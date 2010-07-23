Acupuncture in Neurological Conditions
1st Edition
Description
Written by two leading experts in the field, Acupuncture in Neurological Conditions aims to improve patient care by combining Western and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) concepts of treatment. The language of TCM is uniquely combined with that of evidence-based clinical reasoning to provide an approach relevant to both acupuncture and physiotherapy clinical practice. All major types of neurological conditions encountered in clinical practical are examined. Chinese medical patterns relevant to the application of acupuncture are described, as well as key patterns of dysfunction based on a Western medical perspective. The place of acupuncture within the overall management of different neurological conditions is also discussed. Clinical reasoning options from both TCM and Western medical perspectives are provided, and illustrated by real cases from clinical practice forming a sound platform for true integrated medicine.
Key Features
Table of Contents
Acknowledgements
Preface
Note on case histories
Section 1 Backgrounds – Chinese and Western
1 History and background of traditional Chinese medicine in neurological conditions
2 Researching a complex intervention
3 Current context – neurological rehabilitation and neurological physiotherapy
4 Western medical acupuncture in neurological conditions
5 Practical application of Western medical acupuncture in neurological conditions
Section 2 Clinical conditions
6 Acquired brain injury: stroke, cerebral palsy and traumatic brain injury
7 Parkinson’s disease and related conditions
8 Multiple sclerosis
9 Spinal cord injury and disease
10 Peripheral nervous system disorders
11 Motor neurone disease
Section 3 Marrying East to West
12 Pulling it together
Appendix: Outcome measures in neurological rehabilitation
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 23rd July 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702043734
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702049941
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702030208
About the Author
Val Hopwood
Affiliations and Expertise
Course Director, MSc Acupuncture, Coventry University, Coventry, UK
Clare Donnellan
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Specialist Physiotherapist in Neuro-rehabilitation, Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, Nottingham, UK