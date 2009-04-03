Acupoint Dictionary
2nd Edition
Description
This quick reference guide for acupuncture students and qualified practitioners provides acupuncture treatments for 1000 Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Actions, and Western signs, symptoms and disease states. Treatments are listed alphabetically, and most conditions are covered - from the most common signs and symptoms like neck pain to rarer and more chronic ones like Raynaud’s phenomenon. TCM Actions incorporate "Liver Yang Rising", "Sanjiao", "Qi Stagnation", etc – they are the cornerstone of any treatment planned by a TCM practitioner and are an important inclusion to this new edition. The remaining disorders are Western signs/symptoms/disease states, as well as treatment principles to adopt in certain situations. Basic signs and symptoms include memory loss and headache, disease states include hepatitis and irritable bowel syndrome, and treatment principles include inducing labour and reducing lactic acid build-up. Each of the 1000 disorders is presented with TCM Actions (referenced), main acupoints (referenced), secondary acupoints, and additional notes necessary to better understand the condition.
Key Features
- lists both primary & secondary Acupoints
- fold out pictures for handy Acupoint locator
- 85 Patterns of disharmony
- 1000 TCM Actions, Western signs symptoms and disease states
- Contraindications/Cautions section
- acupoint/channel diagrams for the 14 principal channels
- extensive referencing used throughout
Table of Contents
Introduction; List of abbreviations; Cautions and Contraindications; Patterns of Disharmony; Gall Bladder; Heart; Kidney; Large intestines; Liver; Lung; Pericardium; Sanjiao; Small intestine; Spleen; Stomach; Urinary Bladder; A to Z list of disease states and acupoints; Acutonics; Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 130
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2009
- Published:
- 3rd April 2009
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729578837
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780729538831