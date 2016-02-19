Adaptive Economic Models
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Symposium Conducted by the Mathematics Research Center, the University of Wisconsin–Madison, October 21-23, 1974
Description
Adaptive Economic Models provides information pertinent to the adaptive processes in economics. This book discusses the developments on research in the field of adaptive economics.
Organized into 23 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the study of economic processes using concepts of adaptation. This text then explains how concepts arising from biology can be formulated in such a way that they can be a source of insight into man's social systems. Other chapters present a general view of the adaptation of the firm to its environment and discuss how a firm with a definite commodity in mind can decide whether to enter a given established market. This book discusses as well the simple duopoly problem in which firms are in error in the sense that they specify an incomplete model and add a random error term. The final chapter deals with the set of models and problems for the development of a theory of money and financial institutions.
This book is a valuable resource for economic theorists and economists.
Table of Contents
Adaptive Processes and Economic Theory
Biological Systems as Paradigms for Adaptation
Optimization and Evolution in the Theory of the Firm
The Market Adaptation of the Firm
Learning by Firms About Demand Conditions
Output Decisions by a Firm: An Example of a Dual Control Problem with Information Externalities
Further Notes on the Allocation of Effort
On Multi- and Ultrastable States in Hierarchical Multilevel Multigoal Systems (Abstract)
Adaptive Utility
Convergence of Adaptive Decisions
Approximate Minimization of Noncovex Integral Functionals (Abstract)
Equilibrium Under Uncertainity, and Bayesian Adaptive Control Theory
Market Adjustment with Adaptive Supply and Pricing Decisions
Demand for Labor in a Dynamic Theory of the Firm
Productivity Increase as a Learning Process (Abstract)
Diffusion of Innovations Under Imperfect Competition
Autonomous Control of the Economic System: A Survey (Abstract)
Modelling Discrete Adaptive Behavior in the Chemical Process Industries
Modelling the Development of the Intermediate Chemicals Industry
Economic Adjustments Under Noncompetitive Pricing
Equilibrium in Stochastic Economic Models
Temporary Walrasian Equilibrium in a Monetary Economy
Mathematical Models for a Theory of Money and Financial Institutions
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 28th January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483267326