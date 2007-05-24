Acute and Critical Care Clinical Nurse Specialists
1st Edition
Synergy for Best Practices
Description
2007 AJN Book of the Year Award Winner
Acute and Critical Care Clinical Nurse Specialists: Best Practices presents the knowledge and tools the CNS needs to provide the best standards of practice and performance. It focuses on the role of the CNS in acute and critical care, emphasizing the relationship between critical care nursing, the patient, and the environment of care. Divided into 3 main sections, the framework of the book is based on the Scope and Standards of Practice for the Clinical Nurse Specialist in Acute and Critical Care and the AACN's synergy model. This book delivers up-to-date information for today's health care along with practical tools for the CNS in acute and critical care settings.
Key Features
- Provides a current guide for the CNS' role in acute and critical care for the most up-to-date information.
- Reader-friendly presentation of information provides an easy reference that can be used in day-to-day practice.
- Discussion questions based on the CCNS blueprint assist in review for the certification examination, making this book a seminal reference for nurses taking the CCNS certification examination.
- Case studies present applied learning of the acute and critical care setting to prepare the reader for real-life situations.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Part I
Chapter 1: The CNS in Acute and Critical Care
Historical Perspectives: Mandate for Quality in Acute and Critical Care
Format for Chapter:
I. Evolution of the CNS
a. Acute and Critical Care—an overview
b. CNS role development
II. Theoretical perspectives
a. Definition of advanced practice
b. Related literature and research
III. Educational preparation
a. American Association of Colleges of Nursing perspective
b. Regulatory perspectives
IV. Scope of Practice and Standards of Professional Performance for the CNS
a. Development
b. Implementation
V. Regulation of CNS practice
Chapter 2: From Novice to Expert: CNS Competencies
I. Theoretical perspectives
a. Models
b. Framework for practice
II. Review of the Literature
a. CNS in education
b. CNS in practice
III. Practice implications
a. Developmental activities
IV. Strategies to successful development of the CNS
a. Goal setting
b. Networking
c. Mentoring
Chapter 3: Synergy Model: Guiding the Practice of the CNS in Acute and Critical Care
I. Synergy Model Defined
a. Patient needs/nurse characteristics—a match
b. Applicability to the CNS
II. Dimensions of Practice
a. Dimensions defined
III. Standards of Professional Performance
a. Standards of Performance defined
Chapter 4: Spheres of Influence: Defining the Impact of the CNS
I. Spheres of Influence for the CNS
a. Different perspectives
i. ANA
ii. NACNS
iii. AACN
II. Patient/Family
III. Nursing personnel
IV. Organizational systems
V. CNS Making the difference
Part II
Dimensions of Practice for the CNS in Acute and Critical Care: Synergy in Motion
Chapter 5: Clinical Judgment
Chapter 6: Clinical Inquiry
Chapter 7: Facilitator of Learning
Chapter 8: Collaboration
Chapter 9: Systems Thinking
Chapter 10: Advocacy/moral agency
Chapter 11: Caring Practices
Chapter 12: Response to Diversity
Part III
Professional Development of the CNS in Acute and Critical Care
Chapter 13: Professional Growth
I. Mandate for professionalism
a. Life long learning
b. Dissemination of information
II. Professional responsibilities
a. Organizations
Chapter 14: Expanded Opportunities for the CNS In Acute and Critical Care
I. CNS in industry
II. CNS as entrepreneur
III. CNS in private practice
IV. CNS in research
V. CNS in faculty
Chapter 15: Issues and Future Trends
I. Issues in CNS practice
a. Educational
b. Ethical
c. Practice
II. Future trends in CNS practice
a. Resurgence
b. Growth while maintaining quality
c. Research
Appendix
A. Scope of Practice and Standards of Professional Performance for the Acute and Critical Care Clinical Nurse Specialist
B. CCNS examination blueprint
About the Editor
Mary McKinley
Affiliations and Expertise
Partner, Critical Connections, Maxwell Center, Wheeling, WV; Clinical IV Staff Nurse, Ohio Valley Medical Center, Wheeling, WV