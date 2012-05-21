What would you like to do with your life? What career would allow you to fulfill your dreams of success? If you like mathematics—and the prospect of a highly mobile, international profession—consider becoming an actuary.

Szabo’s Actuaries’ Survival Guide, Second Edition explains what actuaries are, what they do, and where they do it. It describes exciting combinations of ideas, techniques, and skills involved in the day-to-day work of actuaries. This second edition has been updated to reflect the rise of social networking and the internet, the progress toward a global knowledge-based economy, and the global expansion of the actuarial field that has occurred since the first edition.