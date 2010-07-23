Acupuncture in Neurological Conditions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702030208, 9780702043734

Acupuncture in Neurological Conditions

1st Edition

Authors: Val Hopwood Clare Donnellan
eBook ISBN: 9780702043734
eBook ISBN: 9780702049941
Paperback ISBN: 9780702030208
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 23rd July 2010
Page Count: 232
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Written by two leading experts in the field, Acupuncture in Neurological Conditions aims to improve patient care by combining Western and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) concepts of treatment. The language of TCM is uniquely combined with that of evidence-based clinical reasoning to provide an approach relevant to both acupuncture and physiotherapy clinical practice. All  major types of neurological conditions encountered in clinical practical are examined. Chinese medical patterns relevant to the application of acupuncture are described, as well as key patterns of dysfunction based on a Western medical perspective. The place of acupuncture within the overall management of different neurological conditions is also discussed. Clinical reasoning options from both TCM and Western medical perspectives are provided, and illustrated by real cases from clinical practice forming a sound platform for true integrated medicine.

Key Features

  • Fully evidence-based
  • Provides clinical reasoning options from TCM and Western medical perspectives
  • Illustrates clinical reasoning with real cases from clinical practice
  • Provides detailed examination of all major types of neurological conditions encountered in clinical practice.

    • Table of Contents

    Acknowledgements
    Preface
    Note on case histories

    Section 1 Backgrounds – Chinese and Western
    1 History and background of traditional Chinese medicine in neurological conditions
    2 Researching a complex intervention
    3 Current context – neurological rehabilitation and neurological physiotherapy
    4 Western medical acupuncture in neurological conditions
    5 Practical application of Western medical acupuncture in neurological conditions

    Section 2 Clinical conditions
    6 Acquired brain injury: stroke, cerebral palsy and traumatic brain injury
    7 Parkinson’s disease and related conditions
    8 Multiple sclerosis
    9 Spinal cord injury and disease
    10 Peripheral nervous system disorders
    11 Motor neurone disease

    Section 3 Marrying East to West
    12 Pulling it together

    Appendix: Outcome measures in neurological rehabilitation
    Index

    Details

    No. of pages:
    232
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Churchill Livingstone 2010
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Churchill Livingstone
    eBook ISBN:
    9780702043734
    eBook ISBN:
    9780702049941
    Paperback ISBN:
    9780702030208

    About the Author

    Val Hopwood

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Course Director, MSc Acupuncture, Coventry University, Coventry, UK

    Clare Donnellan

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Clinical Specialist Physiotherapist in Neuro-rehabilitation, Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, Nottingham, UK

    Request Quote

    Tax Exemption

    We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.