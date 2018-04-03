Acute Liver Failure, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323583602, 9780323583619

Acute Liver Failure, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 22-2

1st Edition

Authors: Nikolaos Pyrsopoulos
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323583602
eBook ISBN: 9780323583619
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd April 2018
Table of Contents

Preface

Classification and Epidemiologic Aspects of Acute Liver Failure

Acute Liver Failure: Mechanisms of Disease and Multi-Systemic Involvement

The Pathology of Acute Liver Failure

Liver Regeneration in the Acute Liver Failure Patient

Viral Hepatitis and Acute Liver Failure: Still a Problem

Drug-Induced Liver Injury and Acute Liver Failure

Acetaminophen and Acute Liver Failure

Non-Viral Or Drug Induced Etiologies of Acute Liver Failure

The Clinical Spectrum and Manifestations of Acute Liver Failure

NonICU management of Acute Liver Failure

Management of Acute Liver Failure in the ICU Setting

Prognostic Models of Acute Liver Failure

The Role of Liver Transplantation in Acute Liver Failure

Future Approaches and Therapeutic Modalities for Acute Liver Failure

Description

Dr. Pyrsopoulos has assembled the top authors in the field to provide current reviews on acule liver failure, to be the first time this topic is addressed in one volume. Topics are devoted to Classification and Epidemiologic Aspects of Acute Liver Failure; Acute Liver Failure: Mechanisms of disease and multi-systemic involvement; The Pathology of Acute Liver Failure; Liver Regeneration in the Acute Liver Failure Patient; Viral Hepatitis and Acute Liver Failure: Still a Problem; Drug- induced Liver Injury and Acute Liver Failure; Acetaminophen and Acute Liver Failure; Non-Viral Or Drug-Induced Etiologies of Acute Liver Failure; The Clinical Spectrum and Manifestations of Acute Liver Failure; Non ICU Management of Acute Liver Failure; Management of Acute Liver Failure in the ICU Setting; Prognostic Models of Acute Liver Failure; The Role of Liver Transplantation in Acute Liver Failure; and Future Approaches and Therapeutic Modalities for Acute Liver Failure. Readers will come away with a current point of view about how to approach and manage the patient with acute liver failure.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323583602
eBook ISBN:
9780323583619

About the Authors

Nikolaos Pyrsopoulos Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Rutgers New Jersey Medical School University Hospital, Newark, NJ

