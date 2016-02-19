Adaptive Control of Chemical Processes 1985
1st Edition
Proceedings of the IFAC Workshop, Frankfurt/Main, 21-22 October 1985
Editors: H. Unbehauen
eBook ISBN: 9781483298306
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 12th September 1986
Page Count: 224
Table of Contents
Design and Testing of a Nonlinear Adaptive Controller for a Flocculation Process
Integral Action and Mode Transitions in Self-Tuning Process Control
On PID Controller Tuning Using Orthonornal Series Identification
A Novel Dead-Time Adaptive Controller
Adaptive Control of a Recycle Reactor
Adaptive Control of Complex Chemical Engineering Processes with Uncomplete Output Information
An Approach for Adaptive-Predictive Control
Adaptive Inferential Control for Chemical Processes
Adaptive Control of a Liquid-Liquid Extractor
A Concept of Industrial Adaptive Control Based on Robust Design Principle and Multi Model Approach
Nonparametric Identification of the CO Conversion Process
Adaptive Control of a Variable Dead Time Process with an Integrator
Industrial Comparison of an Auto-Tuned PID Regulator and an Adaptive Predictive Control System (APCS)
Training Software for Adaptive Control
Robust LQ Adaptive Controller for Industrial Processes
Adaptive Automatic Control of Reaction Speed in Exothermal Batch Processes
Adaptive Pole-Placement Control of a Batch Polymer Reactor
Adaptive Internal Model Control and Its Application to a Batch Polymerization Reactor
Feedforward Adaption to Control Processes in Chemical Engineering
On the Application of Parameter Adaptive Control Systems for Industrial Processes
Experiments with Self-Tuning Controllers in Chemical Plants
Adaptive Control in Practice: Possibilities and Constraints
Self-Tuning Control of a Binary Distillation Column-A Simulation Test Case
Adaptive Control of a Waste Water Neutralization Process - Control Concept, Implementation and Practical Experiences
Self-Tuning Controllers for Nonlinear Systems
Multivariable Adaptive Setpoint Tracking of a Chemical Reactor
Tracking Multimodel Control of Distillation Processes
Multivariable Adaptive Control of a Binary Distillation Column
Sparse Process Modeling for Robust Adaptive Surveillance and Control of a Binary Distillation Column
Experimental Application of a Multivariable Self-Tuning Controller to a Multicomponent Distillation Column
Self-Tuning Control Applied to an Industrial Distillation Column
The Application of Self-Tuning Control to an Industrial PVC Batch Reactor
Design of Adaptive Fast-Sampling Digital Set-Point Tracking Controllers Incorporating Recursive Step-Response Matrix Identifiers for Unstable Multivariable Plants
Automatic Tuning of PID Controllers Based on Dominant Pole Design
Author Index
List of Contributors
Description
Presents reports on recent industrial applications, experiences and advances in the use of adaptive and self-tuning control in chemical and related processes. Material covered includes new, practically orientated adaptive control algorithms as well as the control of various chemical plants such as distillation columns, chemical reactors, drying and bleaching plants, plastic extruders and wastewater neutralization plants. Contains 34 papers.
Readership
Of particular interest to control, industrial and chemical engineers.
