Adaptive Control of Chemical Processes 1985 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080334318, 9781483298306

Adaptive Control of Chemical Processes 1985

1st Edition

Proceedings of the IFAC Workshop, Frankfurt/Main, 21-22 October 1985

Editors: H. Unbehauen
eBook ISBN: 9781483298306
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 12th September 1986
Page Count: 224
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents


Design and Testing of a Nonlinear Adaptive Controller for a Flocculation Process

Integral Action and Mode Transitions in Self-Tuning Process Control

On PID Controller Tuning Using Orthonornal Series Identification

A Novel Dead-Time Adaptive Controller

Adaptive Control of a Recycle Reactor

Adaptive Control of Complex Chemical Engineering Processes with Uncomplete Output Information

An Approach for Adaptive-Predictive Control

Adaptive Inferential Control for Chemical Processes

Adaptive Control of a Liquid-Liquid Extractor

A Concept of Industrial Adaptive Control Based on Robust Design Principle and Multi Model Approach

Nonparametric Identification of the CO Conversion Process

Adaptive Control of a Variable Dead Time Process with an Integrator

Industrial Comparison of an Auto-Tuned PID Regulator and an Adaptive Predictive Control System (APCS)

Training Software for Adaptive Control

Robust LQ Adaptive Controller for Industrial Processes

Adaptive Automatic Control of Reaction Speed in Exothermal Batch Processes

Adaptive Pole-Placement Control of a Batch Polymer Reactor

Adaptive Internal Model Control and Its Application to a Batch Polymerization Reactor

Feedforward Adaption to Control Processes in Chemical Engineering

On the Application of Parameter Adaptive Control Systems for Industrial Processes

Experiments with Self-Tuning Controllers in Chemical Plants

Adaptive Control in Practice: Possibilities and Constraints

Self-Tuning Control of a Binary Distillation Column-A Simulation Test Case

Adaptive Control of a Waste Water Neutralization Process - Control Concept, Implementation and Practical Experiences

Self-Tuning Controllers for Nonlinear Systems

Multivariable Adaptive Setpoint Tracking of a Chemical Reactor

Tracking Multimodel Control of Distillation Processes

Multivariable Adaptive Control of a Binary Distillation Column

Sparse Process Modeling for Robust Adaptive Surveillance and Control of a Binary Distillation Column

Experimental Application of a Multivariable Self-Tuning Controller to a Multicomponent Distillation Column

Self-Tuning Control Applied to an Industrial Distillation Column

The Application of Self-Tuning Control to an Industrial PVC Batch Reactor

Design of Adaptive Fast-Sampling Digital Set-Point Tracking Controllers Incorporating Recursive Step-Response Matrix Identifiers for Unstable Multivariable Plants

Automatic Tuning of PID Controllers Based on Dominant Pole Design

Author Index

List of Contributors

Description

Presents reports on recent industrial applications, experiences and advances in the use of adaptive and self-tuning control in chemical and related processes. Material covered includes new, practically orientated adaptive control algorithms as well as the control of various chemical plants such as distillation columns, chemical reactors, drying and bleaching plants, plastic extruders and wastewater neutralization plants. Contains 34 papers.

Readership

Of particular interest to control, industrial and chemical engineers.

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483298306

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

H. Unbehauen Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.