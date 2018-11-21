Adaptive Sliding Mode Neural Network Control for Nonlinear Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128153727, 9780128154328

Adaptive Sliding Mode Neural Network Control for Nonlinear Systems

1st Edition

Authors: Yang Li Jianhua Zhang Wu Qiong
eBook ISBN: 9780128154328
Paperback ISBN: 9780128153727
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st November 2018
Page Count: 186
Table of Contents

1. Basic Concepts
2. Nonlinear Systems Analysis Approach
3. Classical Nonlinear Systems Control
4. Advanced Nonlinear Systems Controller Design
5. Intelligent Methodology
6. Applications

Description

Adaptive Sliding Mode Neural Network Control for Nonlinear Systems introduces nonlinear systems basic knowledge, analysis and control methods, and applications in various fields. It offers instructive examples and simulations, along with the source codes, and provides the basic architecture of control science and engineering.

Key Features

  • Introduces nonlinear systems' basic knowledge, analysis and control methods, along with applications in various fields
  • Offers instructive examples and simulations, including source codes
  • Provides the basic architecture of control science and engineering

Readership

Academics and researchers in control science and engineering, electrical engineering and applied mathematics

Details

No. of pages:
186
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128154328
Paperback ISBN:
9780128153727

About the Authors

Yang Li Author

Dr Li obtained her PhD from Yanshan University, China in 2014. She was a visiting student of the University of the West of England in 2012 and her main research interests are in the areas of sliding mode control, neural network control, time delay system and control applications.

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, Institute of Information Science and Engineering, Hebei University of Science and Technology, Shijiazhuang, China

Jianhua Zhang Author

Dr Zhang obtained his BS degree from Jilin Normal University, China in 2003, his MS degree from Yanshan University, China in 2006 and his PhD from Yanshan University, China in 2011. His main research interests are in the areas of non-linear control systems, control systems design over network and intelligent control.

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, Institute of Electrical Engineering, Hebei University of Science and Technology, Shijiazhuang, China

Wu Qiong Author

Mrs Wu obtained her BA and MA degrees from Hebei University of Science and Technology, China in 2010 and the University of Sheffield, England in 2011, respectively. Her main research interests are in the areas of Corpus Linguistics, Translation, and Language teaching.

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer of the School of English Language and Literature, Hebei University of Science and Technology, Shijiazhuang, China

