoid being victims of partner violence rather than an article on sexual abuse and rape because adolescents would be treated in the emergency room and not the pediatrician’s office.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323524223
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323524216

About the Authors

Marianne Felice Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, MA

