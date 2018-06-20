Adaptive Identification and Control of Uncertain Systems with Non-smooth Dynamics

I. Introduction 1

II. Modeling and control of uncertain systems with friction 2

1. Friction dynamics and modeling

2. Adaptive control for servo systems with LuGrefriction model

3. Robust tracking control for two-inertia systems with friction compensation

4. Adaptive prescribed performance control with continuous friction model

5. Composite adaptive control with discontinuous piecewise parametric friction model



III. Modeling and control of uncertain systems with input dead zone

6. Dead zone dynamics and modeling

7. Adaptive Robust Finite-Time Neural Control of Uncertain PMSM Servo System with Nonlinear Dead Zone

8. Adaptive dynamic surface controlfor strict-feedback systems with nonlinear dead zone

9. Adaptive prescribed performance control for strict-feedback systems with nonlinear dead zone

10.A modified dynamic surface control for pure-feedback systems with nonlinear dead zone



IV. Modeling and control of uncertain systems with saturation

11.Saturation dynamics and modeling

12.ESO based adaptive sliding mode control for systems with input saturation

13.Nonsingular terminal sliding mode funnel control for systems with unknown input saturation

14.Adaptive neural dynamic surface sliding mode control for uncertain systems with saturation



V. Modeling and control of uncertain systems with hysteresis

15.Hysteresis dynamics and modeling

16.Adaptive parameter estimation and model inverse control for uncertain systems with backlash

17.Parameter identification and control for Hammersteinsystems with hysteresis

18.Adaptive parameter estimation and suspension control with continuous hysteresis model



Appendix A. Constants and Conversion Factors

Appendix B. Introduction to MATLAB