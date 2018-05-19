Additive Manufacturing: Materials, Processes, Quantifications and Applications
1st Edition
Description
Additive Manufacturing: Materials, Processes, Quantifications and Applications is designed to explain the engineering aspects and physical principles of available AM technologies and their most relevant applications. It begins with a review of the recent developments in this technology and then progresses to a discussion of the criteria needed to successfully select an AM technology for the embodiment of a particular design, discussing material compatibility, interfaces issues and strength requirements. The book concludes with a review of the applications in various industries, including bio, energy, aerospace and electronics.
This book will be a must read for those interested in a practical, comprehensive introduction to additive manufacturing, an area with tremendous potential for producing high-value, complex, individually customized parts. As 3D printing technology advances, both in hardware and software, together with reduced materials cost and complexity of creating 3D printed items, these applications are quickly expanding into the mass market.
Key Features
- Includes a discussion of the historical development and physical principles of current AM technologies
- Exposes readers to the engineering principles for evaluating and quantifying AM technologies
- Explores the uses of Additive Manufacturing in various industries, most notably aerospace, medical, energy and electronics
Readership
Material scientists, researchers, engineers, managers working in the additive manufacturing industries; university professors, scientists, and high level undergrad and graduate students studying AM processes
Table of Contents
1. Overview of additive manufacturing process
Michael Molitch-hou
2. Additive manufacturing process and equipment
William Jarosinksi and Jing Zhang
3. Additive manufacturing of metallic materials
Michael Zenou and Lucy Grainger
4. Additive manufacturing of ceramic materials
Saeed Maleksaeedi and Tassilo Moritz
5. Additive manufacturing of polymeric materials
Dimitris Karalekas, Joe Koo, Jay Sanjayan and Sophia N. Economidou
6. Quantification and certification of additive manufacturing materials and process
Chang-Jun Bae
7. Modelling and simulation of additive manufacturing process
Jing Zhang
8. Additive manufacturing for medical applications
Kim Van Meensel, Jean Pierre Kruth, Jan Van Humbeeck, Sasan Dadbakhsh, Brecht Van Hooreweder, Kim Van Meensel, Pavel Krakhmalev, Igor Yadroitsev and Michael Francis
9. Additive Manufacturing for Advanced Medical Device Applications
Michael Francis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2018
- Published:
- 19th May 2018
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128123270
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128121559
About the Editor
Jing Zhang
Jing Zhang is an associate professor of mechanical and energy engineering at Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis, USA. His recent research interests include (1) developing new extrusion based novel AM processes for metallic and ceramic materials, (2) understanding the process-property-performance relationship in AM components, and (3) developing multi-scale multi-physics AM process models. Dr. Zhang is the editor-in-chief of International Journal of Additive Manufacturing (Taylor & Francis Group). He is also the co-chair of the AMSC Post-Processing Working Group, formed by America Makes & ANSI Additive Manufacturing Standardization Collaborative (AMSC). For the past several years he has served as a lead organizer of several symposia on additive manufacturing for both ASM and TMS.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Mechanical and Energy Engineering, Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis, USA
Yeon-Gil Jung
Dr. Yeon-Gil Jung is an professor of School of Materials Science and Engineering at Changwon National University, Republic of Korea. He also serves as the Vice President of the Korean Ceramic Society. He received his B.S, M.S, and Ph.D. degrees from Hanyang University, Republic of Korea. After that, he studied material property evaluation using Hertzian Indentation at NIST (National Institute Standard and Technology) with Dr. Brian Lawn during 1997-1999. He joined Changwon National University in 1999. He has been a visiting scholar and research professor 2013 - 2017 at Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Materials Science and Engineering, Changwon National University,Republic of Korea