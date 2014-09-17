ADHD: Non-Pharmacologic Interventions, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 23-4

This issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics focuses on non-pharmacologic interventions for ADHD in children and adolescents. Editors Stephen Faraone's and Kevin Antshel's goal with this publication is to help the clinician decipher the literature base in an attempt to make informed decisions and recommendations for the families that they treat in light of new non-pharmacologic interventions. To guide readers of this issue, Authors present information in a specific structure designed to describe the non-pharmacologic intervention theoretically and practically, as well as provide clinically useful information regarding who is most likely to respond and which outcomes are most likely to be affected by treatment. Likewise, Authors include information on adverse effects / contraindications of the non-pharmacologic treatments and how treatments should be sequenced and/or integrated with other treatments. Science is translated into clinical practice that can be easily applied; this volume strikes a balance between reviewing the evidence base and providing clinically useful information. Among the topics are: Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Adolescents with ADHD; Nutritional Supplements for the Treatment of ADHD; School-Based Interventions for Elementary School Students with ADHD; Middle and High School Based Interventions for Adolescents with ADHD; Healthy Body, Healthy Mind? The Effectiveness of Physical Activity to Treat ADHD in Children; Neurofeedback for Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder: A Review of Current Evidence; Social Skills Training; Behavior Management for Preschool-Aged Children; Computer-based Cognitive Training for Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder: A review of current evidence; Restriction and Elimination Diets in ADHD Treatment; Traditional Chinese Medicine in the Treatment of ADHD: A Review; Summer Treatment Programs for Youth with ADHD; Non-Pharmacologic Treatments for ADHD; Behavior Management for School Aged Children with ADHD; Family Therapy for Adolescents with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder; An Integrated Dietary/Nutritional Approach to ADHD; Toward an Evidence-Based Taxonomy of Non-Pharmacologic Treatments for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.