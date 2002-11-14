Adhesion Science and Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444511409, 9780080525983

Adhesion Science and Engineering

1st Edition

Surfaces, Chemistry and Applications

Series Editors: A.V. Pocius DA Dillard
eBook ISBN: 9780080525983
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444511409
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 14th November 2002
Page Count: 2014
Description

The Mechanics of Adhesion shows that adhesion science and technology is inherently an interdisciplinary field, requiring fundamental understanding of mechanics, surfaces, and materials. This volume comprises 19 chapters. Starting with a background and introduction to stress transfer principles; fracture mechanics and singularities; and an energy approach to debonding, the volume continues with analysis of structural lap and butt joint configurations. It then continues with discussions of test methods for strength and constitutive properties; fracture; peel; coatings, the case of adhesion to a single substrate; elastomeric adhesives such as sealants. The role of mechanics in determining the locus of failure in bonded joints is discussed, followed by a chapter on rheology relevant to adhesives and sealants. Pressure sensitive adhesive performance; the principles of tack and tack measurements; and contact mechanics relevant to wetting and surface energy measurements are then covered. The volume concludes with sections on fibermatrix bonding and reinforcement; durability considerations for adhesive bonds; ultrasonic non-destructive evaluation of adhesive bonds; and design of adhesive bonds from a strength perspective. This book will be of interest to practitioners in the fields of engineering and to those with an interest in adhesion science.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1. Fundamentals of stress transfer in bonded systems

Chapter 2. Fracture mechanics and singularities in bonded systems

Chapter 3. Energy analysis of adhesion

Chapter 4. Strength of lap shear joints

Chapter 5. Strength of butt and sharp-cornered joints

Chapter 6. Mechanical testing of adhesive joints

Chapter 7. Measurement and analysis of the fracture properties of adhesive joints

Chapter 8. The mechanics of peel tests

Chapter 9. The mechanics of coatings

Chapter 10. Stresses and fracture of elastomeric bonds

Chapter 11. Crack path selection in adhesively bonded joints

Chapter 12. Rheology for adhesion science and technology

Chapter 13. Effect of rheology on PSA performance

Chapter 14. Tack

Chapter 15. Contact mechanics

Chapter 16. Measurement methods for fiber-matrix adhesion in composite materials

Chapter 17. The durability of adhesive joints

Chapter 18. Ultrasonic inspection of adhesive bonds

Chapter 19. The design of adhesively bonded joints

Author Index

Subject Index

No. of pages:
2014
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080525983
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444511409

About the Series Editor

A.V. Pocius

DA Dillard

David A. Dillard is the Adhesive and Sealant Science Professor at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, USA and is known for his ongoing research in test methods and design procedures for adhesive joints and their durability.

Affiliations and Expertise

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, USA

