Adaptive Sliding Mode Neural Network Control for Nonlinear Systems
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Basic Concepts
2. Nonlinear Systems Analysis Approach
3. Classical Nonlinear Systems Control
4. Advanced Nonlinear Systems Controller Design
5. Intelligent Methodology
6. Applications
Description
Adaptive Sliding Mode Neural Network Control for Nonlinear Systems introduces nonlinear systems basic knowledge, analysis and control methods, and applications in various fields. It offers instructive examples and simulations, along with the source codes, and provides the basic architecture of control science and engineering.
Key Features
- Introduces nonlinear systems' basic knowledge, analysis and control methods, along with applications in various fields
- Offers instructive examples and simulations, including source codes
- Provides the basic architecture of control science and engineering
Readership
Academics and researchers in control science and engineering, electrical engineering and applied mathematics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 186
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 21st November 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128154328
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128153727
About the Authors
Yang Li Author
Dr Li obtained her PhD from Yanshan University, China in 2014. She was a visiting student of the University of the West of England in 2012 and her main research interests are in the areas of sliding mode control, neural network control, time delay system and control applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, Institute of Information Science and Engineering, Hebei University of Science and Technology, Shijiazhuang, China
Jianhua Zhang Author
Dr Zhang obtained his BS degree from Jilin Normal University, China in 2003, his MS degree from Yanshan University, China in 2006 and his PhD from Yanshan University, China in 2011. His main research interests are in the areas of non-linear control systems, control systems design over network and intelligent control.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, Institute of Electrical Engineering, Hebei University of Science and Technology, Shijiazhuang, China
Wu Qiong Author
Mrs Wu obtained her BA and MA degrees from Hebei University of Science and Technology, China in 2010 and the University of Sheffield, England in 2011, respectively. Her main research interests are in the areas of Corpus Linguistics, Translation, and Language teaching.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer of the School of English Language and Literature, Hebei University of Science and Technology, Shijiazhuang, China