Adhesion Science and Engineering
1st Edition
Surfaces, Chemistry and Applications
The Mechanics of Adhesion shows that adhesion science and technology is inherently an interdisciplinary field, requiring fundamental understanding of mechanics, surfaces, and materials. This volume comprises 19 chapters. Starting with a background and introduction to stress transfer principles; fracture mechanics and singularities; and an energy approach to debonding, the volume continues with analysis of structural lap and butt joint configurations. It then continues with discussions of test methods for strength and constitutive properties; fracture; peel; coatings, the case of adhesion to a single substrate; elastomeric adhesives such as sealants. The role of mechanics in determining the locus of failure in bonded joints is discussed, followed by a chapter on rheology relevant to adhesives and sealants. Pressure sensitive adhesive performance; the principles of tack and tack measurements; and contact mechanics relevant to wetting and surface energy measurements are then covered. The volume concludes with sections on fibermatrix bonding and reinforcement; durability considerations for adhesive bonds; ultrasonic non-destructive evaluation of adhesive bonds; and design of adhesive bonds from a strength perspective. This book will be of interest to practitioners in the fields of engineering and to those with an interest in adhesion science.
Preface
Chapter 1. Fundamentals of stress transfer in bonded systems
Chapter 2. Fracture mechanics and singularities in bonded systems
Chapter 3. Energy analysis of adhesion
Chapter 4. Strength of lap shear joints
Chapter 5. Strength of butt and sharp-cornered joints
Chapter 6. Mechanical testing of adhesive joints
Chapter 7. Measurement and analysis of the fracture properties of adhesive joints
Chapter 8. The mechanics of peel tests
Chapter 9. The mechanics of coatings
Chapter 10. Stresses and fracture of elastomeric bonds
Chapter 11. Crack path selection in adhesively bonded joints
Chapter 12. Rheology for adhesion science and technology
Chapter 13. Effect of rheology on PSA performance
Chapter 14. Tack
Chapter 15. Contact mechanics
Chapter 16. Measurement methods for fiber-matrix adhesion in composite materials
Chapter 17. The durability of adhesive joints
Chapter 18. Ultrasonic inspection of adhesive bonds
Chapter 19. The design of adhesively bonded joints
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 2014
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2002
- Published:
- 14th November 2002
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080525983
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444511409
A.V. Pocius
DA Dillard
David A. Dillard is the Adhesive and Sealant Science Professor at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, USA and is known for his ongoing research in test methods and design procedures for adhesive joints and their durability.
Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, USA