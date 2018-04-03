Acute Liver Failure, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 22-2

Dr. Pyrsopoulos has assembled the top authors in the field to provide current reviews on acule liver failure, to be the first time this topic is addressed in one volume. Topics are devoted to Classification and Epidemiologic Aspects of Acute Liver Failure; Acute Liver Failure: Mechanisms of disease and multi-systemic involvement; The Pathology of Acute Liver Failure; Liver Regeneration in the Acute Liver Failure Patient; Viral Hepatitis and Acute Liver Failure: Still a Problem; Drug- induced Liver Injury and Acute Liver Failure; Acetaminophen and Acute Liver Failure; Non-Viral Or Drug-Induced Etiologies of Acute Liver Failure; The Clinical Spectrum and Manifestations of Acute Liver Failure; Non ICU Management of Acute Liver Failure; Management of Acute Liver Failure in the ICU Setting; Prognostic Models of Acute Liver Failure; The Role of Liver Transplantation in Acute Liver Failure; and Future Approaches and Therapeutic Modalities for Acute Liver Failure. Readers will come away with a current point of view about how to approach and manage the patient with acute liver failure.