Acupoint Dictionary

This quick reference guide for acupuncture students and qualified practitioners provides acupuncture treatments for 1000 Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Actions, and Western signs, symptoms and disease states. Treatments are listed alphabetically, and most conditions are covered - from the most common signs and symptoms like neck pain to rarer and more chronic ones like Raynaud’s phenomenon. TCM Actions incorporate "Liver Yang Rising", "Sanjiao", "Qi Stagnation", etc – they are the cornerstone of any treatment planned by a TCM practitioner and are an important inclusion to this new edition. The remaining disorders are Western signs/symptoms/disease states, as well as treatment principles to adopt in certain situations. Basic signs and symptoms include memory loss and headache, disease states include hepatitis and irritable bowel syndrome, and treatment principles include inducing labour and reducing lactic acid build-up. Each of the 1000 disorders is presented with TCM Actions (referenced), main acupoints (referenced), secondary acupoints, and additional notes necessary to better understand the condition.